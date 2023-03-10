Score Great Jones’ Famous Dutch Oven for Under $100 During Their March Flash Sale Right Now
Great Jones makes colorful and functional cookware that is loved by foodies and passionate bakers everywhere. While they seldom have sales, Great Jones is getting in the March Madness spirit with a Madness Sale on select cookware and bakeware. With vibrant colors and memorable patterns, the lineup of high-quality cooking essentials easily become cute centerpieces themselves.
Now through Friday, March 17, you can score savings on Great Jones' gorgeous bakeware and cookware, including the internet's favorite Dutch oven.
The cookware brand is inspired by cookbook author and editor, Judith Jones. All the durable and dependable items are Teflon-free, toxin-free, non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The cast iron Dutch ovens are coated with enamel for easy cleanup, too. The brand also has a 60-day trial period on all of its products. If you somehow don't fall in love with the stylish, quality kitchenware, you can easily return it or exchange it for another product.
Chances are you love someone who loves to cook. This Great Jones flash sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up a gift for Mother's Day, Easter, or your special someone's birthday. Ahead, check our favorite deals on Great Jones' best-selling cast iron and ceramic cookware.
Great Jones' round, 3.5-quart cast-iron Dutch oven has been customized for smaller batches and kitchens — perfect if you frequently cook for one or two people.
The nonstick, nontoxic pan fits 12 muffins, cupcakes, baby quiches, and more. You can expect even heat distribution, a quick release, and easy cleanup.
The custom nonstick ceramic coating of these half-sized sheet pans allows for a quick, easy, and drama-free cleanup.
The spring is ripe for pie baking. The Great Jones Sweetie Pie is a 10" ceramic pie dish that will give you a consistently even golden crust. Choose between three beautiful colors.
