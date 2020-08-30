In the market for a next-level stroller for your baby? You're in luck as the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering $200 off the coveted Nuna MIXX Next Stroller for $549.90 (regularly $749.90) -- but the sale ends today!

Take this stroller anywhere thanks to the compact fold. It converts to a Travel System with included ring adapter in one click. Busy parents, whose hands seem to always be full, will appreciate how easy the stroller is to maneuver with one hand, and it can lay flat for naps. Additional features include a one-touch brake, front swivel wheel locks, extendable UPF 50+ canopy, removable and reversible two-piece seat pad and large storage basket. Be sure to check out other Nuna products on sale at Nordstrom, such as the PIPA Lite LX Infant Car Seat & Base.

We suggest you hurry and add to cart as items are selling out quickly at the department store's biggest sale event. Products are expected to fly off the shelves more than ever as this year's sale ends on Sunday.

Get a deal on the Nuna stroller.

Normally held in July, Nordstrom's annual sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. The Anniversary Sale ends this weekend on Aug. 30. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingerie, women's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including at-home bar essentials, bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

