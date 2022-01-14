Shopping

Shopbop Winter Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Big Fashion Brands

By Charlotte Lewis‍
shopbop sale 1280
Shopbop

If you’ve been admiring designer items this winter but wish your champagne taste had a more affordable price tag, look no further than Shopbop’s sale section, which is filled with sale items up to 70% off. The trendy retailer has everything you could possibly need during the winter months to stay warm and fashionable, all at incredible marked-down prices.

Treat yourself to designer clothes at discounted prices and finally create the winter wardrobe of your dreams right now. The sale is chock full of deals from designer brands like Free People, Victoria Beckham, Golden Goose, Stella McCartney x adidas, Frame Denim and so many more. 

Shop everything including winter jackets, cashmere sweaters, alpaca wool scarves, suede boots, leather handbags and other high-end winter staples. It’s the perfect time to grab that full-price designer piece you’ve been looking at wistfully at a shockingly affordable price. Plus, save even more with free shipping and returns.

Below, ET  has compiled a few of our favorite items from the Shopbop Winter Sale, so you can stop eyeing wistfully and start wearing confidently! Be sure to shop quickly, though. With prices this good, these must-haves won’t last long.

SLVRLAKE Beatnik Jeans
SLVRLAKE Beatnik Jeans
Shopbop
SLVRLAKE Beatnik Jeans
These jeans hit all the boxes on latest denim trends -- straight-leg, ankle length, button fly and acid-wash, all for one super affordable price.
$279$195
BATSHEVA Willow Dress
BATSHEVA Willow Dress
Shopbop
BATSHEVA Willow Dress
Embrace the fabric of the season in this super-soft crushed velvet dress.
$475$332
BB Dakota Eldridge Plaid Jacket
BB Dakota Eldridge Plaid Jacket
Shopbop
BB Dakota Eldridge Plaid Jacket
Find out why everyone's gone wild for shackets with this cozy plaid layer.
$129$90
Velvet Beth Alpaca Cardigan
Velvet Beth Alpaca Cardigan
Shopbop
Velvet Beth Alpaca Cardigan
Made with the softest Peruvian alpaca wool, this cardigan is sure to become a staple in your winter wardrobe.
$299$150
ROAM Mini Cloud Slides
ROAM Mini Cloud Slides
Shopbop
ROAM Mini Cloud Slides
Take a load off and slide into these ultra-plush faux fur slippers, sure to keep your feet happy through the winter months and beyond.
$130$91
Skin Skinny Pants
Skin Skinny Pants
Shopbop
Skin Skinny Pants
These jersey joggers are so cute, you can wear them out of the house and not feel like you're wearing pajamas.
$95$66
adidas by Stella McCartney Asmc True Purpose Seamless Tights
adidas by Stella McCartney Asmc True Purpose Seamless Tights
Shopbop
adidas by Stella McCartney Asmc True Purpose Seamless Tights
Make a statement at the gym with these subtle zebra patterned leggings from the Stella McCartney x adidas collab.
$120$84
ALALA Flow Seamless Long Sleeve Top
ALALA Flow Seamless Long Sleeve Top
Shopbop
ALALA Flow Seamless Long Sleeve Top
A good quality black long-sleeve tee is an essential to every wardrobe, and this one from ALALA is now available at an insanely low price. 
$80$40
R13 Oversize Cotton Sweater
R13 Oversize Cotton Sweater
Shopbop
R13 Oversize Cotton Sweater
Catch anyone's eye in this bold plaid sweater from R13.
$545$272
Splendid Talia Sweater Cardigan
Splendid Talia Sweater Cardigan
Shopbop
Splendid Talia Sweater Cardigan
Fight the winter chill with this long cardigan from Splendid.
$188$131
Sergio Rossi Suede Chelsea Boots
Sergio Rossi Suede Chelsea Boots
Shopbop
Sergio Rossi Suede Chelsea Boots
Add a touch of luxury to any outfit with these suede Chelsea boots from Italian designer, Sergio Rossi.
$795$397
THE GREAT Pleat Sleeve Sweatshirt
THE GREAT Pleat Sleeve Sweatshirt
Shopbop
THE GREAT Pleat Sleeve Sweatshirt
Make a statement in this puff-sleeved sweater, perfect for wearing with your favorite pair of jeans.
$185$92
Loeffler Randall Slip On Flats
Loeffler Randall Slip On Flats
Shopbop
Loeffler Randall Slip On Flats
Go wild with these animal print slides, made in luxurious velvet for a bit of added textural fun.
$250$125
Levi's 721 Sculpt Hypersoft High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's 721 Sculpt Hypersoft High Rise Skinny Jeans
Shopbop
Levi's 721 Sculpt Hypersoft High Rise Skinny Jeans
Don't miss out on the chance to grab these classic skinny jeans at a new ultra-low price.
$98$68
Jacquemus Neve Polo
Jacquemus Neve Polo
Shopbop
Jacquemus Neve Polo
If you love a fuzzy knit, you won't want to miss out on this bold-hued polo sweater.
$645$451
STAND STUDIO Maxim Jacket
STAND STUDIO Maxim Jacket
Shopbop
STAND STUDIO Maxim Jacket
Stay warm and still look cool in this quilted vegan leather jacket from Stand Studio.
$595$297
360 SWEATER Cashmere Leighton Sweater
360 SWEATER Cashmere Leighton Sweater
Shopbop
360 SWEATER Cashmere Leighton Sweater
Get cozy cashmere at an affordable price with this classic turtleneck sweater.
$391$195
Jocelyn Metallic Wide Striped Scarf
Jocelyn Metallic Wide Striped Scarf
Shopbop
Jocelyn Metallic Wide Striped Scarf
Add a touch of sparkle to your winter wardrobe with this ultra soft scarf, complete with metallic thread for a hint of shine.
$175$87
Audette Nuit Saddle Bag
Audette Nuit Saddle Bag
Shopbop
Audette Nuit Saddle Bag
We can't get enough of this bag's unique shape and color. If you're looking to stand out, this one's for you.
$380$266
SHASHI Love Necklace
SHASHI Love Necklace
Shopbop
SHASHI Love Necklace
We L-O-V-E this lettered gold necklace, perfect to purchase just in time for Valentine's Day.
$65$45

