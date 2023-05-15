Make This 'The Little Mermaid' x Ulta Collab Part of Your World for Summer 2023
In less than two weeks, Disney's The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey will be released in theaters across the country. As if we weren't excited enough to watch the highly anticipated live action film, Ulta is adding to the hype with a limited-edition collection of The Little Mermaid-themed makeup and skincare products.
The Little Mermaid x Ulta collab has everything you need to awaken your inner mermaid this summer. Ulta's own Beauty Collection, as well as beloved brands Pacifica and Black Girl Sunscreen, have teamed up on a 15-product line of Little Mermaid-themed beauty in adorable packaging. With prices ranging from $10 to $25, this affordable collection makes for a great gift — but we won't blame you for wanting to snag each product for yourself.
Shop The Little Mermaid x Ulta
Halle Bailey has been serving some seriously stunning makeup looks ahead of The Little Mermaid premiere, and this Ulta Beauty collection makes it easy to recreate her red carpet glam. From decorative pearls to shimmering eyeshadows in marine-inspired shades, you'll feel every bit the Disney Princess.
Behind every beauty look, there's an equally important skincare routine — which is why Pacifica and Black Girl Sunscreen have re-released their best-selling products in princess-worthy packaging. Protect your skin under the sea with Black Girl Sunscreen's white cast-free sunscreen lotion, or give yourself a spa day with Pacifica's under-eye masks.
Below, shop each product from The Little Mermaid x Ulta Beauty Collection before they sell out!
The cult-favorite Black Girl Sunscreen formulated for melanated skin, now available in Little Mermaid packaging.
Snag the entire Ulta x The Little Mermaid beauty collection, including an eyeshadow palette, lip glosses, highlighter and more in a chic seashell case.
Formulated with marine phytonutrients, this face wash removes dirt, makeup, impurities, and excess oil while maintaining the skin's barrier.
Made with a soybean wax blend, this candle features notes of tropical plum, coconut, guava and musk.
A matte-finish sunscreen infused with skin-friendly ingredients such as aloe, squalene, and shea butter.
Pro tip: stash these under-eye patches in the fridge for an extra cooling effect.
Each of these makeup sponges is adorned with Ariel's beach buddies: Flounder, Scuttle and Sebastian.
Not only does this reusable mask lock in moisture by creating a vacuum-like seal to your skin, but can help prevent fine lines and wrinkles.
A five-piece brush set with everything you need to create stunning cheek and eye looks.
Set your makeup in place while protecting your skin from the sun's rays with this broad-spectrum SPF spray.
Make a splash this summer with ten colorful shades of eyeshadow in shimmer and matte finishes.
Vitamin C is revered in the skincare world for its proposed ability to brighten skin.
Three shimmering liquid eyeshadows and pearl gems make it easy to create spellbinding looks.
These lightweight lip stains are perfect for providing a sheer wash of color, and this set includes a sparkling gloss for hydration and shine.
Perfumed with of Italian bergamot, cotton blossom, jasmine petals and crisp driftwood, this bath set will transport you to the seaside with beachy bath bombs.
RELATED CONTENT:
How to Watch 'The Little Mermaid' Starring Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey's ‘The Little Mermaid’ Doll Is Already a Bestseller
'The Little Mermaid' Releases Halle Bailey's 'Part of Your World'
'Little Mermaid' Trailer: Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy Face Off
'The Little Mermaid': Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay on Under-the-Sea Transformations
'The Little Mermaid': How Halle Bailey’s Representation for Young Black Girls ‘Heals’ Her
‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere Fashion: Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy Make a Splash
'The Little Mermaid's First Glimpse at 'Under the Sea' (Exclusive)