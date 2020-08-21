The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing, and we have our eyes on all kinds of Zella apparel.

The popular activewear brand has been selling out items left and right during the Nordstrom sale, but there are still ways to save on Zella leggings, jackets, hoodies and more. Now -- while supplies last -- is the best time to jump on this sale and get a great deal on activewear from Zella.

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale features major discounts on women’s clothing, beauty items, hair tools, men’s apparel, fine jewelry, shoe deals, home decor, kitchenware and luggage, with new items are being added daily. Items are going fast, but ET Style scoured through the sale to spotlight a bunch of stylish discounted finds. Shoppers can get their hands on more than just Zella. There are bargains from Nike, Stella McCartney, Superga, Kate Spade, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Tumi luggage, Spanx Burberry, Steve Madden and more.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is typically held in July but was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. The big sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, and Nordy Club members and Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items. If you’re not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card. The big sale runs from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30. Additionally, you can check out even faster by saving your favorite picks to your Wish List.

Shop our favorite Zella deals below, and be sure to check back to ET Style for more sales!

Liana Long Sleeve Recycled Blend Performance T-Shirt Zella Nordstrom Liana Long Sleeve Recycled Blend Performance T-Shirt Zella Zella’s long sleeve performance T-shirt features breathable fabric to keep you cool when the temperature rises. REGULARLY $49 $29.90 at Nordstrom

Glacier Furry Fleece Quarter Zip Jacket Zella Nordstrom Glacier Furry Fleece Quarter Zip Jacket Zella You'll stay warm in Zella’s fury mixed-texture fleece pullover with a quarter zip closure. REGULARLY $89 $49.90 at Nordstrom

West Coast Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie Zella Nordstrom West Coast Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie Zella This comfy cotton asymmetrical drawstring zip hoodie is great for the gym or a casual day at home. REGULARLY $79 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Three-Pack Low Training Socks Zella Nordstrom Three-Pack Low Training Socks Zella Zella’s stretchy and soft no-show socks are perfectly designed for distance training and sprints. REGULARLY $29 $18.90 at Nordstrom

Nova Perforated Racerback Tank Zella Nordstrom Nova Perforated Racerback Tank Zella Get workout-ready in this perforated stretchy tank with a racer back. REGULARLY $39 $19.50 at Nordstrom

Live In Jogger Pants Zella Nordstrom Live In Jogger Pants Zella These lightweight comfortable joggers are great for a day of lounging. REGULARLY $65 $42.90 at Nordstrom

Seamless Performance Pullover Hoodie Zella Nordstrom Seamless Performance Pullover Hoodie Zella Zella's seamless men's hooded pullover is made from a blend of nylon and polyester. REGULARLY $49 $29.90 at Nordstrom

Hybrid Tech Commuter Pants Zella Nordstrom Hybrid Tech Commuter Pants Zella Men’s hybrid commuter pants made from stretch material, featuring a zipper fly with a button closure and a drawstring for an adjustable fit. REGULARLY $79 $49.90 at Nordstrom

