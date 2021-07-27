Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Starts Tomorrow: Get Up to 50% Off Kate Spade and Coach Bags

By ETonline Staff
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts tomorrow and there are tons of can't miss deals on designer fashion -- including Kate Spade and Coach handbags!

Bag styles from the beloved fashion brands are marked down for a limited time during the department store's biggest sale event of the year. Shoppers can find deals on crossbody bags, totes and satchels in an array of designs and colors, such as a practical-and-pretty work tote to a chic chain strap crossbody to carry from day to night. 

Right now, every Nordy Club member can shop the deals on their favorite brands before the sale opens to all on July 28 through Aug. 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, you can get a sneak peek or sign up for a Nordstrom credit card to shop today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best Kate Spade bags and Coach bags on sale at the Nordstrom Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for Kate Spade and Coach Bags at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Kate Spade Bradley Pebbled Leather Crossbody
Nordstrom
When you just want to carry your phone, keys and a couple of cards with you, this rectangular pebbled leather crossbody bag will do. 
$100 (REGULARLY $178)
Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
This Coach crossbody is the perfect everyday bag. Design features include smooth leather, turn-lock closure and a removable chain strap. 
$100 (REGULARLY $195)
Kate Spade Large Molly Stripe Faux Leather Tote
Nordstrom
This striped version is made from faux leather! 
$137 (REGULARLY $228)
Coach Turnlock Clasp Satchel
Nordstrom
If you love a designer logo, opt for this classic satchel and save $150. 
$200 (REGULARLY $350)
Kate Spade Bradley Pebbled Leather Wallet
Nordstrom
Tuck this wallet into your bag to keep your cards safe in style. 
$65 (REGULARLY $110)
Kate Spade Large Molly Leather Tote
Nordstrom
The Kate Spade Molly tote is a fan favorite for its practicality and stylish look.
$137 (REGULARLY $228)
Coach Canteen Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
A circular crossbody bag inspired by a vintage canteen that comes with gold hardware and an adjustable strap. 
$200 (REGULARLY $350)

