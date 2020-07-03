Sephora July 4th Sale: Up to 50% Off Makeup, Skincare and More

Sephora is having a sale for Fourth of July. The beauty retailer is offering up to 50% off on select products across categories, including makeup, skincare, hair, tools, fragrance and body through July 6.

Big beauty brands such as Tarte, Briogeo, Huda Beauty, Ole Henriksen and more are on sale. Receive free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP. Plus, Sephora's return policy has been extended.

Don't forget to check out additional deals happening this holiday weekend. Fenty Beauty, Net-a-Porter and Amazon are rolling out discounts you don't want to miss.

Shop the Sephora 4th of July sale.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks.

An 18-pan eye shadow palette from Huda Beauty, filled with gorgeous cosmic-inspired shades.

Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette Huda Beauty Sephora Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette Huda Beauty REGULARLY $67 $40 at Sephora

Score the bestselling KVD Everlasting Liquid Lipstick for only $5.

Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Melancholia KVD Vegan Beauty Sephora Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Melancholia KVD Vegan Beauty REGULARLY $20 $5 at Sephora

This Briogeo leave-in conditioner tames frizz, conditions the hair and helps lock in moisture.

Tarte's Amazonian Clay Foundation is now 30% off.

Try this Ole Henriksen three-product skincare set, packed with anti-aging ingredients.

3 Little Wonders Ole Henriksen Sephora 3 Little Wonders Ole Henriksen REGULARLY $74 $52 at Sephora

The Match Stix Trio from Fenty Beauty is ready to conceal, contour and highlight.

Match Stix Trio Fenty Beauty Sephora Match Stix Trio Fenty Beauty REGULARLY $54 $37 at Sephora

