Rauw Alejandro Covers Up Rosalía Tattoo: See His New Ink

Rauw Alejandro is moving on from his former fiancée, Rosalía.

Nearly a year after the Puerto Rican singer and the "BIZCOCHITO" crooner, both 31, broke off their engagement, Alejandro has covered up a tattoo on his abdomen dedicated to his former partner.

After both singers made appearances at the 2024 Met Gala Monday evening in New York City, the "Toda" hitmaker was spotted leaving an after-party wearing a sheer button-up that exposed his chest and stomach just enough for fans to notice the new butterfly tattoo in the same spot where Rosalía's name used to be.

Fans were quick to post snaps of Alejandro's new tattoo on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), declaring that after the major breakup, the fresh ink symbolizes "​NEW ERA NEW LIFE NEW TATTOO 🦋."

Last July, Alejandro spoke out on Twitter about the dissolution of his relationship with the Spanish singer-songwriter and dispelled rumors of infidelity, while sharing that they had actually broken up "months ago."

"Throughout these last few years, you have all been a part of my professional achievements, as well as all my happy moments that I have lived as a couple. Never did I see myself in this position that I had to think that I had to give public declarations about this topic that is so private to me. Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I broke off our compromise (aka engagement)," Alejandro wrote in the lengthy statement, originally penned in Spanish.

Just one day later, the "Con Altura" singer took to her own social media pages to shut down any speculation regarding their split, sharing the details of the breakup in an Instagram Story.

"I love, respect and admire Rauw," she wrote. "We know what we lived. This is not an easy moment, so thank you for understanding and respecting."

Alejandro and Rosalía first met in 2019, and two years later, they went public with their relationship. Since their 2023 split, the singers have both been linked to other high-caliber celebrities like Jeremy Allen-White for Rosalía and Camila Cabello for Alejandro. While ET confirmed that Cabello, 27, and Alejandro were not dating after being seen together, Rosalía was previously spotted kissing the Shameless alum.

In January, White, 33, attended the 2024 Critics Choice Awards -- where he racked up another Best Actor in a Comedy Series win for The Bear -- and was seen wearing the same $875 Tiffany & Co. Amapola Brooch that Alejandro wore while dating the singer.

The "DILUVIO" hitmaker donned the brooch with Rosalía by his side at the 23rd annual Latin GRAMMY Awards back in November 2022 and fans have since dubbed the boutonnière the "Rosalía rose."

At the time, ET spoke with the couple on the red carpet and they shared their excitement over sharing their love publicly with the world, several months after they first sparked dating rumors.

"We're really happy, we feel grateful, and we just enjoy the moment," he said.

