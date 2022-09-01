Shopping

Nordstrom Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 60% on Fall Favorites from Free People, UGG, Zella and More

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

The Labor Day weekend shopping spree has officially begun and one sale you don't want to miss is the Nordstrom Summer Sale. If you missed out on the Anniversary Sale, this Labor Day savings event is your opportunity to save on best-selling brands, including Free People, Madewell, UGG, Tory Burch, Steve Madden and more. Now through September 12, Nordstrom's big Labor Day sale has deals up to 60% off

Shop Nordstrom's Summer Sale

As we inch toward the new season, we're starting to revamp our closets with cozier styles and fall wardrobe essentials. Nordstrom's sale is the ideal opportunity to grab new closet additions ahead of the fall with limited-time low prices on staples like boots, leather jackets and leggings from your favorite brands. 

Whether you are shopping for yourself or a loved one, the Nordstrom Labor Day sale is packed with giftable finds at affordable prices. Ahead, shop our picks for can't-miss deals on fall wardrobe essentials at the Nordstrom Summer Sale below. 

The Best Fall Fashion Deals from Nordstrom's Summer Sale

Rag & Bone Alex Nonstretch High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Rag & Bone Alex Nonstretch High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Rag & Bone Alex Nonstretch High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Save 60% on Rag & Bone's light-wash jeans with a high waist. Customers have raved that "These jeans have no stretch but are as comfortable as those with stretch."  

$225$90
Beyond Yoga Beyond Space Dye High Waist Pocket Leggings
Beyond Yoga Beyond Space Dye High Waist Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom
Beyond Yoga Beyond Space Dye High Waist Pocket Leggings

Cut from the softest Alosoft performance fabric, these leggings can handle everything from the toughest workouts to chilling on the comfiest sofa.

$99$59
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Leg Jeans

Madewell's Heritage Stretch denim has an old-school look and a perfectly broken-in feel. These jeans are a go-anywhere pair that will become a staple all year long. 

$128$77
Timberland Euro Waterproof Hiker Boot
Timberland Euro Waterproof Hiker Boot
Nordstrom
Timberland Euro Waterproof Hiker Boot

Fall is a beautiful time of year for a hike. Elevate your hiking style with retro-chic waterproof boots that also have trail-ready comfort. 

$130$78
Zella Live In Pocket Joggers
Zella Live In Pocket Joggers
Nordstrom
Zella Live In Pocket Joggers

Lightweight knit joggers are a closet essential. Zella's slim silhouette makes racing to the finish line or grocery store exceptionally comfortable.

$65$36
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot

An abbreviated version of a classic UGG boot, this new style brings all the comfort needed for the cozy season.  

$140$100
Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneaker
Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneaker
Nordstrom
Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneaker

Get in on the chunky platform trend with a pair of court-inspired Nike sneakers. 

$85$50
Nike Sportswear Fleece Hoodie
NIKE Sportswear Fleece Hoodie
Nordstrom
Nike Sportswear Fleece Hoodie

This hoodie features organic cotton and recycled fibers in the Swoosh, combining the softness of cotton with eco-friendly features.

$65$44
WAYF Morela Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress
WAYF Morela Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
WAYF Morela Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress

A turtleneck sweater dress is peak fall style. has a soft feel and silhouette. WAYF designs have been favorites of celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe as well as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. 

$88$50
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot

Hunter boots are classic rain boots that are always in style. Stay prepared on those rainy days with these Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boots.

$165$99
Free People Pull-On Flare Corduroy Pants
Free People Pull-On Flare Corduroy Pants
Nordstrom
Free People Pull-On Flare Corduroy Pants

Make a statement when you step outside in these mid-rise pull-on corduroy pants. 

$78$47
Steve Madden Holley Chelsea Boot
Steve Madden Holley Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Holley Chelsea Boot

Ribbed detail brings comfortable stretch to this updated Chelsea set on a chunky platform and heel for a bold, statement-making look.

$130$70
Sam Edelman Water Repellent Puffer Jacket
Sam Edelman Water Repellent Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Water Repellent Puffer Jacket

When the weather is icky enough to require a jacket like this, you’ll be glad you chose it in this fun cherry red shade to brighten your day. 


$200$110

