Save Up to $600 on Casper Mattresses and Sleep Essentials at This Surprise Sale

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Casper 4th of July Sale
Casper

Much like the best pillows or the coziest bedding, the right mattress can make or break whether you get a good night's rest. Sleep preferences vary for everyone, but Casper's quality mattresses always stand out among the crowd. If your bedroom could use an upgrade, Casper just unexpectedly extended its 4th of July sale today — and you can get up to $600 off mattresses. 

Rivaling Amazon Prime Day 2022 prices, shoppers save big on Casper mattresses, including the brand's best-selling and cooling Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress. You can even try your new mattress out with Casper’s 100-night risk-free trial and the company also offers free delivery. 

Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress - Queen
Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress
Casper
Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress - Queen

Get the most out of the Casper 4th of July Sale with up to $525 off this cooling and spine-friendly Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress. 

$2,895$2,450

Casper's Original Foam Mattress is also part of the competing Prime Day sale. Stay cool all night with Casper's innovative cooling system that allows for more airflow than a typical mattress thanks to its cloud-like breathable material. Below, check out the best Casper mattress deals available right now, and save up to 50% on bedding, bed frames, and pillows. 

Original Queen Mattress
Casper Original Mattress
Casper
Original Queen Mattress

Made with Casper's 4D Sleep Technology, the Original Mattress helps you feel more well-rested by supporting your spine and relieving pressure while you slumber. Plus, the foam material is built to last (and it even comes with a 10-year limited warranty). 

$1,295$1,165
The Wave Mattress
The 2020 Wave Mattress
Casper
The Wave Mattress

Right now, you can get 2020's Wave Mattress for an unbelievable 30% off. But shop fast because sizes are already selling out.

$2,295$1,606
Casper Essential Mattress
Essential Mattress
Casper
Casper Essential Mattress

Save big on this no-frills basic mattress from Casper, which provides all the support and comfort you need at an especially reasonable price.

$595$506
The Nova Mattress
The 2020 Nova Mattress
Casper
The Nova Mattress

For those who want a plush top layer without sacrificing mattress support, check out the 2020 Nova Mattress. Currently, only the twin size is in stock, which is perfect for your little ones or your high school grads that are ready to transition into dorm life.

$1,095$766
The Snug Mattress
The 2019 Snug Mattress
Casper
The Snug Mattress

Formerly sold at Target, this basic queen features a breathable open-cell foam layer to keep you cool and cushioned all night long. Don't miss the chance to get it for this unbeatable low price. 

$495$297
The Casper Layer
The Layer
Casper
The Casper Layer

If you're still searching for a graduation gift, this cozy mattress topper, available in Twin XL is perfect for the college freshman looking to improve their dorm.

$195$136
Original Casper Pillow
Original Casper Pillow
Casper
Original Casper Pillow

Take 40% off the Original Casper Pillow for a bedroom accessory you won't be able to live without.

$65$39
Casper Hyperlite Sheets
Hyperlite™ Sheets
Casper
Casper Hyperlite Sheets

Swap out your flannel sheets for something a bit lighter this spring. Made with a unique weave, these sheets allow for maximum breathability.

$139$69
Casper Percale Sheets
Percale
Casper
Casper Percale Sheets

Made from cotton percale, these ultra-soft sheets are currently available for a discount on select colors and sizes.

$109$76
The Platform Bed Frame
The Platform Bed Frame
Casper
The Platform Bed Frame

Take 50% off this modern platform bed frame for a limited time only.

$1,095$547

