Fall is fast approaching and a backyard isn’t complete without a fire pit for heating up your patio on crisp nights. Even if you didn't make the most of your outdoor space this summer, a fire pit can extend your backyard use throughout every season. Whether you're roasting marshmallows and hot dogs or looking for great ambience and warmth, smokeless fire pits are cost-effective and won't take up much room in your backyard.

Fire pits have become an increasingly common backyard centerpiece, so there are plenty of options to choose from, especially on Amazon. We've rounded up Amazon's best-selling fire pits that are built to last, from propane-powered to classic wood-burning and even portable fire pits like Solo Stove.

Keep reading to shop the best fire pits from Amazon and complete your outdoor furniture set-up.

Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit Amazon Multifunctional Wood Fire Pit Decorate your patio with this 32-inch metal fire pit, and enjoy backyard bonfires with friends. Otherwise, use it as a heating element for roasting marshmallows or other summer snacks. $140 $72 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit Amazon Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit This concrete fire pit is unique because it's designed to use Isopropyl alcohol (or rubbing alcohol) to fuel its flames. Thanks to its small size, it's a great tabletop fire bowl when you're entertaining family and friends. $100 $50 Buy Now

Outland Living Firecube Amazon Outland Living Firecube This propane gas fire pit is portable thanks to its convenient carrying kit (which also comes with a cover). $170 $146 Buy Now

Legacy Heating 50,000 BTU Propane Fire Pit Table Amazon Legacy Heating 50,000 BTU Propane Fire Pit Table This 28-inch steel propane fire pit table from Legacy Heating comes equipped with a fire table lid and lava rock. So, you can add a propane tank and start to enjoy a bonfire on your patio right after you unbox this Legacy Heating fire pit table. Clip the Amazon couple before you check out, and you can get $40 off this model. $190 $160 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Steel Fire Pit 22-Inch Amazon Steel Fire Pit 22-Inch This fire pit is crafted from a heavy-duty steel material to make it resistant to rust, which means you can use this durable fire pit for longer. This wood burning fire pit comes with a fire poker, mesh spark screen, log grate and 1-year warranty (which includes 24/7 customer service). $47 $36 Buy Now

