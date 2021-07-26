Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Get the Best Deals Under $50

By Marisa Runyon‍
This is the sale fashion and beauty editors have been waiting for all year. And when a sale as big as the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes along, sometimes there are just too many amazing deals. Luckily for you, dear reader, the ET Style editors have spent hours digging deep into each and every category to find you not only the best deals, but the best deals on a budget. Don't forget, as soon as this year's sale ends, these items return to their regular prices, so be sure to fill your cart with deals from your favorite brands while you can. 

Last week, we got a sneak peek at the sale, but right now, every Nordy Club member can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through August 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best deals on anniversary sale items under $50 that you can shop or add to your wish list right now from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Best Deals Under $50: 

Palo Santo Smudge Sticks & Ocean Essential Oil Set
Campo Palo Santo Smudge Sticks & Ocean Essential Oil Set
Palo Santo Smudge Sticks & Ocean Essential Oil Set
Get a fresh start this fall with this calming set from Campo. It comes with Palo Santo smudge sticks and essential oils imported from Ecuador. 
$26 (REGULARLY $39)
Alo High Waist Biker Shorts
Alo High Waist Biker Shorts
Alo High Waist Biker Shorts
Whether you're running errands or working out, wearing these bright pink Alo bike shorts will have you looking like Kendall Jenner. 
$37 (REGULARLY $56)
Free People City Vibes Oversize T-Shirt
Free People City Vibes Oversize T-Shirt
Free People City Vibes Oversize T-Shirt
Extra-loose and extra-long, this sassy t-shirt was made for summer 2021. 
$30 (REGULARLY $48)
Quay Australia Audacious Cat Eye Sunglasses
Quay Australia Audacious Cat Eye Sunglasses
Quay Australia Audacious Cat Eye Sunglasses
Cat eye sunglasses will never go out of style. 
$43 (REGULARLY $65)
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
The Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker is rarely on sale, so hurry and grab a pair! 
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
BP. Comfy Joggers
BP. Comfy Joggers
BP. Comfy Joggers
The need for loungewear is not going to go away anytime soon, stock up on these aptly named Comfy Joggers from Nordstrom's brand, BP.
$25 (REGULARLY $39)
Vero Moda Chaddie Floral Long Sleeve Ruched Minidress
Vero Moda Chaddie Floral Long Sleeve Ruched Minidress
Vero Moda Chaddie Floral Long Sleeve Ruched Minidress
A seasonless dress to add to your closet. Perfect for wearing with strappy sandals now and over-the-knee boots when the seasons change. 
$46 (REGULARLY $69)
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas
Sleep tight in these super cute pajamas from Nordstrom Lingerie. 
$30 (REGULARLY $49)
Alo Real Sports Bra
Alo Real Sports Bra
Alo Real Sports Bra
This Alo longline sports bra has four-way stretch. 
$45 (REGULARLY $72)
OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set
OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set
OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Whether you're headed back into the office or working from home, this mug and warmer set will become a must-have for your workspace. A special charger uses magnetic induction energy to heat up the metallic layering on the bottom of the coffee mug keeps your beverage warm for each and every sip.
$50 (REGULARLY $75)
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
French terry shorts are so soft and comfy for everyday wear. 
$30 (REGULARLY $40)
NARS Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
Nars Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
NARS Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
The only palette you'll need to contour, highlight and add a wash a color to your cheeks. 
$45 (REGULARLY $87)
Slip Sunset Hair Tie Set
Slip Sunset Hair Tie Set
Slip Sunset Hair Tie Set
Easily the softest (and chicest) hair ties you'll use. Each made from 100% highest-grade long fiber mulberry silk, they won't crease your hair. 
$45 ($65 VALUE)
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts
At this price, you might want to grab these Zella bike shorts while you can!
$30 (REGULARLY $49)
Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Sling Bag
Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Sling Bag
Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Sling Bag
This Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Sling Bag is a stylish take on the classic backpack for school. 
$30 (REGULARLY $50)
Ouai Super Dry & Detox Shampoo Set
Ouai Super Dry & Detox Shampoo Set
Ouai Super Dry & Detox Shampoo Set
A limited-edition set of OUAI's clarifying Detox Shampoo for wash days and the absorbent Super Dry Shampoo for when you're looking to extend your blowout. 
$35 (REGULARLY $54)
Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal
If you're not used to wearing dress shoes again, the low heel on these adorable daisy print mules from Chinese Laundry will ease you into dressing up for the office again.
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
BP Sleepy Head Pajamas
BP Sleepy Head Pajamas
BP Sleepy Head Pajamas
Snap up a set of these soft, jersey pajamas before the sale ends. 
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
BP Button Fly Mom Jeans
BP Button Fly Mom Jeans
BP Button Fly Mom Jeans
These Mom jeans have an elevated look with their soft black shade of denim and exposed button fly. 
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings
It's hard to beat the price on these Faux Leather Leggings from Nordstrom. They're a favorite from this this year's sale. 
$35 (REGULARLY $59)
Zella Hybrid Tech Commuter Pants
Zella Hybrid Tech Commuter Pants
Zella Hybrid Tech Commuter Pants
If you're heading back to the office, make sure you wear comfortable pants. These pants from Zella are made for that situation.  
$50 (REGULARLY $79)
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Sneaker
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Sneaker
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Sneaker
Step out in style this school year with a new pair of white platform sneakers from Converse. 
$50
BP Kora Lug Chelsea Boot
BP Kora Lug Chelsea Boot
BP Kora Lug Chelsea Boot
The lug sole gives a trend-forward update to this classic Chelsea boot. 
$50 (REGULARLY $80)
Le Labo Jumbo Hinoki Hand Soap
Le Labo Jumbo Hinoki Hand Soap
Le Labo Jumbo Hinoki Hand Soap
Your hands deserve to be bathed in luxury and nothing says luxury like hand soap from Le Labo.  
$40
Malin + Goetz Votive Candle Set
Malin + Goetz Votive Candle Set
Malin + Goetz Votive Candle Set
A candle set featuring three votive candles in moody scents including Dark Rum, Cannabis and Leather.
$42 ($60 VALUE)
Open Edit Faux Leather Trousers
Open Edit Faux Leather Trousers
Open Edit Faux Leather Trousers
Pair these smart, vegan leather trousers with anything from blazer or printed blouse to a simple tee for a put-together look. 
$40 (REGULARLY $59)
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
The ET Style editors snapped up this highly-rated bra during last year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and we can report that it lives up to the hype. It's perfect under a t-shirt. 
$45 (REGULARLY $68)

