The 10 Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters to Shop on Amazon: The Grinch, Baby Yoda and More

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 9:12 AM PDT, November 1, 2023

Liven up the holidays with these ugly sweaters for every holiday.

It's only a matter of time before the holiday party invitations start rolling in, and if you want to stand out now's the time to get a head start on your ugly Christmas sweater. Once you've crossed off your holiday shopping lists and solidified your travel plans, it's time to participate in one of the most time-honored traditions: wearing an ugly Christmas sweater.

Whether you have an actual ugly sweater party to attend or want a comfy (yet still festive) alternative to more formal holiday party outfits, ugly Christmas sweaters are an essential part of any winter wardrobe. And with so many options on the market, you might want some help narrowing out the best ugly Christmas sweaters to don this season. 

To help you celebrate the holidays in style (or lack thereof), we've rounded up 10 ugly holiday sweaters to shop on Amazon. From classic Fair Isle and The Grinch to Baby Yoda and built-in LED lights, these sweaters are bound to earn plenty of compliments.

And ugly sweaters aren't just for Christmas  — we've also found some Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and non-denominational options so everyone can join in on the fun.

Below, shop the best ugly Christmas sweaters available on Amazon to brighten up the holidays.

JOYIN Womens LED Light Up Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater

JOYIN Womens LED Light Up Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater
Amazon

JOYIN Womens LED Light Up Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater

Light up any holiday party — literally — with an LED Christmas light sweater.

Dr. Seuss Men's Grinch Face Ugly Christmas Sweater

Dr. Seuss Men's Grinch Face Ugly Christmas Sweater
Amazon

Dr. Seuss Men's Grinch Face Ugly Christmas Sweater

Steal hearts, not Christmas, in this Grinch sweater.

Blizzard Bay Men's Ugly Christmas Sweater Llama

Blizzard Bay Men's Ugly Christmas Sweater Llama
Amazon

Blizzard Bay Men's Ugly Christmas Sweater Llama

A funky llama sweater is sure to earn you plenty of laughs this holiday season.

$30 $19

Shop Now

Tipsy Elves Fun Classic Ugly Christmas Sweater

Tipsy Elves Fun Classic Ugly Christmas Sweater
Amazon

Tipsy Elves Fun Classic Ugly Christmas Sweater

Toast to the holidays with this cozy polar bear-printed sweater 

$70 $50

Shop Now

Funny Ugly Hanukkah Sweater Lets Get Lit Menorah Sweatshirt

Funny Ugly Hanukkah Sweater Lets Get Lit Menorah Sweatshirt
Amazon

Funny Ugly Hanukkah Sweater Lets Get Lit Menorah Sweatshirt

Ugly sweaters aren't just for Christmas — this punny Hanukkah sweater will put a smile on anyone's face.

Blizzard Bay Men's Ugly Christmas Sweater Fitness

Blizzard Bay Men's Ugly Christmas Sweater Fitness
Amazon

Blizzard Bay Men's Ugly Christmas Sweater Fitness

Delight and horrify your fellow partygoers with this shredded Santa sweater.

Corgi Ugly Christmas Sweater

Corgi Ugly Christmas Sweater
Amazon

Corgi Ugly Christmas Sweater

This corgi Christmas sweater is paw-fect for the dog lover in your life.

Kwanzaa Ugly Sweater Sweatshirt

Kwanzaa Ugly Sweater Sweatshirt
Amazon

Kwanzaa Ugly Sweater Sweatshirt

Don't let Christmas have all the fun — this Kwanzaa sweater is the perfect addition to your holiday celebrations.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Ugly Christmas Sweater

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Ugly Christmas Sweater
Amazon

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Ugly Christmas Sweater

May the force be with you this season once you don this Baby Yoda sweater.

Arvilhill Men's Ugly Christmas 3D Printed Graphic Long Sleeve Sweatshirt

Arvilhill Men's Ugly Christmas 3D Printed Graphic Long Sleeve Sweatshirt
Amazon

Arvilhill Men's Ugly Christmas 3D Printed Graphic Long Sleeve Sweatshirt

Keep it simple with a festive Fair Isle sweater.

