In less than two weeks, Disney's The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey will be released in theaters across the country. As if we weren't excited enough to watch the highly anticipated live action film, Ulta is adding to the hype with a limited-edition collection of The Little Mermaid-themed makeup and skincare products.

The Little Mermaid x Ulta collab has everything you need to awaken your inner mermaid this summer. Ulta's own Beauty Collection, as well as beloved brands Pacifica and Black Girl Sunscreen, have teamed up on a 15-product line of Little Mermaid-themed beauty in adorable packaging. With prices ranging from $10 to $25, this affordable collection makes for a great gift — but we won't blame you for wanting to snag each product for yourself.

Shop The Little Mermaid x Ulta

Halle Bailey has been serving some seriously stunning makeup looks ahead of The Little Mermaid premiere, and this Ulta Beauty collection makes it easy to recreate her red carpet glam. From decorative pearls to shimmering eyeshadows in marine-inspired shades, you'll feel every bit the Disney Princess.

Behind every beauty look, there's an equally important skincare routine — which is why Pacifica and Black Girl Sunscreen have re-released their best-selling products in princess-worthy packaging. Protect your skin under the sea with Black Girl Sunscreen's white cast-free sunscreen lotion, or give yourself a spa day with Pacifica's under-eye masks.

Below, shop each product from The Little Mermaid x Ulta Beauty Collection before they sell out!

