Joss & Main: Save Up to 70% at The May Event

If you're looking to freshen up your home with new furniture and decor, right now you can save big at Joss & Main's The May Event.

The interior design retailer, which is part of Wayfair, has slashed prices by up to 70% across all categories, including bedroom, living room, outdoor, lighting, rugs and bath. Basically, you could redecorate your entire home or apartment for a fraction of what it would cost elsewhere. In addition, enjoy free shipping on orders over $35.

Don't know where to start? Joss & Main has you covered with ideas and inspiration, all categorized by project and how much time you have on your hands. (Our favorite project: Turn your bathroom into a spa with plants, candles and luxurious towels -- because it's all about self-care these days.)

Below, our favorite items from the Joss & Main sale.

Kiven Bar Cart Joss & Main Joss & Main Kiven Bar Cart Joss & Main An easy-to-assemble bar cart to properly show off your growing liquor and barware collection. REGULARLY $216.99 $114.99 at Joss & Main

Valero Blue Area Rug Joss & Main Joss & Main Valero Blue Area Rug Joss & Main Persian-inspired and just so pretty, this area rug will be a luxe addition to any room in your house. Choose from three sizes and three colors -- we love the muted blue. REGULARLY $999.99 $299.99 at Joss & Main

Dax Upholstered Panel Headboard Joss & Main Joss & Main Dax Upholstered Panel Headboard Joss & Main No bed is complete without a handsome headboard, and you can score this one for nearly 70% off the regular price. REGULARLY $440.68 $137.47 at Joss & Main

Moskowitz Ladder Bookcase Joss & Main Joss & Main Moskowitz Ladder Bookcase Joss & Main Display all of your books and random knickknacks on this sturdy ladder shelf. Tip from a Joss & Main review: Buy three or four of them and line them up in a row to form a whole wall of sleekly organized stuff. REGULARLY $179.99 $159.99 at Joss & Main

Giunta Patio Chair (Set of 2) Joss & Main Joss & Main Giunta Patio Chair (Set of 2) Joss & Main These outdoor club chairs have irresistible stripes, a water- and rust-resistant frame, and a solid sale price. REGULARLY $559.99 $376.99 at Joss & Main

Brookline 4-Light Candle Style Drum Chandelier Joss & Main Joss & Main Brookline 4-Light Candle Style Drum Chandelier Joss & Main Brighten up your dining area with an elegant chandelier. Or put this in your bedroom because there are really no interior design rules anymore. REGULARLY $310 $181.64 at Joss & Main

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Frontgate Sale: Take 20% Off All Furniture, Decor and More (Plus Free Shipping!)

Home Office Ideas: Everything You Need to Work Remotely

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: 75% Off Across the Website

Things to Do When You're Stuck at Home