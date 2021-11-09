Shopping

Shop Disney's New Holiday Ornaments for 2021

By ETonline Staff
Well hot dog! The holidays are nearly here, and shopDisney has released its 2021 holiday ornaments collection. While you’re enjoying all things fall, including pumpkin spice lattes and cozy scented candles, get started on designing your Christmas tree early this year, with festive Disney-themed ornaments and other holiday decor to dress up your home with Disney magic. 

With code SHIPMAGIC , shoppers can get free shipping on orders over $75. We helped round up the standout Christmas tree ornaments and tree toppers to save you time! 

Whether you're a huge fan of Star Wars, Disney classics like The Fox and the Hound or you and your kids kids still can't get enough of Frozen, there's a holiday ornament from the collection you're bound to be excited about. Disney fans can also download the Sketchbook Ornament Collection Guide to check off every magical Disney ornament as you complete your collection. 

While you kickstart your holiday ornament shopping, be sure to check out our expansive 2021 holiday gift guide. We've already begun to gather thoughtful gifts for loved ones with a variety of product categories and price ranges, including Amazon gifts under $50, beauty advent calendars, stocking stuffers, pajama sets, white elephant gifts and so many more ideas. 

Check out shopDisney's new and magical holiday ornaments collection and shop ET's favorite picks below.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Ornament Set and Tree Topper
The Nightmare Before Christmas Ornament Set and Tree Topper
shopDisney
The Nightmare Before Christmas Ornament Set and Tree Topper
Deck the halls with this ornament and tree topper set to take your home from Halloween to Christmas town. This set includes seven ornaments with double-sided designs and a tree topper.  Be sure to order soon, after all, there’s only 365 days (or so) left until next Halloween!
$50
Enchanted Rose Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Beauty and the Beast
Enchanted Rose Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Beauty and the Beast
shopDisney
Enchanted Rose Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Beauty and the Beast
This magical rose ornament will cast a bewitching, fairytale-like glow upon your tree.
$25
The Fox and the Hound Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 40th Anniversary – Limited Release
The Fox and the Hound Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 40th Anniversary – Limited Release
shopDisney
The Fox and the Hound Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 40th Anniversary – Limited Release
Celebrate memories of friendship and love with this 40th Anniversary ‘The Fox and the Hound’ ornament.
$25
Ursula and Ariel Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Little Mermaid
Ursula and Ariel Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Little Mermaid
shopDisney
Ursula and Ariel Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Little Mermaid
This ornament wants to be where the people are, AKA front and center on the tree. Sing along with Ursula at the press of a button with this spellbinding ornament.
$25
Baymax Figural Ornament – Big Hero 6
Baymax Figural Ornament – Big Hero 6
shopDisney
Baymax Figural Ornament – Big Hero 6
This is Baymax, your personal holiday companion, seen here dressed seasonally appropriate with a scarf and earmuffs.
$23
The Child Sketchbook Ornament – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
The Child Sketchbook Ornament
shopDisney
The Child Sketchbook Ornament – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
We can't resist Baby Yoda anything. 
$20
Luke Skywalker and Wampa Sketchbook Ornament – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Luke Skywalker and Wampa Sketchbook Ornament – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
shopDisney
Luke Skywalker and Wampa Sketchbook Ornament – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
The (holiday) force is strong in this scenic ornament featuring Luke Skywalker stuck in an ice cavern.
$20
Mulan Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament
Mulan Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament
shopDisney
Mulan Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament
This Mulan ornament definitely deserves a place of honor on your tree.
$25
Hitchhiking Ghosts Glow in the Dark Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion
Hitchhiking Ghosts Glow in the Dark Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion
shopDisney
Hitchhiking Ghosts Glow in the Dark Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion
This spookily special ornament will glow in the dark on your tree and will transition easily from the fall to winter holiday season.
$25
Buzz Lightyear Talking Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Toy Story
Buzz Lightyear Talking Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Toy Story
shopDisney
Buzz Lightyear Talking Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Toy Story
Enhance the Disney magic this holiday season to infinity and beyond with this talking Buzz Lightyear ornament, featuring a laser light and multiple phrases. Simply press the button on the bottom of Buzz to hear him say some of his iconic catchphrases.
$25
Carl and Ellie Wedding Sketchbook Ornament – Up
Carl and Ellie Wedding Sketchbook Ornament – Up
shopDisney
Carl and Ellie Wedding Sketchbook Ornament – Up
Love (and adventure) is in the air in this festive ornament portraying Carl and Ellie’s lovely wedding day from the Disney Sketchbook Collection.
$20
Tiana Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – The Princess and the Frog
Tiana Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – The Princess and the Frog
shopDisney
Tiana Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – The Princess and the Frog
It's all in the details with this gorgeous balcony ornament, featuring Tiana from 'Princess and the Frog.' 
$25
TinkerBell Light-Up Tree Topper
TinkerBell Light-Up Tree Topper
shopDisney
TinkerBell Light-Up Tree Topper
Top the tree this year with faith, trust and pixie dust. This fairy-adorned wishing star tree topper also lights up, glowing just like that second star to the right.
$40
Bernard and Miss Bianca Sketchbook Ornament – The Rescuers
Bernard and Miss Bianca Sketchbook Ornament – The Rescuers
shopDisney
Bernard and Miss Bianca Sketchbook Ornament – The Rescuers
Your tree is sure to be safe with Bernard and Miss Bianca from ‘The Rescuers’ adorning it.
$20
Minnie Mouse Holiday Stocking – Personalized
Minnie Mouse Holiday Stocking – Personalized
shopDisney
Minnie Mouse Holiday Stocking – Personalized
No matter what you plan on stuffing inside, this Minnie Mouse stocking is undeniably adorable, and can be personalized with a name or initials for an extra magical touch.
$30
Groot Sketchbook Ornament – Guardians of the Galaxy
Groot Sketchbook Ornament – Guardians of the Galaxy
shopDisney
Groot Sketchbook Ornament – Guardians of the Galaxy
Hand this mischievous Groot ornament on the tree. 
$20
Elsa Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Frozen 2
Elsa Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Frozen 2
shopDisney
Elsa Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Frozen 2
Your little ones will freak out over this 'Frozen 2' Christmas ornament. Push the button to hear Elsa sing "Show Yourself." 
$25
WALL-E and E.V.E. Figural Ornament
WALL-E and E.V.E. Figural Ornament
shopDisney
WALL-E and E.V.E. Figural Ornament
This precious moment captured between WALL-E and E.V.E. can be hung as an ornament, or, remove the ribbon and display it as a tabletop or mantel centerpiece.
$25
Stitch Figural Ornament – Lilo & Stitch
Stitch Figural Ornament – Lilo & Stitch
shopDisney
Stitch Figural Ornament – Lilo & Stitch
A funny and festive Stitch ornament for your family to appreciate.
$23
Infinity Gauntlet Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Marvel's Avengers: Endgame
Infinity Gauntlet Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament
shopDisney
Infinity Gauntlet Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Marvel's Avengers: Endgame
Marvel mavens, this Infinity Gauntlet ornament is basically a collectible. 
$25
The Nightmare Before Christmas Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament
The Nightmare Before Christmas Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament
shopDisney
The Nightmare Before Christmas Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament
Press the button to hear "Jack's Lament" -- perfect for Halloween and the holidays!
$25
Mickey Mouse Collectible Key 2021 Sketchbook Ornament
Mickey Mouse Collectible Key 2021 Sketchbook Ornament
shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Collectible Key 2021 Sketchbook Ornament
A classic Mickey Mouse keepsake ornament, featuring a mini snow globe. 
$20
Moana Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament
Moana Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament
shopDisney
Moana Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament
Add a splash to your holiday decor look with this wave-inspired ornament, featuring the beloved Moana and Hei Hei. 
$25

