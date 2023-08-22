Kids' Shoes Are on Major Sale at Zappos: Shop the 10 Best Deals on New Balance, Sperry, Crocs and More
Fall is almost here and that means it's time for a wardrobe refresh. Whether you’re outfitting your toddler with new kicks or finding stylish sneakers for you older kid to wear back to school, Zappos has you covered. Right now, Zappos is having a major sale on thousands of kids' shoe styles including big-name brands like Adidas, New Balance, Crocs, Vans and more.
From popular slip-ons to running shoes and soccer cleats, there's something in the Zappos Kids' Sale for every boy and girl. Get your children geared up for the year with a brand-new pair of shoes so they’re comfy while walking to class or running to their favorite activities. Ahead of Labor Day weekend, mini versions of best-selling sneakers are on sale for as low as $7.
Be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of kids shoes at affordable prices before the Zappos sale is over. To help busy parents scroll through the pages of unbeatable shoe deals, we've rounded up the ten best finds below.
The Best Kids Shoes Deals at Zappos
Let your kids walk around in style and feel comfortable wearing New Balance 515 shoes. Soft textile lining and a removable foam insole provide all-day comfort.
Not only are Sambas one of the most popular indoor soccer shoes of all time, but these legendary shoes are also super comfortable for kids to wear every day.
Rock the Sperry Kids Cup II Boat Jr. boat shoes with just about any casual ensemble. These shoes with a memory foam footbed are perfect for school.
Kids can step into easy-wearing comfort with Skechers hands free slip-ins. The Ultra Flex 3.0 shoes are flexible and comfortable that makes them perfect to keep going all-day long.
Your ultimate lightweight, do-everything shoes — Under Armour Assert 10's have soft cushioning for a smooth ride and synthetic overlays for more support.
Take 60% off Crocs with faux fur lining to keep those little feet extra cozy through the fall and winter.
Save big on a pair of throwback kicks showcasing a full-grain leather upper, retro rubber toe cap and iconic triple side-striping.
These Adidas shoes feel good from the minute you step in, thanks to the cushy Cloudfoam midsole. The rubber outsole gives you plenty of grip for a confident stride wherever the day may take you.
The comfortable Saucony sneakers have a mesh and leather upper that makes this running sneaker as breathable as it is durable.
Let your little one enjoy the glitter in her steps wearing these classic Crocs clogs — on sale now for 50% off.
The Labor Day discounts don't stop here!
