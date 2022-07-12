Much like the best pillows or the coziest bedding, the right mattress can make or break whether you get a good night's rest. Sleep preferences vary for everyone, but Casper's quality mattresses always stand out among the crowd. If your bedroom could use an upgrade, Casper just unexpectedly extended its 4th of July sale today — and you can get up to $600 off mattresses.

Rivaling Amazon Prime Day 2022 prices, shoppers save big on Casper mattresses, including the brand's best-selling and cooling Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress. You can even try your new mattress out with Casper’s 100-night risk-free trial and the company also offers free delivery.

Casper's Original Foam Mattress is also part of the competing Prime Day sale. Stay cool all night with Casper's innovative cooling system that allows for more airflow than a typical mattress thanks to its cloud-like breathable material. Below, check out the best Casper mattress deals available right now, and save up to 50% on bedding, bed frames, and pillows.

Original Queen Mattress Casper Original Queen Mattress Made with Casper's 4D Sleep Technology, the Original Mattress helps you feel more well-rested by supporting your spine and relieving pressure while you slumber. Plus, the foam material is built to last (and it even comes with a 10-year limited warranty). $1,295 $1,165 Buy Now

The Wave Mattress Casper The Wave Mattress Right now, you can get 2020's Wave Mattress for an unbelievable 30% off. But shop fast because sizes are already selling out. $2,295 $1,606 Buy Now

Casper Essential Mattress Casper Casper Essential Mattress Save big on this no-frills basic mattress from Casper, which provides all the support and comfort you need at an especially reasonable price. $595 $506 Buy Now

The Nova Mattress Casper The Nova Mattress For those who want a plush top layer without sacrificing mattress support, check out the 2020 Nova Mattress. Currently, only the twin size is in stock, which is perfect for your little ones or your high school grads that are ready to transition into dorm life. $1,095 $766 Buy Now

The Snug Mattress Casper The Snug Mattress Formerly sold at Target, this basic queen features a breathable open-cell foam layer to keep you cool and cushioned all night long. Don't miss the chance to get it for this unbeatable low price. $495 $297 Buy Now

The Casper Layer Casper The Casper Layer If you're still searching for a graduation gift, this cozy mattress topper, available in Twin XL is perfect for the college freshman looking to improve their dorm. $195 $136 Buy Now

Casper Hyperlite Sheets Casper Casper Hyperlite Sheets Swap out your flannel sheets for something a bit lighter this spring. Made with a unique weave, these sheets allow for maximum breathability. $139 $69 Buy Now

