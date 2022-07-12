Shopping

Kendra Scott Sale: Shop the Best Jewelry Deals That Compete with Prime Day

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Saving for luxury jewelry can seem impossible because the best necklaces, earrings and bracelets usually come at a high price point. You could spend your jewelry budget on one standout piece, or you could sleuth some sales and grab a few items to wear through summer and beyond. Thankfully, Kendra Scott is hosting a major 2 Day Prime Sale on a ton of jewelry styles to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2022. Through Wednesday, July 13, over a thousand jewelry pieces are 20% off and on top of that, there's free shipping.

Celeb-loved brand Kendra Scott has been crafting convertible jewelry, stackable bracelets and unique seasonal styles for 20 years now. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale and many others have donned a piece of fine jewelry from the brand. With deals on everything from stud earrings to hoops and even huggie earrings, you can dress up your summer wardrobe, all while treating it to a luxe, celeb-approved touch.

There are hundreds of discounts of popular Kendra Scott earrings, bracelets, necklaces, as well as some new additions to the premier jewelry brand. Below, shop our top picks from the Kendra Scott Prime Sale to spruce up your accessory stock for summer. But remember to act fast, as this Kendra Scott Sale ends tomorrow night!

Nola Gold Stud Earrings in Iridescent Drusy
Nola Gold Stud Earrings in Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
Nola Gold Stud Earrings in Iridescent Drusy

These stud earrings are sparkly and delicate. 

$55$44
Sienna Gold Sun Ring Set
Sienna Gold Sun Ring Set
Kendra Scott
Sienna Gold Sun Ring Set

This sun ring set is stackable and fun.

$95$76
Piper Silver Pendant Necklace in Variegated Turquoise Magnesite
Piper Silver Pendant Necklace in Variegated Turquoise Magnesite
Kendra Scott
Piper Silver Pendant Necklace in Variegated Turquoise Magnesite

A beautiful pendant necklace with a pop of summer color.

$60$48
Davie Gold Cuff Bracelet in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl
Davie Gold Cuff Bracelet in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl
Kendra Scott
Davie Gold Cuff Bracelet in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl

A simple yet stunning bracelet from Kendra Scott.

$48$38
Jamie Silver Stud Earrings in Purple Amethyst
Jamie Silver Stud Earrings in Purple Amethyst
Kendra Scott
Jamie Silver Stud Earrings in Purple Amethyst

A small, versatile earring that adds the perfect finishing touch to any look. 

$50$40
Piper Silver Stud Earrings in Variegated Turquoise Magnesite
Piper Silver Stud Earrings in Variegated Turquoise Magnesite
Kendra Scott
Piper Silver Stud Earrings in Variegated Turquoise Magnesite

Bring some color to your ears with these turquoise stones.

$60$48
Nola Gold Pendant Necklace in Iridescent Drusy
Nola Gold Pendant Necklace in Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
Nola Gold Pendant Necklace in Iridescent Drusy

This small pendant necklace is great for daily wear.

$55$44
Elora 14k White Gold Hoop Earrings in White Diamond
Kendra Scott Elora 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in White Diamond
Kendra Scott
Elora 14k White Gold Hoop Earrings in White Diamond

The Elora earring offers a slim frame with some extra glam thanks to the diamond design at the center of the hoop earrings.

$1,500$750
Mei 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in Neutral Gemstone Mix
Mei 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in Neutral Gemstone Mix
Kendra Scott
Mei 14k Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings in Neutral Gemstone Mix

If you're looking for a more glitzy approach to the classic hoop earring, try these gemstone-studded hoop earrings.

$1,200$600
Nellie 14k Rose Gold Stud Earrings
Kendra Scott Nellie 14k Yellow Gold Stud Earrings in Turquoise
Kendra Scott
Nellie 14k Rose Gold Stud Earrings

If you know someone with a birthday coming up, get them a cute pair of Kendra Scott stud earrings. 

$500$375

 

