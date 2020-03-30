Quarantining in the time of corona has us all feeling some sort of way -- whether that be fear or sadness, soul-crushing anxiety or the luxury of boredom -- but as we remain social distanced and self-isolated, it's important to also take time to unwind amid the ever-present stress of current events.

Now that everybody's finished bingeing Tiger King, what the hell are we supposed to do? Welcome to ET's Quarantine To Do List, which we will update daily with five new things to watch, read, listen to or stream -- because we don't just want you to survive but thrive during your time at home.

Monday, March 30

1. Workout: With "Dancing With the Stars" pros Maks and Peta

Keep your social social distance walk on the books, but pencil in this free workout with DWTS favorites Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. The husband and wife gym buddies go live @petamurgatroyd or @maksimc at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT and promise you will "sweat like crazzzy."

2. Go live: With Miley Cyrus for another week of Bright Minded

Why did it take until a pandemic for us to find out Miley is the talk show host we never knew we needed? Selma Blair, Millie Bobby Brown, Alicia Keys and wrestler Zion Clark are booked for Monday's episode, going live @mileycyrus starting at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.

Ahead of Monday morning's Chapter 6 release, catch up on all previous chapters of @lenadunham's #VerifiedStrangersonVogue series in one place: https://t.co/7Tzmx3LTcGpic.twitter.com/EtNhZPgVVy — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 29, 2020

3. Read: The new chapter of Lena Dunham's serial romance novel

The Girls maestro has been penning Verified Strangers -- about Ally, a singleton who vows to only date friends of friends -- and releasing it chapter-by-chapter, with an added choose-your-own-adventure social component. If you need to catch up, check out chapters 1 - 5 here.

Six new shows and all you gotta do is STAY THE F*** HOME 👑 We're dropping SIX brand new shows starting Monday with your fave WOW Presents Plus stars, produced from a social distance & packed with the content y'all deserve 💋 Subscribe to #WOWPresentsPlus: https://t.co/ihdueG1gCapic.twitter.com/c17e9NM59t — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) March 27, 2020

4. Stream: New shows featuring your fave "Drag Race" girls

With the clubs shuttered, the dolls have gone digital, serving up charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for crypto-tips. RuGirls like Trixie and Katya, Alyssa Edwards and Drag Race U.K. winner The Vivienne are also starring in new digital series, starting with Monday's debut of "Trixie & Katya Save the World."

Hey everybody! I’m staying at home and so is everybody who works for me, but thanks to some amazing work by my staff and the CBS broadcasting folks, we will be back on Monday with new Late Shows. Until then-Stay Strong! — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 25, 2020

5. Watch: Entertainment Tonight premieres new episodes, Andy Cohen and Stephen Colbert return to Late Night

Entertainment Tonight returns with new episodes tonight and every night this week. Watch for interviews and exclusive reporting on how the biggest stars are handling self-isolation, timely features and much more. Here's how to watch Entertainment Tonight where you are.

On the mend following his COVID-19 diagnosis, Cohen is shooting new episodes of WWHL from his NYC apartment, with Nene, Lisa Rinna and Jerry O'Connell beaming in as Monday's guests. Over on CBS, The Late Show is likewise back. Come for Colbert, stay to glimpse the kitchens of celebrities in the background of their Zoom calls.

