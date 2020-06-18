Levi's Just Released a Line of Reversible, Reusable Face Masks

You can never have too many reusable cloth face masks to protect yourself and your family from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and Levi's just released their reversible version.

There are two ways to purchase the classic denim brand's cotton masks, all of which come in packs of three. Shop the Levi's site for several styles (tie straps or elastic ear loops) in either a paisley print or solid colors, and head to Amazon to buy a pack of solid colors with tie straps. These masks come in two sizes; per Levi's, the small runs "very small" and the large fits most adults best.

Due to demand, delivery may take three to four weeks and will be shipped standard delivery only. If you're in a pinch, Levi's also has a handy tutorial for making a mask out of a bandana.

Like other companies that are giving back, Levi's has stepped up and donated $75,000 to a good cause: Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, an international medical humanitarian organization delivering critical services to support vulnerable populations, including emergency care in response to COVID-19.

Below, shop two styles of Levi's cotton masks.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

