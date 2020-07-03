Shopping

Sephora July 4th Sale: Up to 50% Off Makeup, Skincare and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
sephora july 4th sale
Courtesy of Sephora

Sephora is having a sale for Fourth of July. The beauty retailer is offering up to 50% off on select products across categories, including makeup, skincare, hair, tools, fragrance and body through July 6. 

Big beauty brands such as Tarte, Briogeo, Huda Beauty, Ole Henriksen and more are on sale. Receive free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP. Plus, Sephora's return policy has been extended. 

Don't forget to check out additional deals happening this holiday weekend. Fenty Beauty, Net-a-Porter and Amazon are rolling out discounts you don't want to miss. 

Shop the Sephora 4th of July sale. 

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks. 

An 18-pan eye shadow palette from Huda Beauty, filled with gorgeous cosmic-inspired shades. 

Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette
Huda Beauty
Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora
Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette
Huda Beauty
REGULARLY $67

Score the bestselling KVD Everlasting Liquid Lipstick for only $5. 

Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Melancholia
KVD Vegan Beauty
KVD Vegan Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
Sephora
Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Melancholia
KVD Vegan Beauty
REGULARLY $20

This Briogeo leave-in conditioner tames frizz, conditions the hair and helps lock in moisture. 

Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioner
Briogeo
Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioner
Sephora
Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioner
Briogeo
REGULARLY $20

Tarte's Amazonian Clay Foundation is now 30% off.

Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
Tarte
Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
Sephora
Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
Tarte
REGUALRLY $39

Try this Ole Henriksen three-product skincare set, packed with anti-aging ingredients. 

3 Little Wonders
Ole Henriksen
Ole Henriksen 3 Little Wonders
Sephora
3 Little Wonders
Ole Henriksen
REGULARLY $74

The Match Stix Trio from Fenty Beauty is ready to conceal, contour and highlight. 

Match Stix Trio
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio
Sephora
Match Stix Trio
Fenty Beauty
REGULARLY $54

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best July 4th Sales to Shop Right Now

Fourth of July Fashion Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Sale: 30% Off Killawatt + Foil Freestyle

 