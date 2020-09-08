Joss & Main Labor Day Sale: Take an Extra 15% Off Clearance (Extended)

If you're looking to freshen up your home with new furniture and decor for inside and outdoors, right now you can save big at the Joss & Main Labor Day Sale event.

The interior design retailer, which is part of Wayfair, has slashed prices by up to 70% across all categories, including bedroom, living room, outdoor, lighting, rugs and bath. Basically, you could redecorate your entire home or apartment for a fraction of what it would cost elsewhere. In addition, enjoy free shipping on orders over $35.

Don't know where to start? Joss & Main has you covered with ideas and inspiration, all categorized by project and how much time you have on your hands. (Our favorite project: Turn your bathroom into a spa with plants, candles and luxurious towels -- because it's all about self-care these days.)

Below, our favorite items from the Joss & Main Labor Day Sale event.

Bromborough 6 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions Joss & Main Joss & Main Bromborough 6 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions Joss & Main This 6 piece sectional seating group for outdoors is crafted from powder-coated steel and resin wicker. This sturdy sectional is topped with plush cushions and throw pillows for lounging outside all day. The glass-topped table is the perfect place for rosé or displaying fresh flowers. Get this outdoor sectional for 52% off, while supples last. ORIGINALLY $1219.99 $467.50 at Joss & Main

Wood Dining Table Lorelai Joss & Main Wood Dining Table Lorelai This Lorelai Wood Dining Table is the perfect outdoor dining table for your backyard. ORIGINALLY $1430.99 $1240 at Joss & Main

Bette Glass Desk Joss & Main Joss & Main Bette Glass Desk Joss & Main This Joss & Main Bette Glass Desk is so on-trend and will look wonderful in your newly minted home office. REGULARLY $509.99 $319 at Joss & Main

Ashland Task Chair Serta Joss & Main Ashland Task Chair Serta This Serta Ashland Task Chair is the perfect combination of having a comfortable desk chair for your home office and an eye catching piece of furniture for any room. This chair comes in 4 colors including blush pink, lilac, white and graphite. ORIGINALLY $230 $205 at Joss & Main

Tibo Bar Cart Joss & Main Joss & Main Tibo Bar Cart Joss & Main An easy-to-assemble bar cart to properly show off your growing liquor and barware collection. REGULARLY $339 $233 at Joss & Main

Valero Blue Area Rug Joss & Main Joss & Main Valero Blue Area Rug Joss & Main Persian-inspired and just so pretty, this area rug will be a luxe addition to any room in your house. Choose from three sizes and three colors -- we love the muted blue. REGULARLY $999.99 $308 at Joss & Main

Francis Upholstered Panel Headboard Joss & Main Joss & Main Francis Upholstered Panel Headboard Joss & Main No bed is complete without a handsome headboard, and you can score this one for 32% off the regular price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $162.25 $110 at Joss & Main

Wood Adirondack Chair with Ottoman Surrey Joss & Main Wood Adirondack Chair with Ottoman Surrey This solid wood adirondack chair is a must-have for backyard barbecues, fire pits, and more! This adirondack chair comes in three different colors including white, grey, and natural. $133 at Joss & Main

Montclair Glass Desk Joss & Main Joss & Main Montclair Glass Desk Joss & Main This Joss & Main Montclair Glass Desk is a perfect addition to your 'new' home office. This desk has a glass top and frame with X legs which would fit in any room with a traditional or contemporary aesthetic. Get this desk now for 30% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $399 $272 at Joss & Main

Cristobal Etagere Bookcase Joss & Main Joss & Main Cristobal Etagere Bookcase Joss & Main Display all of your books and random knickknacks on this sturdy bookcase. Tip from a Joss & Main review: Buy three or four of them and line them up in a row to form a whole wall of sleekly organized stuff. REGULARLY $559 $280.50 at Joss & Main

Dave 7 Drawer Lingerie Chest Joss & Main Jossh & Main Dave 7 Drawer Lingerie Chest Joss & Main This gorgeous, mirrored Joss & Main Dave 7 Drawer Lingerie Chest adds an extremely chic aspect to your bedroom. REGULARLY $780 $374 at Joss & Main

Giunta Patio Chair (Set of 2) Joss & Main Joss & Main Giunta Patio Chair (Set of 2) Joss & Main These outdoor club chairs have irresistible stripes, a water- and rust-resistant frame, and a solid sale price. REGULARLY $559.99 $420 at Joss & Main

Brookline 4-Light Candle Style Drum Chandelier Joss & Main Joss & Main Brookline 4-Light Candle Style Drum Chandelier Joss & Main Brighten up your dining area with an elegant chandelier. Or put this in your bedroom because there are really no interior design rules anymore. This chandelier is now $100 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $310 $210 at Joss & Main

Jacobsen Bar & Counter Stool Joss & Main Joss & Main Jacobsen Bar & Counter Stool Joss & Main This Jacobson Bar & Counter stool provide comfort and style. This pretty, neutral piece goes above and beyond! Founded atop a solid hardwood frame, this stool features a honey colored finish that perfectly contrasts the beige linen blend upholstery. Get this stool for 65% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $467.61 $154.70 at Joss & Main

Papineau Glam with Shelves Accent Mirror Joss & Main Joss & Main Papineau Glam with Shelves Accent Mirror Joss & Main This Papineau Glam with Shelves Accent Mirror works in tandem as a mirror and a shelf. This mirror is also under $100, while supplies last. REGULARLY $149 $93.50 at Joss & Main

