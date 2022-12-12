Last Chance to Shop These Thoughtful Gifts Your Wife Will Love — Even If She Already Has Everything
No matter how long you've been married, finding the right gift for your wife who may have everything she will ever need is tricky — especially with the thousands of gifting options. With Christmas just two weeks away, we'll help you find a unique gift for your wife that will arrive on time for the holidays.
One of the first rules of choosing the perfect gift is personalizing it to the recipient, in this case, your wife. What does she enjoy? Does she like being cozy after a long day or going out to let off some steam? For women who believe comfort is key, a weighted robe or plush throw blanket are knockout gift ideas. If your wife is skincare guru or likes the finer things in life, we've included splurge-worthy gifts as well to really "wow" her.
The best gifts for your spouse aren’t necessarily something she needs, but something that will make her feel special. Don't panic though. Ahead, we've curated some of the most thoughtful and unique gifts your wife will actually adore this year.
For the sweet tooth, gift them the stunning Milk Bar sampler. Whether it's their favorite place to get a treat or have always wanted to try it, the sampler comes in a beautiful tin with a Milk Bar pie slice, B'day Truffles, and so many more treats.
Get your love a Kate Spade heart pendant necklace with her birthstone to show you care.
Outdoor lovers use any excuse to be outside and especially enjoy a delightful bike ride. This adorable bike works for rides through the neighborhood, but it has adjustable settings to work on hilly terrains.
This is no ordinary scented candle. Perfume your body and home with the cozy, spicy scents of Maison Margiela's Jazz Club, a melange of pink pepper, cigar smoke, rum, and vanilla bean that will transport you to a smoky bar with a stiff drink in your hand.
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.
Try luxurious products from La Mer, but at an affordable price, when buying this discovery set. It features their best sellers in travel size, so you can decide if you want to splurge on the full sized products afterward.
Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.
Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe.
Finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch, this smooth leather and velvety suede shoulder bag features zip pockets inside and out to organize small accessories.
Give the woman in your life her morning cup of joe in style. This temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.
Like a weighted blanket, the heft of this robe from Uncommon Goods can reduce anxiety and provide a sense of calm. The shoulder pads are even specifically designed to help decrease muscle soreness.
For those with a competitive nature who love board games, upgrade your Scrabble board to this luxury edition. Made from maple wood with cabinets underneath for storage, game night just became high class.
This stunning blanket will brighten up any room. But it won't only add a touch of flair, it also is made of cotton to keep your wife extra cozy when snuggling on the couch.
Available in black, grey, cognac, navy and red, these cashmere-lined leather gloves will keep their hands warm in style all winter long. At just one dollar above our $50 budget, they're a worthwhile mini-splurge.
