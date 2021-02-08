After selling out almost instantly upon their debut, Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS collection has restocked its Seamless Face Masks again -- and now you can get them at Nordstrom.com, too! If you missed out on the first few batches, grab your multipack now before they sell out again!

The reality TV star's innovative shapewear brand launched its non-medical face masks for everyday wear in May of last year and sold out in under 12 hours. Echoing SKIMS' offerings of underwear and bras, the reusable mask are super soft and available in five colors that you can select to match your skin tone: Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa and Onyx. Originally sold exclusively at skims.com, SKIMS Seamless Face Masks are now in stock at Nordstrom.com as well. Individual face masks can be purchased for $8, with bundles of five selling for $32 and seven for $44.

Kim & Co. are further supporting COVID-19 relief efforts by providing assistance to those who are particularly vulnerable, like essential frontline workers, at-risk families and home care workers. SKIMS is donating 10,000 face masks to Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the National Domestic Workers Alliance -- and has pledged a $1 million donation to be distributed across these four organizations.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21 and Gap sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Shop all SKIMS face masks -- single masks, five-packs and seven-packs below.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

