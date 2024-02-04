Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been arrested right before his son, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is scheduled to face off against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII.

Mahomes Sr. was arrested and booked in the Smith County Jail in Tyler, Texas, on Saturday, according to jail records. The former MLB pitcher is facing a charge of DWI for the third time or more. According to TMZ, the 53-year-old was previously arrested in 2018 for a similar charge, for which he was sentenced to 40 days in jail. He reportedly served the time on weekends to fulfill his requirement.

Per Bleacher Report, Mahomes Sr. also faced DUI charges in 1994 after getting into a one-car accident and was arrested and charged with public intoxication during a 2016 matchup between TCU and Texas Tech, his son's alma mater.

ET has reached out to the Mahomes family for comment.

Mahomes Sr. shares sons Patrick and Jackson Mahomes with his ex-wife, Randi Martin. He is also dad to Zoe Mahomes, his daughter from a relationship following his split with Martin.

Mahomes Jr. and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the 49ers on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Reba McEntire will kick things off with a performance of the national anthem, followed by Post Malone singing "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day delivering "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Gwen Stefani has been tapped to headline the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate, the highly anticipated pregame extravaganza leading up to the big game.

Usher will headline the coveted Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show with a soul-stirring performance.

"This is a celebration of my legacy. It's a celebration of my music. It's a celebration of my passion," Usher recently told ET. "30 years ago, that journey started, and now it's landed me at this point in my life at the Super Bowl. Lot of songs, lot of moments, lot of dance, lot of energy."

The Chiefs are currently the reigning Super Bowl champions, having previously won the Vince Lombardi Trophy under Coach Andy Reid just last year, in 2023, and in 2020. Prior to that, the franchise's first and only Super Bowl win came in 1970.

Their latest Super Bowl bid comes amid a publicity blitz for the team, with celebrated tight end Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift. The pop star has become a mainstay at Kelce's games this season, always decked out in Chiefs red.

While Mahomes Jr.'s wife, Brittany Mahomes, has been photographed sitting with Swift at football games and enjoying nights out together, the quarterback has expressed his approval for his teammate's new romance, revealing that Kelce hasn't changed amid his newfound fame.

"Travis has always been Travis," Mahomes Jr. said in a press conference. "It's been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he's just been himself the whole time. He's still Travis Kelce. He still will walk through the stadium and treat every person like they're his best friend. And he's going to be like that in the locker room every single day. It hasn't been any different."