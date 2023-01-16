With two more months of winter to go, it's only natural to want to upgrade our current living spaces and invest in better sleep. Your bedroom, after all, is a place you're likely spending a lot of time in, so now is the perfect time to pick up a new bed for less. Today, Casper is having a MLK Day mattress sale where you can save up to $700 on mattresses and take 10% off everything else. From mattresses to pillows, sheet sets, and even weighted blankets, don't sleep on these deals for a relaxing 2023.

Through Tuesday, January 17, the Casper sale includes 20% off on all four of its popular mattresses, including the best-selling Original Mattress and the highest-rated Original Hybrid mattress. For sleepers who want added support and cooling, save up to $700 on the Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress with Casper's innovative cooling system that allows for more airflow than a typical mattress thanks to its cloud-like breathable material.

Much like the best pillows or the coziest bedding, the right mattress can make or break whether you get a good night's rest. Sleep preferences vary for everyone, but Casper's quality mattresses always stand out among the crowd. Below, shop the best mattress deals available right now at Casper.

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress Casper Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress By preventing overheating and giving you a cooling sensation, the Wave Hybrid Snow allows you to sleep without interruptions throughout the night. It will help align your lower back for those with back pain. $3,395 $2,716 Shop Now

Original Hybrid Mattress Casper Original Hybrid Mattress Get unbeatable zoned support from a perfect combination of premium body conforming foam and resilient springs for a good night's sleep every night with the Original Hybrid Mattress $1,695 $1,356 Shop Now

Nova Hybrid Mattress Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress It's like you're sleeping in heaven. With a velvety soft layer and knit fabrics, this mattress makes bedtime more cozy and helps ease you into bed, while the layers provide support and comfort. Plus, you get $345 off the retail price. $2,295 $1,836 Shop Now

Weighted Blanket Casper Weighted Blanket A weighted blanket will keep you warm on a cold night and give you a feeling of calm and relaxation. $189 $99 Shop Now

Waffle Throw Blanket Casper Waffle Throw Blanket Made with a soft and drapey waffle weave, Casper's 100% organic cotton throw blanket and adds cozy texture to any room. $89 $45 Shop Now

