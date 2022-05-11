Memorial Day Sales 2022: Shop Early Deals on TVs, Appliances, Furniture and More
You don't have to wait until Memorial Day Weekend to start saving. In fact, there is a ton of retailers that are hosting special deals and early Memorial Day sales right now. To help you find the best discounts on furniture, home decor, electronics and more, we've rallied some of our favorite early Memorial Day sales to shop ahead of the weekend of May 27.
Brands like Solo Stove, Alo Yoga, Amazon and Samsung have all started their summer deals early this year. Plus, retailers like Overstock and Wayfair have special savings events on a plethora of furniture and home products. The Overstock Spring Super Sale alone has thousands of products for up to 70% off. With deals on rugs, furniture, home decor and a lot more. Plus, Wayfair just launched their Warehouse Clearance Event, which includes a ton of post-Way Day deals.
Since early Memorial Day sales are already trickling in, we've made a list of some of our favorite picks. Whether you're looking to upgrade your mattress or you just want to stock up on beauty products without breaking the bank, there's bound to be a Memorial Day sale for you.
Ahead, shop some of the best early Memorial Day sales, and we'll continue to update this list with more deals as they launch.
Add some gorgeous structure to your home with this classic symmetrical sofa in gray velvet fabric. This sectional is one of Wayfair's nearly countless deals, but there are more deals on the way. After all, Wayfair's Memorial Day Furniture Sale is coming up any day now, which will feature up to 70% off on furniture and home decor.
Through Samsung's Memorial Day sale, shoppers can get up to $250 off Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 trade-in credit — from $279.99 with eligible trade-in.
Save on the Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation. MagSafe charging case included.
Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.
Set your new television on this farmhouse-chic TV stand that's complete with six open storage compartments. Good for TVs up to 80 inches.
Tackle your next load of laundry with style (and ease) with the help of Samsung's Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer duo.
These leggings are so lightweight, they feel like a second skin. Grab them now before they sell out — all the available colors are going fast!
Draft up all your notes and stream your favorite shows from this 2020 Apple iPad Air.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform. Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ahead of Memorial Day, and enjoy your music without missing anything important.
Trade in your leggings for a pair of these high-waisted bike shorts to wear as the weather gets warmer.
Grab a Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit before Memorial Day Weekend officially begins. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands.
Help keep seasonal allergies at bay this summer with an air purifying fan, and save at the same time. Use the Dyson Link app to control your Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 and keep track of the air quality.
This hybrid Nolah Mattress gives you a lot of cushioning and back support to help you get a better and more well-rested sleep. Grad this ultra-cooling mattress for $700 off and get two free Nolah Squishy Pillows thanks to Nolah's early Memorial Day deals.
You won't have to fight dust bunnies this summer thanks to this Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner. Save on this pre-Memorial Day deal, and use this vacuum cleaner to deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from your hardwood and tile floors.
Save over 65% off on a new shag area rug. And you don't even have to wait until Memorial Day Weekend to take advantage of a sale like this.
Spruce up your garden ahead of the Memorial Day celebration with this classic water fountain.
Save on your perfect summer shade.
Rest easy after saving $150 (and getting 2 free pillows) on the Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress.
