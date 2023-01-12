Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Jewelry, Pajamas and More Gifts
Love is in the air! To celebrate Valentine's Day a month early, Kate Spade just introduced their Love Shack collection. The Kate Spade Valentine's Day styles feature heart-shaped purses, adorable pajama sets, and a dress made for date night. Even better, at Kate Spade Surprise, you can save up to 75% on gifts for your Valentine, a Galentine, or yourself.
Shop the Kate Spade Collection
Rather than scrambling to find unique Valentine's Day gift ideas, Kate Spade has you covered with heart-adorned fashion and accessories that make excellent gifts. While chocolate and other edible treats don't last forever, a special handbag, stylish phone case, or card holder can be a treasured gift. In anticipation of the romance-themed holiday, the Kate Spade Valentine's Day collection is a one-stop-shop for heartfelt surprises.
Check out our top picks for the best Kate Spade deals on Valentine's Day gifts below. For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
This heart-shaped purse comes in red and pink. Just get ready for everyone to ask where you got that adorable heart bag.
For a timeless quilted version of the Love Shack crossbody, this style is crafted from a soft and smooth leather with a chic gold chain.
The Love Shack crossbody features a detachable strap to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag or wear crossbody.
Whether your gift is for Valentine's Day or Lunar New Year, 2023 is the year of the rabbit. Hop on board the plush bag trend with Kate Spade's adorable bunny bag.
Heading out for date night this Valentine's Day? With this dress, all you have to do is decide if you want to dress it up with heels and sparkly accessories, or down with cute sneakers.
Even when Valentine's Day is over, you'll want to wear these soft, luxurious pajamas every night.
This Kate Spade crossbody is perfect if you want to carry your important things without all the bulk.
Adorned with heart-shaped pearls, the card holder is a cute gift for holding their credit cards and stashing your love notes.
