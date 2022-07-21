Kendra Scott Flash Sale: Shop the Best Jewelry Deals Available Today Only
Saving for luxury jewelry can seem impossible because the best necklaces, earrings and bracelets usually come at a high price point. You could spend your jewelry budget on one standout piece, or you could sleuth some sales and grab a few items to wear through summer and beyond. Thankfully, Kendra Scott is hosting a major Flash Sale on a ton of jewelry styles. Until midnight tonight, select jewelry pieces are 25% off.
Celeb-loved brand Kendra Scott has been crafting convertible jewelry, stackable bracelets and unique seasonal styles for 20 years now. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale and many others have donned a piece of fine jewelry from the brand. With deals on everything from stud earrings to hoops and even huggie earrings, you can dress up your summer wardrobe, all while treating it to a luxe, celeb-approved touch.
There are hundreds of discounts of popular Kendra Scott earrings, bracelets, necklaces, as well as some new additions to the premier jewelry brand. Below, shop our top picks from the Kendra Scott Sale to spruce up your accessory stock for summer. But remember to act fast, as this Kendra Scott Sale ends tonight!
Best Kendra Scott Deals
Get yourself one of Kendra Scott's bestselling necklaces.
Perfect for summer, the Sienna Gold Half Sun Pendant comes in four striking varieties.
More warmth will come your way with these Sienna Sun Statement Earrings.
The Masie Silver Corded Friendship Bracelet brings the flair to your wrist. Get one for your best friend too.
This sun ring set is stackable and fun.
The Elora earring offers a slim frame with some extra glam thanks to the diamond design at the center of the hoop earrings.
If you're looking for a more glitzy approach to the classic hoop earring, try these gemstone-studded hoop earrings.
If you know someone with a birthday coming up, get them a cute pair of Kendra Scott stud earrings.
RELATED CONTENT:
This Limited-Edition Collab Is Here to Liven Up Your Swimwear
The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans and Shorts for Summer 2022
The 16 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer 2022
Shop Cariuma: The Best Slip-On Sneakers for Summer Comfort
Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers For Summer 2022
Lizzo's Bracelets in Her Yitty Campaign Nail This Y2K Fashion Trend
Shop the Most Breathable Face Masks That Are Perfect for Hot Weather
22 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50
Justin and Hailey Bieber's Mushroom Pearl Necklace Is On Sale for $30
Kate Middleton's $25 Gold Hoops Are The Perfect Addition to Any Outfit