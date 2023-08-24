Though Labor Day isn’t until September 4, you don't have to wait for the holiday weekend to kick off your fall shopping spree. The best Labor Day clothing sales are already here with some of the best fashion deals we’ve seen this season. Starting today, Kate Spade is hosting an epic Labor Day sale with steep discounts on fall fashion essentials. Whether you're shopping for handbags, dresses, or loafers, the fashionable finds from Kate Spade's sale have you covered.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Now through Monday, September 4, you can save an extra 40% off Kate Spade's sale styles with code LDAY40. These double discounts mean over 500 items are up to 60% off for a wardrobe refresh at a fraction of the cost.

Transitional essentials like pants, cozy sweaters and cardigans are on deep discount. Now's your chance to save big on a stylish fall wedding guest dress or perfect tote bag for work. Sure, you may still be gearing up for your last beach days and summer getaways, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a head start on those fall wardrobe staples.

Ahead, shop our favorite fall fashion finds from the Kate Spade Labor Day Sale before the deals, much like summer itself, wind down.

Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote Kate Spade Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote This Knott bag gives you major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap, so you can carry it, or sling it over your shoulder when you find your hands full. $348 $244 WITH CODE LDAY40 Shop Now

Embellished Ponte Jumpsuit Kate Spade Embellished Ponte Jumpsuit You can't go wrong with a sleek black jumpsuit, especially when it's topped with sparkling crystals. $328 $148 WITH CODE LDAY40 Shop Now

Winnie Booties Kate Spade Winnie Booties These leather booties are made with chunky platform soles to keep you comfortable all day long. $248 $119 WITH CODE LDAY40 Shop Now

Sinch Medium Backpack Kate Spade Sinch Medium Backpack This bag easily easily fits all your things, including an iPad, and the straps adjust to your perfect fit. Plus, it's versatile enough to carry to the office or weekend brunch. $328 $138 WITH CODE LDAY40 Shop Now

Puddle Rain Booties Kate Spade Puddle Rain Booties For those rainy days, pull on these water-resistant rubber booties so you can stylishly dodge the puddles. $148 $76 WITH CODE LDAY40 Shop Now

Knott Colorblocked Medium Satchel Kate Spade Knott Colorblocked Medium Satchel More colors mean more opportunities to wear Kate Spade's Knott bag complete with cinched knotted sides and multiple pockets to organize everything. $348 $147 WITH CODE LDAY40 Shop Now

Overlapping Hearts Sweater Kate Spade Overlapping Hearts Sweater Feel the love in this Kate Spade sweater woven with bold heart motifs and cut for slim fit. $298 $143 WITH CODE LDAY40 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

