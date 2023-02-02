We're less than three weeks away from Presidents' Day 2023, but you can already start saving on furniture for every room in your home. Whether you’re furnishing your bedroom or upgrading your home office, Presidents' Day furniture deals will help you level up your living space — and save some money in the process. Retailers like Wayfair, Macy's, and West Elm are offering everything from furniture to area rugs and home decor for a fraction of the price.

If you've been wanting to fill an empty space with an accent chair or redecorate your bedroom to make it more your own, you'll save big by taking advantage of the some of the best furniture sales we've seen this year. With spring just around the corner, don’t delay if you see something that catches your eye. There are incredible markdowns on home essentials and comfy furniture that will have your space feeling ready for the new season.

Every furniture store offers something different — some have affordable and trendy pieces, while others focus on higher-end handmade designs. To find the pieces that fit your personal style and budget, we've rounded up the best Presidents' Day furniture deals you can shop right now.

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales to Shop Today

West Elm west elm West Elm For high-quality mid-century modern furniture, you need to look no further than West Elm's deals. They're offering up to 50% off more than 600 pieces of best-selling furniture. UP TO 50% OFF Shop Now

Wayfair Wayfair Wayfair Wayfair Big Furniture Sale is offering furniture and home decor deals across the site for up to 50% off. UP TO 50% OFF Shop Now

Overstock Overstock Overstock Overstock's huge Winter Refresh Event is taking 70% off thousands of home items and offering free shipping on everything. In the rug department, Artistic Weaver rugs are an extra 20% off. 70% OFF Shop Now

Lulu and Georgia Lulu and Georgia Lulu and Georgia Take an extra 20% off every sale style at Lulu and Georgia. The sale includes rugs, furniture, home accents, lighting, and more—including exclusive styles you won't find anywhere else. EXTRA 20% OFF Shop Now

Apt2B Apt2B Apt2B Receive $150 off your order when you sign up for texts from Apt2B. $150 OFF Shop Now

The Home Depot The Home Depot The Home Depot The Home Depot's biggest bath event of the year is here. Save up to 40% on bathroom vanities in every style imaginable. UP TO 40% OFF Shop Now

Serena & Lily Serena & Lily Serena & Lily Enjoy up to 30% off everything you need for a beautiful bedroom and bath at at Serena & Lily’s sale. Save on beds, nightstands, mirrors, dressers, rugs and more. UP TO 30% OFF Shop Now

Ashley Ashley Ashley Score 10% off sitewide at Ashley with code PRESDAY10. Ashley has fresh and functional finds at great prices and now you can get double discounts on furniture that's already on sale. 10% OFF WITH CODE PRESDAY10 Shop Now

Castlery Castlery Castlery Casterly's mission is to make quality furniture that lasts for a wide range of personal styles. You can shop their sale now and take up to 25% off select designs, including sectionals and chair sets. UP TO 25% OFF Shop Now

AllModern AllModern AllModern Save up to 20% on modern pieces for every room in your home. Plus, furniture orders over $35 ship free. UP TO 20% OFF Shop Now

Macy's Macy's Macy's With the Big Home Sale at Macy's you can save up to 60% on furniture, mattresses, and rugs. Grab a giant 5-piece sectional big enough for the whole family that is nearly half off right now. You can find great deals for the living room, kitchen, bedroom, and outdoor furniture. UP TO 60% OFF Shop Now

Frontgate Frontgate Frontgate Find oversized outdoor furniture, area rugs, bar stools, bath towels, bedding, kitchen and bath essentials at Frontgate — all for up to 25% off during the Warm Welcome Event. UP TO 25% OFF Shop Now

Raymour & Flanigan Raymour & Flanigan Raymour & Flanigan You can get savings up to $1,500 on your dream furniture during Raymour & Flanigan's sale. Deals span their entire site including furniture for the living room, dining room, home office, bedroom, and even an entertainment room if you have one. UP TO $1,500 OFF Shop Now

Target Target Target Target has up to 25% off Presidents Day furniture deals available right now. Save on book shelves, TV stands, ottomans, and much more. UP TO 25% OFF Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

