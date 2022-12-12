Shopping

Last Chance to Shop These Thoughtful Gifts Your Wife Will Love — Even If She Already Has Everything

By Rebecca Rovenstine
No matter how long you've been married, finding the right gift for your wife who may have everything she will ever need is tricky — especially with the thousands of gifting options. With Christmas just two weeks away, we'll help you find a unique gift for your wife that will arrive on time for the holidays.

One of the first rules of choosing the perfect gift is personalizing it to the recipient, in this case, your wife. What does she enjoy? Does she like being cozy after a long day or going out to let off some steam? For women who believe comfort is key, a weighted robe or plush throw blanket are knockout gift ideas. If your wife is skincare guru or likes the finer things in life, we've included splurge-worthy gifts as well to really "wow" her. 

The best gifts for your spouse aren’t necessarily something she needs, but something that will make her feel special. Don't panic though. Ahead, we've curated some of the most thoughtful and unique gifts your wife will actually adore this year.

The Milk Bar Sampler
The Milk Bar Sampler
Milk Bar
The Milk Bar Sampler

For the sweet tooth, gift them the stunning Milk Bar sampler. Whether it's their favorite place to get a treat or have always wanted to try it, the sampler comes in a beautiful tin with a Milk Bar pie slice, B'day Truffles, and so many more treats.

$60
Kate Spade my love may heart pendant necklace
Kate Spade my love may heart pendant necklace
Nordstrom
Kate Spade my love may heart pendant necklace

Get your love a Kate Spade heart pendant necklace with her birthstone to show you care.

$58$46
sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle
sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle
sixthreezero
sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle

Outdoor lovers use any excuse to be outside and especially enjoy a delightful bike ride. This adorable bike works for rides through the neighborhood, but it has adjustable settings to work on hilly terrains. 

$600$420
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set
Nordstrom
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set

This is no ordinary scented candle. Perfume your body and home with the cozy, spicy scents of Maison Margiela's Jazz Club, a melange of pink pepper, cigar smoke, rum, and vanilla bean that will transport you to a smoky bar with a stiff drink in your hand.

$110
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas
Women's Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas

Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.

$185$139
La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set
La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set
Nordstrom
La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set

Try luxurious products from La Mer, but at an affordable price, when buying this discovery set. It features their best sellers in travel size, so you can decide if you want to splurge on the full sized products afterward. 

$170
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud

Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.

$200
Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven

Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe.

$420
Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag
Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag
Coach
Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag

Finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch, this smooth leather and velvety suede shoulder bag features zip pockets inside and out to organize small accessories.

$450
Ember Coffee Mug 2
Ember Coffee Mug 2
Amazon
Ember Coffee Mug 2

Give the woman in your life her morning cup of joe in style. This temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster. 

$130$100
Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe
Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe

Like a weighted blanket, the heft of this robe from Uncommon Goods can reduce anxiety and provide a sense of calm. The shoulder pads are even specifically designed to help decrease muscle soreness.

$249
Winning Solutions Scrabble Maple Trophy Game
Winning Solutions Scrabble Maple Trophy Game
TJ Maxx
Winning Solutions Scrabble Maple Trophy Game

For those with a competitive nature who love board games, upgrade your Scrabble board to this luxury edition. Made from maple wood with cabinets underneath for storage, game night just became high class.  

$120
Anthropologie Vanessa Throw Blanket
Anthropologie Vanessa Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Vanessa Throw Blanket

This stunning blanket will brighten up any room. But it won't only add a touch of flair, it also is made of cotton to keep your wife extra cozy when snuggling on the couch. 

$78$55
Lands' End Women's EZ Touch Screen Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves
Lands' End Women's EZ Touch Screen Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves
Amazon
Lands' End Women's EZ Touch Screen Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves

Available in black, grey, cognac, navy and red, these cashmere-lined leather gloves will keep their hands warm in style all winter long. At just one dollar above our $50 budget, they're a worthwhile mini-splurge. 

$51

 For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

