Shop Amazon's Best-Selling Fire Pits for Crisp Fall Nights in Your Backyard

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Amazon Outdoor Fire Pits
Fall is fast approaching and a backyard isn’t complete without a fire pit for heating up your patio on crisp nights. Even if you didn't make the most of your outdoor space this summer, a fire pit can extend your backyard use throughout every season. Whether you're roasting marshmallows and hot dogs or looking for great ambience and warmth, smokeless fire pits are cost-effective and won't take up much room in your backyard. 

Fire pits have become an increasingly common backyard centerpiece, so there are plenty of options to choose from, especially on Amazon. We've rounded up Amazon's best-selling fire pits that are built to last, from propane-powered to classic wood-burning and even portable fire pits like Solo Stove.

Keep reading to shop the best fire pits from Amazon and complete your outdoor furniture set-up.

Solo Stove Outdoor Fire Pit with Portable Ranger Stand
Solo Stove Outdoor Fire Pit with Portable Ranger Stand
Amazon
Solo Stove Outdoor Fire Pit with Portable Ranger Stand

Enjoy countless summer parties with this Solo Stove bonfire. Thanks to the double stainless steel wall design, you can enjoy bigger flames with less smoke. Thanks to Solo Stove's ranger stand, this fire pit is portable, so you can take it beyond your patio and camping with you.

$350$260
Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
Amazon
Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

The Endless Summer Gas Fire Pit Table comes with a steel fire bowl that perfectly heats up to 30,000 BTU. 

$352$280
Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit
Multifunctional Fire Pit
Amazon
Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit

Decorate your patio with this 32-inch metal fire pit, and enjoy backyard bonfires with friends. Otherwise, use it as a heating element for roasting marshmallows or other summer snacks. 

$140$72 WITH COUPON
Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit
Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit
Amazon
Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit

This concrete fire pit is unique because it's designed to use Isopropyl alcohol (or rubbing alcohol) to fuel its flames. Thanks to its small size, it's a great tabletop fire bowl when you're entertaining family and friends.

$100$50
Outland Living Firecube
Outland Living Firecube
Amazon
Outland Living Firecube

This propane gas fire pit is portable thanks to its convenient carrying kit (which also comes with a cover).

$170$146
Sunnydaze Black Crossweave Large Outdoor Fire Pit
Sunnydaze Black Crossweave Large Outdoor Fire Pit
Amazon
Sunnydaze Black Crossweave Large Outdoor Fire Pit

For a bonfire in the backyard, this large fire pit is ideal for gathering friends and family. The fire pit has a 36-inch diameter, weighs 29 pounds, and comes with a 1-year warranty.

$249$199
Tiki Brand Stainless Steel Smoke Fire Pit
Tiki Brand Stainless Steel Smoke Fire Pit
Amazon
Tiki Brand Stainless Steel Smoke Fire Pit

Pair this stainless steel fire pit with the Tiki Brand Wood Pack for the best results from this Edison Awards Winner 2021. 

$395$336
Fireside Outdoor Pop-Up Portable Fire Pit
Fireside Outdoor Portable Fire Pit
Amazon
Fireside Outdoor Pop-Up Portable Fire Pit

Take this portable wood and charcoal fire pit camping or enjoy roasting hotdogs on it in your backyard this summer.

$100$90 WITH COUPON
Fire Sense Patio Hearth Bonfire
Fire Sense Patio Hearth Bonfire
Amazon
Fire Sense Patio Hearth Bonfire

This portable fire pit features a steel fire screen to keep your fire is always contained. 

$200$98
Legacy Heating 50,000 BTU Propane Fire Pit Table
Legacy Heating Propane Fit Pit Table
Amazon
Legacy Heating 50,000 BTU Propane Fire Pit Table

This 28-inch steel propane fire pit table from Legacy Heating comes equipped with a fire table lid and lava rock. So, you can add a propane tank and start to enjoy a bonfire on your patio right after you unbox this Legacy Heating fire pit table. Clip the Amazon couple before you check out, and you can get $40 off this model.

$190$160 WITH COUPON
54,000 BTU Aurora Gas Fire Pit Fire Bowl
54000 BTU Aurora Gas Fire Pit Fire Bowl
Amazon
54,000 BTU Aurora Gas Fire Pit Fire Bowl

Complete with a locking lid, stay nice and warm during all those chilly summer nights with this 54,000 BTU gas fire bowl. Plus, wood decks and lava rocks are both safe to use with this gas fire pit. 

$159$110
Steel Fire Pit 22-Inch
Steel Fire Pit 22-Inch
Amazon
Steel Fire Pit 22-Inch

This fire pit is crafted from a heavy-duty steel material to make it resistant to rust, which means you can use this durable fire pit for longer. This wood burning fire pit comes with a fire poker, mesh spark screen, log grate and 1-year warranty (which includes 24/7 customer service).

$47$36
Best Choice 50,000 BTU Gas Fire Pit Table
Best Choice 50000 BTU Gas Fire Pit Table
Amazon
Best Choice 50,000 BTU Gas Fire Pit Table

This gas propane fire pit table includes a hideaway tank holder to keep your propane tank hidden and secure. The pit table also comes with a bed of removable glass beads for a longer burn time. Of course, you can always substitute the glass beads for lava rock. 

$300$230

