Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Get the Best Deals Under $50
This is the sale fashion and beauty editors have been waiting for all year. And when a sale as big as the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes along, sometimes there are just too many amazing deals. Luckily for you, dear reader, the ET Style editors have spent hours digging deep into each and every category to find you not only the best deals, but the best deals on a budget. Don't forget, as soon as this year's sale ends, these items return to their regular prices, so be sure to fill your cart with deals from your favorite brands while you can.
Last week, we got a sneak peek at the sale, but right now, every Nordy Club member can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through August 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.
Below, ET Style rounds up all the best deals on anniversary sale items under $50 that you can shop or add to your wish list right now from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
ET Style's Picks for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Best Deals Under $50:
