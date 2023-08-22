Sales & Deals

Kids' Shoes Are on Major Sale at Zappos: Shop the 10 Best Deals on New Balance, Sperry, Crocs and More

By ETonline Staff
Fall is almost here and that means it's time for a wardrobe refresh. Whether you’re outfitting your toddler with new kicks or finding stylish sneakers for you older kid to wear back to school, Zappos has you covered. Right now, Zappos is having a major sale on thousands of kids' shoe styles including big-name brands like Adidas, New Balance, Crocs, Vans and more.

From popular slip-ons to running shoes and soccer cleats, there's something in the Zappos Kids' Sale for every boy and girl. Get your children geared up for the year with a brand-new pair of shoes so they’re comfy while walking to class or running to their favorite activities. Ahead of Labor Day weekend, mini versions of best-selling sneakers are on sale for as low as $7.

Be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of kids shoes at affordable prices before the Zappos sale is over. To help busy parents scroll through the pages of unbeatable shoe deals, we've rounded up the ten best finds below.

The Best Kids Shoes Deals at Zappos

New Balance 515 (Little Kid)
New Balance 515 (Little Kid)
Zappos
New Balance 515 (Little Kid)

Let your kids walk around in style and feel comfortable wearing New Balance 515 shoes. Soft textile lining and a removable foam insole provide all-day comfort.

$55$44
Adidas Samba Classic Core (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid)
Adidas Samba Classic Core (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid)
Zappos
Adidas Samba Classic Core (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid)

Not only are Sambas one of the most popular indoor soccer shoes of all time, but these legendary shoes are also super comfortable for kids to wear every day.

$70$60
Sperry Cup II Boat (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Sperry Cup II Boat (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Zappos
Sperry Cup II Boat (Little Kid/Big Kid)

Rock the Sperry Kids Cup II Boat Jr. boat shoes with just about any casual ensemble. These shoes with a memory foam footbed are perfect for school.

$65$49
Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Zappos
Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 (Little Kid/Big Kid)

Kids can step into easy-wearing comfort with Skechers hands free slip-ins. The Ultra Flex 3.0 shoes are flexible and comfortable that makes them perfect to keep going all-day long.

$53$47
Under Armour Assert 10 (Big Kid)
Under Armour Assert 10 (Big Kid)
Zappos
Under Armour Assert 10 (Big Kid)

Your ultimate lightweight, do-everything shoes — Under Armour Assert 10's have soft cushioning for a smooth ride and synthetic overlays for more support.

$60$39
Crocs Classic Lined Clog (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Crocs Classic Lined Clog (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Zappos
Crocs Classic Lined Clog (Little Kid/Big Kid)

Take 60% off Crocs with faux fur lining to keep those little feet extra cozy through the fall and winter.

$50$20
Adidas Superstar (Big Kid)
Adidas Superstar (Big Kid)
Zappos
Adidas Superstar (Big Kid)

Save big on a pair of throwback kicks showcasing a full-grain leather upper, retro rubber toe cap and iconic triple side-striping.

$75$48
Adidas Run Falcon 3.0 Running Shoes (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Adidas Run Falcon 3.0 Running Shoes (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Zappos
Adidas Run Falcon 3.0 Running Shoes (Little Kid/Big Kid)

These Adidas shoes feel good from the minute you step in, thanks to the cushy Cloudfoam midsole. The rubber outsole gives you plenty of grip for a confident stride wherever the day may take you.

$55$43
Saucony Cohesion TR14 A/C (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Cohesion TR14 A/C (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Zappos
Saucony Cohesion TR14 A/C (Little Kid/Big Kid)

The comfortable Saucony sneakers have a mesh and leather upper that makes this running sneaker as breathable as it is durable.

$48$25
Crocs Classic Glitter Clog (Toddler)
Crocs Classic Glitter Clog (Toddler)
Zappos
Crocs Classic Glitter Clog (Toddler)

Let your little one enjoy the glitter in her steps wearing these classic Crocs clogs — on sale now for 50% off.

$40$20

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

