Save Up to $600 on a Casper Mattress and Improve Your Sleep with This October Sale

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Casper Mattress Labor Day Sale
Casper

Casper is hosting its Columbus Day Mattress Sale this week with deep discounts on mattresses and 25% off all pillows and sheets. Much like the best pillows or the coziest bedding, the right mattress can make or break whether you get a good night's rest. Sleep preferences vary for everyone, but Casper's quality mattresses always stand out among the crowd. Using code OCT22, you can save up to $600 on Casper mattresses just in time for a better night's rest this fall. 

Now through Sunday, October 16, get some of the cheapest prices on four of Casper's popular mattresses-in-a-box. You can't compromise on a good night's sleep before a big exam or long day of classes. From the best-selling Original Mattress to the highest-rated Original Hybrid mattress, you won't want to miss these Casper mattress deals. 

Stay cool all night with Casper's innovative cooling system that allows for more airflow than a typical mattress thanks to its cloud-like breathable material. During the Casper October sale, save $445 on the Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress, which is a great option for sleepers who want added support and cooling. Below, shop the best Casper mattress deals available right now, and take advantage of the savings on bedding and pillows at the Casper October sale

Casper Original Mattress
Casper Original Mattress
Casper
Casper Original Mattress

Unlock your best night’s sleep on Casper's best-selling mattress with balanced support and cooling. 

$1,295$1,165
Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper
Original Hybrid Mattress

Get unbeatable zoned support from a perfect combination of premium body conforming foam and resilient springs for a good night's sleep every night with the Original Hybrid Mattress

$1,695$1,445
Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress
Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress
Casper
Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress

By preventing overheating and giving you a cooling sensation, the Wave Hybrid Snow allows you to sleep without interruptions throughout the night. It will help align your lower back for those with back pain.

$3,395$2,875
Nova Hybrid Mattress
Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper
Nova Hybrid Mattress

It's like you're sleeping in heaven. With a velvety soft layer and knit fabrics, this mattress makes bedtime more cozy and helps ease you into bed, while the layers provide support and comfort. Plus, you get $345 off the retail price. 

$2,295$1,950
Casper Essential Mattress
Essential Mattress
Casper
Casper Essential Mattress

Save big on this no-frills basic mattress from Casper, which provides all the support and comfort you need at an especially reasonable price.

$595$506
The Casper Layer
The Layer
Casper
The Casper Layer

This cozy mattress topper, also available in Twin XL is the perfect gift for a college freshman looking to improve their dorm's comfortability.

$195$136
Weighted Blanket
Weighted Blanket
Casper
Weighted Blanket

A weighted blanket will keep you warm on a cold night and give you a feeling of calm and relaxation.

$189$99
Casper Percale Sheets
Percale
Casper
Casper Percale Sheets

Made from cotton percale, these ultra-soft sheets are currently available for a discount on select colors and sizes.

$109$55
Hug Body Pillow
Hug Body Pillow
Casper
Hug Body Pillow

Perfect for side sleepers, this pillow adds an ergonomic design to a body pillow. 

$139$99
Hybrid Pillow
Hybrid Pillow
Casper
Hybrid Pillow

Take 25% off the Hybrid Pillow for a bedroom accessory you won't be able to live without.

$99$74

For more mattress sales worth shopping this week, check out our guide to a better night's sleep as well as the best mattress sales you can shop today.  

