Nick Jonas and daughter Malti were on a roll, enjoying some face time with the Paw Patrol during a recent daddy-daughter day out.

The 31-year-old pop star shared a collection of sweet pics of him with his 2-year-old daughter as the pair enjoyed quality time together at a theme park. Jonas and Malti appeared to visit Sea World Marine Park Gold Coast Australia, scoring a meet and greet with Chase and Marshall of Nickelodeon's Paw Patrol.

"❤️ we met Paw Patrol." Jonas captioned the carousel.

In the first photo, Jonas crouches down to give his daughter a hug. In another shot, the pair are photographed from behind as they walk hand-in-hand. The last image features the famous cartoon pups along with a group of people that includes Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra.

The Love Again actress did not appear to be on hand for the festivities, as she's currently filming the action film The Bluff opposite Karl Urban in Queensland.

It was a happy reunion for Chopra and Jonas -- who have been married since Dec. 1, 2018 -- when the singer arrived down under. Chopra, 41, posted new photos of the couple together on Wednesday after sharing last week that she was missing her husband.

"My angel baby, my best friend, my godson, my brother from another mother and my actual mother. Nothing like family and friends to keep you rejuvenated . Miss you gaga @nickjonas. Can’t wait til you’re here," she captioned a video montage at the time.

The musician is fresh off a Rock in Rio Lisboa performance with the Jonas Brothers -- including brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas -- in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 22.

The trio's tour is scheduled to resume in August after several dates were postponed due to "scheduling conflicts."

"We have shifted the European dates to later this year, but that is only because we have some exciting projects that we're very excited to share with you at a later point," Nick teased in a video posted in April. "European fans, we love you, we can't wait to see you, it's been long overdue, and we're so excited to play these shows later this year in the fall."

In May, Chopra gushed over Nick's work in the upcoming film Power Ballad with Paul Rudd.

"Husband appreciation post: As I finish one he starts one." she wrote. "The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing. 🤩❤️🙌"

Get the ET Newsletter By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: