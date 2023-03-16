If you're ready to upgrade your mattress for spring, Casper's limited-time sale is offering huge savings on the brand's most popular mattress. Until April 2, you can save up to $400 on the best-selling Casper Original Mattress.

According to shoppers, this comfortable mattress is like sleeping on a cloud. The Zoned Support and foam material support your back to relieve pain and pressure while its innovative cooling system keeps you at the ideal temperature all night.

Right now, Casper mattress bundles are also on sale, including the best-selling Original Mattress Bundle. For sleepers who want added support and cooling, save up to $411 on the Upgrade Bundle. This bundle features Casper's Nova Hybrid Mattress, designed with an innovative cooling system that allows for more airflow than a typical mattress thanks to its cloud-like breathable material.

With spring officially starting next week, it's only natural to want to refresh our current living spaces and invest in better sleep. Your bedroom, after all, is a place you're likely spending a lot of time in, so now is the perfect time to pick up a new bed for less. From mattresses to pillows, sheet sets, and even weighted blankets, don't sleep on these Casper deals for relaxing nights this spring.

Ahead, shop more of the best bedding and mattress deals available at Casper.

Comfy Bundle Casper Comfy Bundle The Comfy Bundle has the bedding essentials for a good night's sleep: two Original Pillows and the Percale Sheet Set. The bundle is on sale for 40% off, so you don't want to miss out on this deal. $269 $161 Shop Now

Element Pro Mattress Bundle Casper Element Pro Mattress Bundle Casper's Element Pro Mattress features a DualFoam Design for all-night comfort and AirScape to increase airflow to help keep you cool at night. The bundle also includes 2 original Casper pillows and 1 white Percale sheet set. $1,264 $896 Shop Now

Weighted Blanket Casper Weighted Blanket A weighted blanket will keep you warm on a cold night and give you a feeling of calm and relaxation. $189 $99 Shop Now

Waffle Throw Blanket Casper Waffle Throw Blanket Made with a soft and drapey waffle weave, Casper's 100% organic cotton throw blanket and adds cozy texture to any room. $89 $45 Shop Now

