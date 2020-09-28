Shopping

Tarte Sale: 30-50% off Lashes, Liner & Lip Items

tarte friends family sale.jpg
If you haven't been wearing much makeup while staying at home, here's an exciting reason to get back into your beauty routine: Tarte is having a Birthday Sale -- take 30% off lashes liner and lip with code BDAY. You can take take 50% off lashes liner and lip with code BDAY if you are a Tarte Loyalty member.

Plus, you can receive a FREE Birthday Set w/ $55+ purchase. You'll get free shipping for US orders too.

The makers of the iconic Shape Tape concealer offer a robust array of makeup, skincare and beauty tools, including powder and liquid foundation, lipstick, palettes, mascara, face oil, self-tanner, face wash, eye cream, eye lash serum and face cleansers. Whether you're looking to minimize the appearance of pores and blemishes or just want a good moisturizer, Tarte has an option for everyone's skin tone and skin type.

Below, shop your new favorite makeup products to play with -- sale prices reflect what non Team Tarte members pay.

Limited-Edition Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Tarte Limited-Edition Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Limited-Edition Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Celebrate your lashes with this sparkly packaged best-selling vegan mascara that lengthens, curls, volumizes and conditions lashes.

Limited-edition Lip Sculptor Lipstick & Lipgloss
Tarte Limited-edition Lip Sculptor Lipstick & Lipgloss
Limited-edition Lip Sculptor Lipstick & Lipgloss
Tarte Limited-edition Lip Sculptor Lipstick & Lipgloss is a full coverage lip contour with a lipstick & gloss in one portable tool.

REGULARLY $24

Dare to Live Eye Set
Tarte Dare to Live Eye Set
Dare to Live Eye Set
An eight shade eyeshadow compact with bold pigment-packed natural and wearable colors.

REGULARLY $40

Double Duty Beauty Glide & Go Buttery Lipstick
Tarte Double Duty Beauty Glide & Go Buttery Lipstick
Double Duty Beauty Glide & Go Buttery Lipstick
Tarte's Double Duty Beauty Glide & Go Buttery Lipstick is a super creamy, hydrating lipstick that feels like a balm. Also, this lipstick comes in six vibrant colors.

REGULARLY $18

busy gal BROWS tinted brow gel
Tarte busy gal BROWS tinted brow gel
busy gal BROWS tinted brow gel
Tarte's Busy Gal BROWS Tinted Brow Gel shapes, tints and gives flexible hold in seconds upon application. This gel formula is waterproof and doesn't stiffen or flake to give you a natural look.

REGULARLY $18

Let's Flamingle Brush Set
Tarte Let's Flamingle Brush Set
Let's Flamingle Brush Set
A fun five brush set with with super-soft pink bristles inspired by flamingos and pineapples.

Tarteist PRO Glow & Blush
Tarteist PRO Glow & Blush
Tarteist PRO Glow & Blush
A blush, bronzer and highlighter mix set to turn up the cheek volume.

$175 VALUE

Clay Stick Foundation
Clay Stick Foundation
Clay Stick Foundation
Say goodbye to redness and hyperpigmentation with a few swipes of the Tarte Clay Stick Foundation. Its creamy formula melts onto skin and provides comfortable matte coverage in seconds.

