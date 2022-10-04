The 15 Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022
You might not be ready to pull out the tinsel and garland, or set up your Christmas tree just yet, but it's never too early to get a head start on your holiday planning. And with this year in particular, it might be more important than ever before — especially if you're looking to add an artificial Christmas tree to your home.
We learned from the last year it's never too early to shop for your Christmas tree. Much like so many other industries that were feeling the effects of the pandemic, those in the business of Christmas trees experienced shortages and obstacles of their own. According to Forbes, due to the global supply chain shortage last year, Christmas trees were reportedly expected to not only take longer to make and ship, but they were more expensive than normal too. CBS News even cited Christmas trees as one of the 10 things you might have the most trouble finding during the 2021 holiday season.
In short: You'll want to make sure that you order your tree soon this year to avoid the hassle (and possible expenses) of ordering it too late.
To help you in your search for the most perfect artificial Christmas tree — and avoid the stress of navigating potential shipping delays, increased prices and issues with limited stock later on in the holiday season — the ET Style team has rounded up some of the best options to shop at every budget, including collapsable and pop-up ones from Amazon, Wayfair, Kohl's and West Elm, among many others.
Whether you're in the market for a traditional faux tree, pre lit tree or even more modern offerings like a white Christmas tree and pink options, you're bound to find your dream Christmas tree this holiday season — and at a price-point that's just perfect for you. We've gathered some of the best fake Christmas trees that looks real.
Ahead, peruse through the best artificial Christmas trees to shop at every budget. Need more seasonal home inspiration? Check out the coziest furniture and decor to get your home ready for fall. Plus, Amazon's best deals on fall home essentials and goodies.
Stick to the classics with this simple, charming artificial pine tree — available on Amazon for only $65.
This artificial Dunhill Fir tree can make any space perfectly cozy and quaint. With heights up to 14ft, this National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree is perfect for any household.
If you're looking for an artificial tree that doesn't look fake and is already pre-lit with Christmas lights, then look no further.
This best-selling pop-up tree from West Elm is so cozy and charming, you'll hardly remember it's artificial.
This Wayfair snow-centric, pre-lit tree will add the most charming winter flair to any corner of your home.
Forget the hassle of having to manually put up your Christmas tree this year and opt for a simplified pop-up version — like this Pop-Up Christmas Tree with Lights — instead.
The golden and red hues of this Wayfair frosted green tree will add an understated holiday vibe to any room in your home.
Get the perfect tree in minutes. If you're anticipating a busy Christmas season, consider opting for a "no fluff" and fully dressed Christmas tree that comes complete with all the bells and whistles.
If you're looking to set your seasonal decor apart this holiday season, consider investing in this cute, quirky and completely artificial Aspen Fir tree from Amazon.
Channel the Barbiecore trend with this pink Christmas tree. If you love pink, this is the tree for you!
Throw tradition out the door this holiday season with a red-colored tinsel tree from Kohl's.
This multi-colored, pre-lit tree from the National Tree Company will be sure to keep your home radiating the colors of Christmas long into the new year.
Tap into a more modern and chic Christmas tree style this holiday season with this bold, White Pine.
This artificial North Valley Spruce tree is perfectly picturesque.
Bring the comforts of winter into your home with this fake, flocked pine tree that's dusted in artificial snow.
