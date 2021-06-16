Beauty

Revolution Beauty Summer Sale: Up to 70% Off The 'Friends' Makeup Collection

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
08:47

‘Friends’ x Revolution Beauty 2.0 Honest Makeup Review

25:05

Stream Queens | May 20, 2021

02:20

Mama June on Trying to Fix Her Broken Relationship With Pumpkin …

14:33

Dawn Porter on Directing Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey for ‘The…

12:54

‘Lucifer’ 5B: D.B. Woodside on ‘Emotional’ Season and Amenadiel …

10:48

‘Lucifer’ 5B: Tom Ellis and Lauren German on Deckerstar and the …

02:44

Dixie D'Amelio on Whether She Had Apprehensions Filming New Fami…

04:34

H.E.R. on Possible Collaboration With Zendaya and Kehlani After …

02:46

Machine Gun Kelly Dyes Tongue Black and Makes Out With Megan Fox…

02:36

Tina Knowles-Lawson Gushes Over Spending Quality Time With Her G…

05:52

‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham on How He’s Celebrating Hi…

08:40

90 Day Fiancé: Loren and Alexei Open Up About How Tourette's Has…

03:32

North West Pokes Fun at Mom Kim Kardashian For Fangirling Over O…

08:01

‘The Masked Singer’: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg on His S…

03:39

2021 Billboard Music Awards: Backstage With the Night’s Biggest …

01:16

Drew Barrymore Reacts to Her First Daytime Emmy Nomination (Excl…

04:38

Kim Kardashian Says She Didn't Pass First Year Law School Test

24:58

Ariana Grande Shares First Wedding Pics, What to Expect From ‘Fr…

11:42

Angela and Vanessa Simmons Talk 'GUHH' Season 6: Daniel Jacobs R…

02:13

Shania Twain Wants to Sing in a Trio With Blake Shelton and Gwen…

When Friends and beauty collide, you know it's going to be golden. Revolution Beauty London's third collection in collaboration with the iconic sitcom is currently part of the retailer's massive Summer Sale. Featuring five new eyeshadow palettes, lip kits and skincare sheet masks, the Friends x Revolution collection was their biggest one yet and you can get everything for up to 70% off right now. 

So if you're a beauty lover and a diehard Friends fan, you need to get your hands on the new range with products named after Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Ross, Chandler and Joey, featuring recognizable motifs and graphics from the show, such as the lobster, turkey and the fountain!

Everything from the collaboration is under $30, which means you'll undoubtedly be tempted to stock up on multiple items from the collectable line. The first and second collections were a huge success, so we suggest you hurry and grab your favorites. In addition to makeup and the new sheet masks, the collaboration also offers bath and body products, makeup brushes, scrunchies and makeup bags. 

Shop the entire Revolution Beauty Summer Sale at the beauty brand's website. If you want to know where to find specific steals from the Friends x Revolution collection, scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the sale event.

Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless Palette I'll Be There For You
Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless I'll Be There For You
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless Palette I'll Be There For You
If you love bronze tones, you need the I'll Be There For You eyeshadow palette, which includes 18 matte, shimmer and glitter shades. 
$14 (REGULARLY $18)
Revolution X Friends Chandler Eyeshadow Palette
Revolution X Friends Chandler Eyeshadow Palette
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Chandler Eyeshadow Palette
For those who want to venture outside of neutrals, this eyeshadow palette is packed with 9 pastel shades.
$10 (REGULARLY $12)
Revolution X Friends Phoebe Lip Kit
Revolution X Friends Phoebe Lip Kit
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Phoebe Lip Kit
This lip kit has the lip glosses and lip liner you need for the perfect '90s nude lip. 
$10 (REGULARLY $12)
Revolution X Friends Rachel Bundle
Revolution X Friends Rachel Bundle
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Rachel Bundle
Channel Rachel’s iconic 90’s look with the Rachel Eyeshadow Palette, lipstick, lip gloss, a hydrating sheet mask and exclusive pair of Rachel faux mink volume false lashes.
$38 (REGULARLY $48)
Revolution X Friends Monica Niacinamide Sheet Mask
Revolution X Friends Monica Niacinamide Sheet Mask
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Monica Niacinamide Sheet Mask
A niacinamide-infused sheet mask, featuring a print of the famous peephole frame. 
$2 (REGULARLY $5)
Revolution X Friends Mini Fixing Spray Pheobe
Revolution X Friends Mini Fixing Spray Pheobe
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Mini Fixing Spray Pheobe
Refresh throughout the day with this on-the-go mini setting spray.
$6 (REGULARLY $8)
Revolution X Friends Lobster Mirror
Revolution X Friends Lobster Mirror
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Lobster Mirror
Every 'Friends' fan needs this adorable lobster handheld mirror. 
$11 (REGULARLY $15)
Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless Palette We Were On A Break
Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless Palette We Were On A Break
Revolution Beauty
Revolution X Friends Forever Flawless Palette We Were On A Break
Encased in exclusive Friends door frame packaging, this palette will have you feeling like you are on the real set!
$14 (REGULARLY $18)

RELATED CONTENT:

Friends x Revolution Makeup Collection Is Here -- All Items Under $30

The Friends x Revolution Makeup Collection Part 2 Is Here!

'WandaVision' Makeup Collection Launches at Ulta -- Shop It Now

Disney x Coach Collection Is 50% Off at Coach Outlet

 