Shop Disney's New Holiday Ornaments for 2021

Well hot dog! The holidays are nearly here, and shopDisney has released its 2021 holiday ornaments collection. While you’re enjoying all things fall, including pumpkin spice lattes and cozy scented candles, get started on designing your Christmas tree early this year, with festive Disney-themed ornaments and other holiday decor to dress up your home with Disney magic.

With code SHIPMAGIC , shoppers can get free shipping on orders over $75. We helped round up the standout Christmas tree ornaments and tree toppers to save you time!



Whether you're a huge fan of Star Wars, Disney classics like The Fox and the Hound or you and your kids kids still can't get enough of Frozen, there's a holiday ornament from the collection you're bound to be excited about. Disney fans can also download the Sketchbook Ornament Collection Guide to check off every magical Disney ornament as you complete your collection.



While you kickstart your holiday ornament shopping, be sure to check out our expansive 2021 holiday gift guide. We've already begun to gather thoughtful gifts for loved ones with a variety of product categories and price ranges, including Amazon gifts under $50, beauty advent calendars, stocking stuffers, pajama sets, white elephant gifts and so many more ideas.



Check out shopDisney's new and magical holiday ornaments collection and shop ET's favorite picks below.

TinkerBell Light-Up Tree Topper shopDisney TinkerBell Light-Up Tree Topper Top the tree this year with faith, trust and pixie dust. This fairy-adorned wishing star tree topper also lights up, glowing just like that second star to the right. $40 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Disney Advent Calendars for 2021 You Can Gift Now

Disney Fashion Essentials Are on Amazon: Marvel, Star Wars and More

25 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

Get an Instant Pot with a Built-In Air Fryer for Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon's Secret Sale

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Home Depot, Macy's and More

Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines Are Earlier Than You Think

TikTok Says It's Meg Ryan Fall: What It Is and How to Get the Look

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets to Buy Right Now

Best Handbags for Fall 2021