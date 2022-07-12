Saving for luxury jewelry can seem impossible because the best necklaces, earrings and bracelets usually come at a high price point. You could spend your jewelry budget on one standout piece, or you could sleuth some sales and grab a few items to wear through summer and beyond. Thankfully, Kendra Scott is hosting a major 2 Day Prime Sale on a ton of jewelry styles to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2022. Through Wednesday, July 13, over a thousand jewelry pieces are 20% off and on top of that, there's free shipping.

Shop Kendra Scott's Sale

Celeb-loved brand Kendra Scott has been crafting convertible jewelry, stackable bracelets and unique seasonal styles for 20 years now. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale and many others have donned a piece of fine jewelry from the brand. With deals on everything from stud earrings to hoops and even huggie earrings, you can dress up your summer wardrobe, all while treating it to a luxe, celeb-approved touch.

There are hundreds of discounts of popular Kendra Scott earrings, bracelets, necklaces, as well as some new additions to the premier jewelry brand. Below, shop our top picks from the Kendra Scott Prime Sale to spruce up your accessory stock for summer. But remember to act fast, as this Kendra Scott Sale ends tomorrow night!

Best Kendra Scott Deals

