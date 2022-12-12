No matter how long you've been married, finding the right gift for your wife who may have everything she will ever need is tricky — especially with the thousands of gifting options. With Christmas just two weeks away, we'll help you find a unique gift for your wife that will arrive on time for the holidays.

One of the first rules of choosing the perfect gift is personalizing it to the recipient, in this case, your wife. What does she enjoy? Does she like being cozy after a long day or going out to let off some steam? For women who believe comfort is key, a weighted robe or plush throw blanket are knockout gift ideas. If your wife is skincare guru or likes the finer things in life, we've included splurge-worthy gifts as well to really "wow" her.

The best gifts for your spouse aren’t necessarily something she needs, but something that will make her feel special. Don't panic though. Ahead, we've curated some of the most thoughtful and unique gifts your wife will actually adore this year.

The Milk Bar Sampler Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler For the sweet tooth, gift them the stunning Milk Bar sampler. Whether it's their favorite place to get a treat or have always wanted to try it, the sampler comes in a beautiful tin with a Milk Bar pie slice, B'day Truffles, and so many more treats. $60 Shop Now

sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle sixthreezero sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle Outdoor lovers use any excuse to be outside and especially enjoy a delightful bike ride. This adorable bike works for rides through the neighborhood, but it has adjustable settings to work on hilly terrains. $600 $420 Shop Now

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set Nordstrom Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set This is no ordinary scented candle. Perfume your body and home with the cozy, spicy scents of Maison Margiela's Jazz Club, a melange of pink pepper, cigar smoke, rum, and vanilla bean that will transport you to a smoky bar with a stiff drink in your hand. $110 Shop Now

La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set Nordstrom La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set Try luxurious products from La Mer, but at an affordable price, when buying this discovery set. It features their best sellers in travel size, so you can decide if you want to splurge on the full sized products afterward. $170 Shop Now

Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven Le Creuset Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe. $420 Shop Now

Ember Coffee Mug 2 Amazon Ember Coffee Mug 2 Give the woman in your life her morning cup of joe in style. This temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster. $130 $100 Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe Like a weighted blanket, the heft of this robe from Uncommon Goods can reduce anxiety and provide a sense of calm. The shoulder pads are even specifically designed to help decrease muscle soreness. $249 Shop Now

Anthropologie Vanessa Throw Blanket Anthropologie Anthropologie Vanessa Throw Blanket This stunning blanket will brighten up any room. But it won't only add a touch of flair, it also is made of cotton to keep your wife extra cozy when snuggling on the couch. $78 $55 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

