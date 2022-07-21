Shopping

Kendra Scott Flash Sale: Shop the Best Jewelry Deals Available Today Only

By ETonline Staff
Kendra Scott Earring Sale
Knedra Scott

Saving for luxury jewelry can seem impossible because the best necklaces, earrings and bracelets usually come at a high price point. You could spend your jewelry budget on one standout piece, or you could sleuth some sales and grab a few items to wear through summer and beyond. Thankfully, Kendra Scott is hosting a major Flash Sale on a ton of jewelry styles. Until midnight tonight, select jewelry pieces are 25% off.

Shop Kendra Scott's Sale

Celeb-loved brand Kendra Scott has been crafting convertible jewelry, stackable bracelets and unique seasonal styles for 20 years now. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale and many others have donned a piece of fine jewelry from the brand. With deals on everything from stud earrings to hoops and even huggie earrings, you can dress up your summer wardrobe, all while treating it to a luxe, celeb-approved touch.

There are hundreds of discounts of popular Kendra Scott earrings, bracelets, necklaces, as well as some new additions to the premier jewelry brand. Below, shop our top picks from the Kendra Scott Sale to spruce up your accessory stock for summer. But remember to act fast, as this Kendra Scott Sale ends tonight!

Best Kendra Scott Deals

Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace
Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott
Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace

Get yourself one of Kendra Scott's bestselling necklaces.

$65$49
Sienna Gold Half Sun Pendant Necklace
Sienna Gold Half Sun Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott
Sienna Gold Half Sun Pendant Necklace

Perfect for summer, the Sienna Gold Half Sun Pendant comes in four striking varieties.

$65$49
Sienna Sun Statement Earrings
Sienna Sun Statement Earrings
Kendra Scott
Sienna Sun Statement Earrings

More warmth will come your way with these Sienna Sun Statement Earrings.

$98$74
Masie Silver Corded Friendship Bracelet
Masie Silver Corded Friendship Bracelet
Kendra Scott
Masie Silver Corded Friendship Bracelet

The Masie Silver Corded Friendship Bracelet brings the flair to your wrist. Get one for your best friend too.

$90$68
Sienna Gold Sun Ring Set
Sienna Gold Sun Ring Set
Kendra Scott
Sienna Gold Sun Ring Set

This sun ring set is stackable and fun.

$95$71
Elora 14k White Gold Hoop Earrings in White Diamond
Kendra Scott Elora 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in White Diamond
Kendra Scott
Elora 14k White Gold Hoop Earrings in White Diamond

The Elora earring offers a slim frame with some extra glam thanks to the diamond design at the center of the hoop earrings.

$1,500$750
Mei 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in Neutral Gemstone Mix
Mei 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in Neutral Gemstone Mix
Kendra Scott
Mei 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in Neutral Gemstone Mix

If you're looking for a more glitzy approach to the classic hoop earring, try these gemstone-studded hoop earrings.

$1,200$600
Nellie 14k Rose Gold Stud Earrings
Kendra Scott Nellie 14k Yellow Gold Stud Earrings in Turquoise
Kendra Scott
Nellie 14k Rose Gold Stud Earrings

If you know someone with a birthday coming up, get them a cute pair of Kendra Scott stud earrings. 

$500$375

 

 

