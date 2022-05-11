Shopping

Memorial Day Sales 2022: Shop Early Deals on TVs, Appliances, Furniture and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Early Memorial Day Sales
Solo Stove

You don't have to wait until Memorial Day Weekend to start saving. In fact, there is a ton of retailers that are hosting special deals and early Memorial Day sales right now. To help you find the best discounts on furniture, home decor, electronics and more, we've rallied some of our favorite early Memorial Day sales to shop ahead of the weekend of May 27. 

Brands like Solo Stove, Alo Yoga, Amazon and Samsung have all started their summer deals early this year. Plus, retailers like Overstock and Wayfair have special savings events on a plethora of furniture and home products. The Overstock Spring Super Sale alone has thousands of products for up to 70% off. With deals on rugs, furniture, home decor and a lot more. Plus, Wayfair just launched their Warehouse Clearance Event, which includes a ton of post-Way Day deals.

Since early Memorial Day sales are already trickling in, we've made a list of some of our favorite picks. Whether you're looking to upgrade your mattress or you just want to stock up on beauty products without breaking the bank, there's bound to be a Memorial Day sale for you.

Ahead, shop some of the best early Memorial Day sales, and we'll continue to update this list with more deals as they launch. 

Latitude Run Dawnelle Wide Symmetrical Modular Sectional with Ottoman
Lattitude Run Dawnelle Wide Symmetrical Modular Sectional with Ottoman
Wayfair
Latitude Run Dawnelle Wide Symmetrical Modular Sectional with Ottoman

Add some gorgeous structure to your home with this classic symmetrical sofa in gray velvet fabric. This sectional is one of Wayfair's nearly countless deals, but there are more deals on the way. After all, Wayfair's Memorial Day Furniture Sale is coming up any day now, which will feature up to 70% off on furniture and home decor.

$2,040$1,700
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Through Samsung's Memorial Day sale, shoppers can get up to $250 off Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 trade-in credit — from $279.99 with eligible trade-in.

$1,200$310
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Save on the Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation. MagSafe charging case included.

$249$175
Samsung 65” Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 65” Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.

$5,000$3,000
Lancaster Home TV Stand
Lancaster Home TV Stand
Overstock
Lancaster Home TV Stand

Set your new television on this farmhouse-chic TV stand that's complete with six open storage compartments. Good for TVs up to 80 inches. 

$331$293
Samsung Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Samsung
Samsung Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer

Tackle your next load of laundry with style (and ease) with the help of Samsung's Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer duo.

$2,698$1,798
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
7/8 HIGH-WAIST AIRLIFT LEGGING
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

These leggings are so lightweight, they feel like a second skin. Grab them now before they sell out — all the available colors are going fast!

$118$59
2020 Apple iPad Air
Apple iPad Air 10.9"
Amazon
2020 Apple iPad Air

Draft up all your notes and stream your favorite shows from this 2020 Apple iPad Air. 

$749$599
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform. Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ahead of Memorial Day, and enjoy your music without missing anything important. 

$150$100
Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Shorts
High-Wait Biker Shorts
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Shorts

Trade in your leggings for a pair of these high-waisted bike shorts to wear as the weather gets warmer.

$58$46
Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit
Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit
Solo Stove
Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit

Grab a Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit before Memorial Day Weekend officially begins. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands. 

$300$200
Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan
Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan

Help keep seasonal allergies at bay this summer with an air purifying fan, and save at the same time. Use the Dyson Link app to control your Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 and keep track of the air quality. 

$520$400
Nolah Evolution Mattress 15-Inch
Nolah Evolution Mattress
Nolah Mattress
Nolah Evolution Mattress 15-Inch

This hybrid Nolah Mattress gives you a lot of cushioning and back support to help you get a better and more well-rested sleep. Grad this ultra-cooling mattress for $700 off and get two free Nolah Squishy Pillows thanks to Nolah's early Memorial Day deals.

$2,299$1,599
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner

You won't have to fight dust bunnies this summer thanks to this Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner. Save on this pre-Memorial Day deal, and use this vacuum cleaner to deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from your hardwood and tile floors.

$500$450
Safavieh Florida Shag Area Rug
Safavieh Florida Shag Area Rug
Overstock
Safavieh Florida Shag Area Rug

Save over 65% off on a new shag area rug. And you don't even have to wait until Memorial Day Weekend to take advantage of a sale like this.

$144$49
Sol 72 Outdoor Malpelo Resin Solar Fountain
Sol 72 Outdoor Malpelo Resin Solar Fountain
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Malpelo Resin Solar Fountain

Spruce up your garden ahead of the Memorial Day celebration with this classic water fountain. 

$603$335
L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Liquid Foundation
L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Liquid Foundation
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Liquid Foundation

Save on your perfect summer shade. 

$11$5
Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress
Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress
Layla Sleep
Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress

Rest easy after saving $150 (and getting 2 free pillows) on the Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress.

$1,099$949

