Tarte Sale: 30-50% off Lashes, Liner & Lip Items

If you haven't been wearing much makeup while staying at home, here's an exciting reason to get back into your beauty routine: Tarte is having a Birthday Sale -- take 30% off lashes liner and lip with code BDAY. You can take take 50% off lashes liner and lip with code BDAY if you are a Tarte Loyalty member.

Plus, you can receive a FREE Birthday Set w/ $55+ purchase. You'll get free shipping for US orders too.

The makers of the iconic Shape Tape concealer offer a robust array of makeup, skincare and beauty tools, including powder and liquid foundation, lipstick, palettes, mascara, face oil, self-tanner, face wash, eye cream, eye lash serum and face cleansers. Whether you're looking to minimize the appearance of pores and blemishes or just want a good moisturizer, Tarte has an option for everyone's skin tone and skin type.

Below, shop your new favorite makeup products to play with -- sale prices reflect what non Team Tarte members pay.

Limited-edition Lip Sculptor Lipstick & Lipgloss Tarte Tarte Limited-edition Lip Sculptor Lipstick & Lipgloss Tarte Tarte Limited-edition Lip Sculptor Lipstick & Lipgloss is a full coverage lip contour with a lipstick & gloss in one portable tool. REGULARLY $24 $16.80 at Tarte

Dare to Live Eye Set Tarte Tarte Dare to Live Eye Set Tarte An eight shade eyeshadow compact with bold pigment-packed natural and wearable colors. REGULARLY $40 $20 at Tarte

Double Duty Beauty Glide & Go Buttery Lipstick Tarte Tarte Double Duty Beauty Glide & Go Buttery Lipstick Tarte Tarte's Double Duty Beauty Glide & Go Buttery Lipstick is a super creamy, hydrating lipstick that feels like a balm. Also, this lipstick comes in six vibrant colors. REGULARLY $18 $12.60 at Tarte

busy gal BROWS tinted brow gel Tarte Tarte busy gal BROWS tinted brow gel Tarte Tarte's Busy Gal BROWS Tinted Brow Gel shapes, tints and gives flexible hold in seconds upon application. This gel formula is waterproof and doesn't stiffen or flake to give you a natural look. REGULARLY $18 $12.60 at Tarte

Let's Flamingle Brush Set Tarte Tarte Let's Flamingle Brush Set Tarte A fun five brush set with with super-soft pink bristles inspired by flamingos and pineapples. $44 at Tarte

Tarteist PRO Glow & Blush Tarte Tarte Tarteist PRO Glow & Blush Tarte A blush, bronzer and highlighter mix set to turn up the cheek volume. $175 VALUE $45 at Tarte

Clay Stick Foundation Tarte Tarte Clay Stick Foundation Tarte Say goodbye to redness and hyperpigmentation with a few swipes of the Tarte Clay Stick Foundation. Its creamy formula melts onto skin and provides comfortable matte coverage in seconds. $29 at Tarte

