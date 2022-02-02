Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Valentine's Day Sale -- Save Up to 50% Off Cold Weather Boots, Sweaters, Jackets and More

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Rack

We're all in Valentine's day gift-shopping mode looking for the best discounts on any and everything winter for our special someone. Lucky for us, Nordstrom Rack is pretty reliable for discounts on everything from clothes and shoes to wear for the colder seasons and outfits for a date night this Valentine's Day. Is your special someone a fashion lover? Nordstrom Rack has looks on sale perfect to gift for everyone on your list! The retailer is offering up to 50% off fresh winter boot styles. Shoppers can score amazing deals on winter wardrobe additions, including sweaters, leggings, boots, jackets and more -- just in time for Valentine's Day.

Like at Nordstrom, you'll find a ton of your go-to fashion brands at Nordstrom Rack such as Lucky Brand, The North Face, Nike, Levi's, Good American, Hunter, Rag & Bone, Free People, Madewell, UGG and so many more. Whether you're looking for a new pair of boots to wear with everything or the perfect shoe to gift this Valentine's Day, the Nordstrom Rack boot sale is sure to have a deal you'll be so excited about. 

Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines or avoid the hustle and bustle by picking it up curbside (at Nordstrom stores) or in store (at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack). 

If you're looking for more deals as you're shopping for your special someone, head over to browse markdowns on the Abercrombie jeans TikTok users love, Kate Spade handbags, Barefoot Dreams blankets and the viral Aerie Crossover Leggings

Below, shop ET Style's top winter picks from Nordstrom Rack.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2022 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Nordstrom Rack
UGG Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Take $50 off a pair of UGG boots. 
$150$100
Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Score the royal-loved tall Hunter rain boots to keep your legs warm and dry this winter. Whether it's for the rainy or snowy days, these boots are the perfect go-to.
$150$80
Marc Fisher Over-the-Knee Boot
Marc Fisher Over-the-Knee Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Fisher Over-the-Knee Boot
Ever contemplated going out because it's too cold? With these boots you won't have to because these Marc Fisher Boots comes over the knee perfect to be paired with a dress.
$100$41
Jambu Northgate Faux Fur Lined Boot
Jambu Northgate Faux Fur Lined Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Jambu Northgate Faux Fur Lined Boot
Kick up your winter boot game with these faux fur lined shoes from Jambu.
$79$30
Ryka Suzy Faux Fur Trim Bootie
Ryka Suzy Faux Fur Trim Bootie
Nordstrom Rack
Ryka Suzy Faux Fur Trim Bootie
Slide into a sleeker shoe style with this faux fur trim bootie.
$75$43
Good American The Overtime Over the Knee Boot
Good American The Overtime Over the Knee Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Good American The Overtime Over the Knee Boot
A pair of fashion-forward over-the-knee boots from Khloé Kardashian's brand. 
$355$175
FILA Disruptor Faux Shearling Sneaker
FILA Disruptor Faux Shearling Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
FILA Disruptor Faux Shearling Sneaker
These lace-up boots feature a faux shearling trim and synthetic exterior.
$100$50

Shop other stylish winter finds available now at Nordstrom Rack below.

UGG Ethan Bomber Jacket
UGG Ethan Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
UGG Ethan Bomber Jacket
This cozy UGG bomber jacket is an incredible 33% off.
$225$150
BB Dakota By Steve Madden Big Deal V-Neck Rib Sweater Dress
BB Dakota By Steve Madden Big Deal V-Neck Rib Sweater Dress
Nordstrom Rack
BB Dakota By Steve Madden Big Deal V-Neck Rib Sweater Dress
If you're going for an oversized look, this sweater dress is just what you need. At this price, this purchase is a no-brainer.
$79$16
Paige Skyline Boot Denim Jeans
Paige Skyline Boot Denim Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Paige Skyline Boot Denim Jeans
Winter is the best time to rock your boot cut jeans. Get 54% off these Paige Skyline Boot Denim Jeans, while supplies last.
$199$90
JOES High Rise Flare Leg Jeans
JOES High Rise Flare Leg Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
JOES High Rise Flare Leg Jeans
A high rise pair of jeans that can be dressed up or down for any style.
$198$90
T Tahari Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
T Tahari Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom Rack
T Tahari Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
Stock up on multiple colors of this essential T Tahari fitted turtleneck sweater. 
$78$20
Kendall + Kylie Zip Up Faux Fur Jacket
Kendall and Kylie Zip Up Faux Fur Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Kendall + Kylie Zip Up Faux Fur Jacket
A soft, cozy faux fur zip-up from Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fashion line. 
$140$70
Joseph A Drape Collar Print Maxi Cardigan Sweater Coat
Joseph A Drape Collar Print Maxi Cardigan Sweater Coat
Nordstrom Rack
Joseph A Drape Collar Print Maxi Cardigan Sweater Coat
If a shacket isn't quite warm enough for you, perhaps this sweater coat is. 
$88$30

