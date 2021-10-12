If you love the holidays and Disney, we have exciting news -- shopDisney has released its 2021 holiday ornaments collection! While you sip on a pumpkin spice latte and light up a warm, cozy scented candle, start shopping for festive Disney-themed ornaments to have ready for Christmas tree decorating or just to add throughout the home for holiday decor.

Whether you're a huge fan of the Avengers, Disney classics like The Lion King or your kids still can't get enough of Frozen, there's a holiday ornament from the collection you're bound to be excited about. Disney fans can also download the Sketchbook Ornament Collection Guide to check off every magical Disney ornament as you complete your collection.

While you start shopping early for holiday ornaments, be sure to check out our expansive 2021 holiday gift guide. We've already begun to gather thoughtful gifts for loved ones with a variety of product categories and price ranges, including Amazon gifts under $50, beauty advent calendars, stocking stuffers, pajama sets, white elephant gifts and so many more ideas.

Browse through shopDisney's new holiday ornaments collection and shop ET's favorite picks below.

RELATED CONTENT:

30 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

Get an Instant Pot Duo Crisp for Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines Are Earlier Than You Think

TikTok Says It's Meg Ryan Fall: What It Is and How to Get the Look

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets to Buy Right Now

Best Handbags for Fall 2021