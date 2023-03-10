Great Jones makes colorful and functional cookware that is loved by foodies and passionate bakers everywhere. While they seldom have sales, Great Jones is getting in the March Madness spirit with a Madness Sale on select cookware and bakeware. With vibrant colors and memorable patterns, the lineup of high-quality cooking essentials easily become cute centerpieces themselves.

Now through Friday, March 17, you can score savings on Great Jones' gorgeous bakeware and cookware, including the internet's favorite Dutch oven.

Shop the Great Jones Sale

The cookware brand is inspired by cookbook author and editor, Judith Jones. All the durable and dependable items are Teflon-free, toxin-free, non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The cast iron Dutch ovens are coated with enamel for easy cleanup, too. The brand also has a 60-day trial period on all of its products. If you somehow don't fall in love with the stylish, quality kitchenware, you can easily return it or exchange it for another product.

Chances are you love someone who loves to cook. This Great Jones flash sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up a gift for Mother's Day, Easter, or your special someone's birthday. Ahead, check our favorite deals on Great Jones' best-selling cast iron and ceramic cookware.

Dutch Baby Great Jones Dutch Baby Great Jones' round, 3.5-quart cast-iron Dutch oven has been customized for smaller batches and kitchens — perfect if you frequently cook for one or two people. $120 $90 Shop Now

Hot Dish Great Jones Hot Dish The 9 x 13 ceramic casserole dish can hold up to 4 quarts of food. The size is perfect for a family gathering and can help bake lasagna, cake, cobblers, roasted vegetables, and more. $75 $60 Shop Now

Stud Muffin Great Jones Stud Muffin The nonstick, nontoxic pan fits 12 muffins, cupcakes, baby quiches, and more. You can expect even heat distribution, a quick release, and easy cleanup. $45 $35 Shop Now

Sweetie Pie Great Jones Sweetie Pie The spring is ripe for pie baking. The Great Jones Sweetie Pie is a 10" ceramic pie dish that will give you a consistently even golden crust. Choose between three beautiful colors. $50 $40 Shop Now

