Pool Floats Are Up to 20% Off at Funboy's Sale

It's hard to believe, but we're hading into the last weeks of summer! And right now, everyone's planning their final summer cookouts with plenty of pool time built in to the party, so don't forget the pool floats! Whether you're planning a pool party or you just want to lounge in the water this summer before heading back to school or back to the office, there are tons of unique and fun floats to make spending time in the water more enjoyable.

Funboy, the brand that makes some of the coolest pool floats is currently having a sale with up to 20% off their bestselling floats.

To help you shop for the perfect pool float for your summer activity, ET Style has found 15 of the coolest floaties. From the Funboy sale and beyond, our selection includes pool inflatables for kids (like an adorable unicorn float), kitschy, oversized inflatable lounge designs, and a beer pong table float for your next pool party.

Below, check out the coolest pool floats to use for summer 2021.

ET Style's Picks for Summer Pool Floats:

Funboy Giant Cabana Dayclub Funboy Funboy Giant Cabana Dayclub This is the summer you should go all out -- and this floating cabana should be at the top of your list for must-have pool accessories. This giant inflatable lounger fits four people comfortably and allows swimmers to take a break for a chat or drink in the middle of the pool. $359 AT FUNBOY (REGULARLY $399) Buy Now

Funboy Rainbow Cloud Daybed Funboy Funboy Rainbow Cloud Daybed The search for a rainbow pool float is over. This is one pf FUNBOY's most anticipated and largest of all its awesome pool floats. It features a comfortable lounging paradise experience for two adults. $95 AT FUNBOY (REGULARLY $119) Buy Now

Funboy Royal Crown Island Funboy Funboy Royal Crown Island If you're planning a summer pool party, this is the float you want for 2021. With over 9 feet across, it can handle up to five of your friends and enough cup holders for everyone. $179 AT FUNBOY (REGULARLY $189) Buy Now

Aqua Inflatable Pool Float with UPF 50 Sunshade Canopy Amazon Aqua Inflatable Pool Float with UPF 50 Sunshade Canopy Every once in a while, you need a break from the sun, but with this inflatable pool float, that doesn't mean you have to get out of the pool to get in the shade. As a bonus, the sun canopy on this lounger has a 50 UPF and it comes with a cup holder for your drink. $70 AT AMAZON Buy Now

