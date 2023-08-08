Kevin Costner Makes Rare Public Appearance at Taylor Swift's Los Angeles Concert With Daughter Grace
Kevin Costner Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Christine $129,000 i…
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56: New Details
Riley Keough Files to Officially Become Sole Trustee of Lisa Mar…
Riley Keough’s Husband Reveals They Have a Daughter During Lisa …
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's Grandson, Dead at 19
Why Wayne Brady’s Decided to Publicly Come Out as Pansexual
'The Bachelorette': Charity's Stunned After Xavier Admits His Pa…
Watch Channing Tatum Dance With Daughter Everly at Taylor Swift’…
Sandra Bullock Explains Why She's Walking Away From Movies... Fo…
Ethan Slater Files for Divorce One Week After Ariana Grande Roma…
Beyoncé Beams Over Blue Ivy's Onstage Performance During 'Renais…
'90 Day Fiancé's Angela Shares If She's Still Married to Michael…
Kaley Cuoco Teases 'Surprises' in Store for Tom Pelphrey's First…
Kelly Clarkson Updates 'Piece By Piece' Lyrics to Seemingly Roas…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son Tatum’s Face to Celebrate 1st Birt…
Taylor Swift Kicks Off ‘Eras’ Tour in LA With Stadium Full of Ce…
Maralee Nichols Twins With Her and Tristan Thompson's Son During…
Jeremy Allen White Goes Shirtless and Flexes Six Pack Abs on Hike
Riley Keough Opens Up About Relationship With Priscilla Presley …
Kevin Costner's reputation as a star dad just went up exponentially because everyone knows all too well that taking your daughter to a Taylor Swift concert's as good as it gets.
The Yellowstone actor and his 13-year-old daughter, Grace, were spotted having a fun father-daughter date Monday night at SoFi Stadium for Day 5 of the Midnights songstress' Eras Tour concert in California. The 68-year-old actor was spotted in a VIP suite wearing a white dress shirt, a smirk on his face, and even a couple of friendship bracelets.
An eyewitness tells ET that Costner was the dutiful father and was also seen chatting with Never Have I Ever's narrator and tennis legend John McEnroe in the VIP suite.
"He definitely seemed tired by the middle of the show, but stayed for his daughter," the eyewitness tells ET. The concert -- including openers -- runs nearly six hours long.
Costner is far from the only celebrity to attend Swift's Eras Tour. Channing Tatum embraced his inner daddy when he was seen dancing the night away with his own daughter in video provided by none other than Gayle King. Vanessa Bryant, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, and Sarah Michelle Gellar are among the celebs who have also hit up Swift's highly-anticipated tour.
The father-daughter outing comes less than two weeks after Costner spent time in Aspen, Colorado with his three children -- sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and Grace -- whom he shares with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner.
Costner and Baumgartner are in the middle of a contentious divorce. The latest development in the case set hearing dates for Aug. 31 and Sept. 9 in Santa Barbara Court over how much Costner will have to fork out in child support. While the court tentatively ruled the actor-director would have to pay $129,755 per month, the judge still has to sign off on the amount.
During the hearings, both sides will argue their point. Baumgartner had previously requested $248,000 per month while Costner said he's willing to fork over $51,940 per month.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner: A Timeline of Their Marriage
Kevin Costner Seen With His Children in Aspen Amid Tumultuous Divorce
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Spotted With Their Friend in Hawaii
Related Gallery