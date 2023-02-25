If you're ready to upgrade your mattress, Casper is still offering up to 25% off all of the brand's popular mattresses. During Casper's extended Presidents Day mattress sale, you can take 20% off mattresses, 50% off adjustable bases, and 10% off everything else. Even better, shoppers get 25% off mattresses just by entering their email address.

Shop the Casper Sale

Now through Tuesday, February 28, every Casper mattress is on sale, including the best-selling Original Mattress. For sleepers who want added support and cooling, save up to $799 on the Wave Hybrid Mattress made with Casper's innovative cooling system that allows for more airflow than a typical mattress thanks to its cloud-like breathable material.

With spring on the way, it's only natural to want to refresh our current living spaces and invest in better sleep. Your bedroom, after all, is a place you're likely spending a lot of time in, so now is the perfect time to pick up a new bed for less. From mattresses to pillows, sheet sets, and even weighted blankets, don't sleep on these Presidents Day deals for relaxing nights this spring.

Ahead, shop the best mattress deals available this weekend at Casper's Presidents Day mattress sale.

Original Hybrid Mattress Casper Original Hybrid Mattress Get unbeatable zoned support from a perfect combination of premium body conforming foam and resilient springs for a good night's sleep every night with the Original Hybrid Mattress $1,695 $1,271 Shop Now

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress Casper Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress By preventing overheating and giving you a cooling sensation, the Wave Hybrid Snow allows you to sleep without interruptions throughout the night. It will help align your lower back for those with back pain. $3,395 $2,716 Shop Now

Nova Hybrid Mattress Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress It's like you're sleeping in heaven. With a velvety soft layer and knit fabrics, this mattress makes bedtime more cozy and helps ease you into bed, while the layers provide support and comfort. Plus, you get $345 off the retail price. $2,295 $1,836 Shop Now

Weighted Blanket Casper Weighted Blanket A weighted blanket will keep you warm on a cold night and give you a feeling of calm and relaxation. $189 $99 Shop Now

Waffle Throw Blanket Casper Waffle Throw Blanket Made with a soft and drapey waffle weave, Casper's 100% organic cotton throw blanket and adds cozy texture to any room. $89 $45 Shop Now

