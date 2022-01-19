The 10 Best Tablets 2022 for Kids, Students, Artists and More
Tablets are perfect for anyone who needs a portable computer that's a bit smaller and lighter than a standard laptop. As opposed to smartphones, tablets have a bit more processing power, so you can complete more tasks on a tablet. The extra screen space is also a blessing when it comes to drafting emails or handwriting lecture notes.
Similar to the world of laptops and smartphones, the tablet ecosystem is really diverse, and it can be difficult to find the right tablet that fits your personal needs and lifestyle. To help make your hunt for the perfect tablet a bit easier, ET has compiled a list of the best tablets to shop this year.
Thanks to accessories like styluses and magnetic accessories, there are very few things you can't do with a tablet. When you pair a tablet with a keyboard cover, you can transform it into a lightweight, ultra-portable pseudo-laptop. If you spend a little extra on a stylus that's compatible with your tablet of choice, you can turn the park into your personal design studio. Otherwise, you can just use your fingertips to draft some nifty notes and annotations during a meeting.
The variety of tablets on the market ranges from a device's operating system, its battery life, its CPU and even its aesthetic design. While any tablet can mimic a laptop with the help of a magnetic keyboard or a keyboard case, some tablets are actually designed as 2-in-1 devices. These 2-in-1 tablets come with a detachable keyboard, so you can save on buying an additional keyboard. Not to mention, you can use them as a standalone tablet or as a lightweight laptop.
Whether you need a tablet to make gorgeous illustrations, you want one to pair with a new projector or your kid needs a tablet for their homework, you can find the best tablet for you and your needs below.
Best Tablets for Kids
Best Tablets for Students
Best Tablets for Artists
