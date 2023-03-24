Easter Sunday is almost here and now is the perfect time to start getting in the Easter spirit. In addition to setting up spring home decor and baskets for your Easter egg hunt, it's also time to think about what you and your family will wear the morning of. If you want to wake up dressed in Easter spirit, ET has some unique Easter pajama outfit ideas for you.

To help make your Easter gift shopping a bit easier, we've found some of the best (and cutest) sleepwear for men, women, children, toddlers, and even some matching sets for the whole family. It might seem hard to put together a matching PJ set that your entire family will love, but our favorite retailers have some of the cutest matching family pajamas just in time for Easter season.

Check out ET's top picks of the best bunny-printed and spring-themed pajamas for Easter below.

Easter Eggs Matching Family Pajamas Hanna Andersson Easter Eggs Matching Family Pajamas If you want your entire family to have matching pajamas for Easter day morning, then you can build your own custom PJ set at Hanna Anderson. Just add on a new family member to build your own matching set. $284 $208 FOR 4 SETS Shop Now

Women's Printed Pajamas Pants Amazon Women's Printed Pajamas Pants These pajama pants are decorated with Easter rabbits and tons of spring hues. And thanks to the elastic band and drawstring, you can adjust these bottoms for your personal comfort. $22 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Easter Basket Ideas Everyone Will Love: Pre-Made, Personalized & More

The Best Easter Gifts On Amazon To Shop Ahead of Easter 2023

The 14 Best Easter Dresses to Shop This Spring

15 Fun Easter Basket Stuffers for Kids That Aren't Candy

The Best Amazon Deals on Easter Toys for an Epic Easter Egg Hunt

All the Best Easter Decorations Under $40 to Shop from Amazon

The Best TikTok Viral Easter Gifts Every Teen Will Love

Doja Cat's Affordable Pearl Necklace Is the Perfect Easter Gift

Easter Shopping Guide 2022: Best Baskets, Gifts, Dresses and Decor

Save Now on Matching Family Easter Pajamas at Hanna Andersson's Sale