Business is booming at SKIMS! After debuting seamless face masks and the Summer Mesh Collection in the past month alone, Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line has restocked its popular SKIMS Waist Trainer. There's also a selection of shapewear back in stock and it's available in 9 colors.

Tried and tested by Kardashian West herself, the waist trainer is an innovative shapewear solution designed to sculpt and accentuate the body's natural curves -- it does the job of a corset, but it's actually comfortable and easy to put on.

The SKIMS Waist Trainer is softer than many traditional waist-trainer styles because it's made from ultra-thin, high-tech neoprene fabric rather than rubber and latex. It's also smoother -- the boning is flexible but still supports the midsection as it tones. Comfortable and breathable, the trainer can be worn with minimal clothing while hanging around the house or under sweats while running errands, according to Kardashian West.

The SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder says that she used to gift waist trainers to her friends after they had a baby and that she wears them herself whenever she feels like she needs to "get it together." While not a substitute for a good workout regimen and a healthy diet, regular wear can offer the illusion of a smaller waist for an hourglass figure.

The SKIMS Waist Trainer is available in two colors -- Onyx (pictured below) and Clay (pictured at the top of this story) -- and in sizes XXS to 4X. Since launching last September, it's sold out several times. Right now, shipping is free on SKIMS orders of $75 or more.

SKIMS has also launched SKIMS Body, a new collection of stretchy, form-fittings basics with light and flattering compression. The collection includes the SKIMS Body Bra, SKIMS Body Bralette, SKIMS Body thong, SKIMS Body Brief and SKIMS Body Tank.

Shop the new SKIMS Body collection, restocked waist trainer and more from the SKIMS shapewear line below.

SKIMS Body Bra by SKIMS

SKIMS Body Bra SKIMS SKIMS SKIMS Body Bra SKIMS A great go-to bra that's flattering and supportive. $38 at SKIMS

SKIMS Body Bralette by SKIMS

SKIMS Body Bralette Skims SKIMS SKIMS Body Bralette Skims A perfect everyday bra for layering under clothing or wearing alone as a loungewear top. $42 at SKIMS

Waist Trainer by SKIMS

Waist Trainer SKIMS SKIMS Waist Trainer SKIMS $68 at SKIMS

High Waisted Bonded Short by SKIMS

High Waisted Bonded Short SKIMS Skims High Waisted Bonded Short SKIMS An everyday essential with a bit more coverage, this piece is a staple for enhancing and contouring. $98 at Skims

Sheer Sculpt Slip by SKIMS

Sheer Sculpt Slip SKIMS Skims Sheer Sculpt Slip SKIMS A silky smooth mid-length bodysuit to enhance your body’s natural shape. $68 at Skims

Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh by SKIMS

Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh SKIMS Skims Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh SKIMS This essential bodysuit holds in your core, while shaping, lifting and smoothing your butt and chest. $68 at SKIMS

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

