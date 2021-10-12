Shopping

shopDisney's New Holiday Ornaments for 2021 Are Perfect for Any Disney Lover's Home

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
shopDisney
shopDisney

If you love the holidays and Disney, we have exciting news -- shopDisney has released its 2021 holiday ornaments collection! While you sip on a pumpkin spice latte and light up a warm, cozy scented candle, start shopping for festive Disney-themed ornaments to have ready for Christmas tree decorating or just to add throughout the home for holiday decor

Whether you're a huge fan of the Avengers, Disney classics like The Lion King or your kids still can't get enough of Frozen, there's a holiday ornament from the collection you're bound to be excited about. Disney fans can also download the Sketchbook Ornament Collection Guide to check off every magical Disney ornament as you complete your collection. 

While you start shopping early for holiday ornaments, be sure to check out our expansive 2021 holiday gift guide. We've already begun to gather thoughtful gifts for loved ones with a variety of product categories and price ranges, including Amazon gifts under $50, beauty advent calendars, stocking stuffers, pajama sets, white elephant gifts and so many more ideas. 

Browse through shopDisney's new holiday ornaments collection and shop ET's favorite picks below.

Infinity Gauntlet Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Marvel's Avengers: Endgame
Infinity Gauntlet Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament
shopDisney
Infinity Gauntlet Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Marvel's Avengers: Endgame
Marvel mavens, this Infinity Gauntlet ornament is basically a collectible. 
$25
The Nightmare Before Christmas Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament
The Nightmare Before Christmas Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament
shopDisney
The Nightmare Before Christmas Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament
Press the button to hear "Jack's Lament" -- perfect for Halloween and the holidays!
$25
Mickey Mouse Collectible Key 2021 Sketchbook Ornament
Mickey Mouse Collectible Key 2021 Sketchbook Ornament
shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Collectible Key 2021 Sketchbook Ornament
A classic Mickey Mouse keepsake ornament, featuring a mini snow globe. 
$20
Elsa Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Frozen 2
Elsa Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Frozen 2
shopDisney
Elsa Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Frozen 2
Your little ones will freak out over this Frozen Christmas ornament. Push the button to hear Elsa sing "Show Yourself." 
$25
Tiana Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – The Princess and the Frog
Tiana Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – The Princess and the Frog
shopDisney
Tiana Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament – The Princess and the Frog
It's all in the details with this gorgeous balcony ornament, featuring Tiana from Princess and the Frog. 
$25
Groot Sketchbook Ornament – Guardians of the Galaxy
Groot Sketchbook Ornament – Guardians of the Galaxy
shopDisney
Groot Sketchbook Ornament – Guardians of the Galaxy
Hand this mischievous Groot ornament on the tree. 
$20
The Child Sketchbook Ornament – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
The Child Sketchbook Ornament
shopDisney
The Child Sketchbook Ornament – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
We can't resist Baby Yoda anything. 
$20
Moana Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament
Moana Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament
shopDisney
Moana Fairytale Moments Sketchbook Ornament
Add a splash to your holiday decor look with this wave-inspired ornament, featuring the beloved Moana and Hei Hei. 
$25

RELATED CONTENT:

30 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

Get an Instant Pot Duo Crisp for Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines Are Earlier Than You Think

TikTok Says It's Meg Ryan Fall: What It Is and How to Get the Look

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets to Buy Right Now

Best Handbags for Fall 2021

 