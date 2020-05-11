Joss & Main: Save Up to 70% at The May Event
If you're looking to freshen up your home with new furniture and decor, right now you can save big at Joss & Main's The May Event.
The interior design retailer, which is part of Wayfair, has slashed prices by up to 70% across all categories, including bedroom, living room, outdoor, lighting, rugs and bath. Basically, you could redecorate your entire home or apartment for a fraction of what it would cost elsewhere. In addition, enjoy free shipping on orders over $35.
Don't know where to start? Joss & Main has you covered with ideas and inspiration, all categorized by project and how much time you have on your hands. (Our favorite project: Turn your bathroom into a spa with plants, candles and luxurious towels -- because it's all about self-care these days.)
Below, our favorite items from the Joss & Main sale.
An easy-to-assemble bar cart to properly show off your growing liquor and barware collection.
Persian-inspired and just so pretty, this area rug will be a luxe addition to any room in your house. Choose from three sizes and three colors -- we love the muted blue.
No bed is complete without a handsome headboard, and you can score this one for nearly 70% off the regular price.
Display all of your books and random knickknacks on this sturdy ladder shelf. Tip from a Joss & Main review: Buy three or four of them and line them up in a row to form a whole wall of sleekly organized stuff.
Brighten up your dining area with an elegant chandelier. Or put this in your bedroom because there are really no interior design rules anymore.
