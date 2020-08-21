Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Shop Remaining Deals on Zella Apparel

By Latifah Muhammad‍
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing, and we have our eyes on all kinds of Zella apparel.

The popular activewear brand has been selling out items left and right during the Nordstrom sale, but there are still ways to save on Zella leggings, jackets, hoodies and more. Now -- while supplies last -- is the best time to jump on this sale and get a great deal on activewear from Zella. 

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale features major discounts on women’s clothing, beauty items, hair toolsmen’s apparel, fine jewelry, shoe deals, home decor, kitchenware and luggage, with new items are being added daily. Items are going fast, but ET Style scoured through the sale to spotlight a bunch of stylish discounted finds. Shoppers can get their hands on more than just Zella. There are bargains from Nike, Stella McCartney, Superga, Kate Spade, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Tumi luggage, Spanx Burberry, Steve Madden and more. 

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is typically held in July but was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. The big sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, and Nordy Club members and Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items. If you’re not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card. The big sale runs from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30. Additionally, you can check out even faster by saving your favorite picks to your Wish List

Shop our favorite Zella deals below, and be sure to check back to ET Style for more sales!

Liana Long Sleeve Recycled Blend Performance T-Shirt
Zella
Zella Liana Long Sleeve Recycled Blend Performance T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Liana Long Sleeve Recycled Blend Performance T-Shirt
Zella

Zella’s long sleeve performance T-shirt features breathable fabric to keep you cool when the temperature rises. 

REGULARLY $49

Glacier Furry Fleece Quarter Zip Jacket
Zella
Zella Glacier Furry Fleece Quarter Zip Jacket
Nordstrom
Glacier Furry Fleece Quarter Zip Jacket
Zella

You'll stay warm in Zella’s fury mixed-texture fleece pullover with a quarter zip closure. 

REGULARLY $89

West Coast Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie
Zella
Zella West Coast Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie
Nordstrom
West Coast Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie
Zella

This comfy cotton asymmetrical drawstring zip hoodie is great for the gym or a casual day at home. 

REGULARLY $79

Three-Pack Low Training Socks
Zella
Zella 3-Pack Low Training Socks
Nordstrom
Three-Pack Low Training Socks
Zella

Zella’s stretchy and soft no-show socks are perfectly designed for distance training and sprints.

REGULARLY $29

Nova Perforated Racerback Tank
Zella
Zella Nova Perforated Racerback Tank
Nordstrom
Nova Perforated Racerback Tank
Zella

Get workout-ready in this perforated stretchy tank with a racer back.

REGULARLY $39

Live In Jogger Pants
Zella
Zella Live In Joggers
Nordstrom
Live In Jogger Pants
Zella

These lightweight comfortable joggers are great for a day of lounging.

REGULARLY $65

Seamless Performance Pullover Hoodie
Zella
Zella Seamless Performance Pullover Hoodie
Nordstrom
Seamless Performance Pullover Hoodie
Zella

Zella's seamless men's hooded pullover is made from a blend of nylon and polyester. 

REGULARLY $49

Hybrid Tech Commuter Pants
Zella
Zella Hybrid Tech Commuter Pants
Nordstrom
Hybrid Tech Commuter Pants
Zella

Men’s hybrid commuter pants made from stretch material, featuring a zipper fly with a button closure and a drawstring for an adjustable fit.  

REGULARLY $79

