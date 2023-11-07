If you celebrate Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or Christmas, it's time to start thinking about gifts for your loved ones, and that includes Dad.

One great way to show your love and gratitude this holiday season is through a carefully chosen gift that reflects his unique interests and personality. Unless Dad has been dropping lots of hints, you may feel a bit lost while searching for a holiday gift that will remind him how much you care.

This year, we've searched far and wide across the internet to curate a collection of gift ideas that are sure to delight every type of dad out there. Whether he's a tech enthusiast up on the latest Apple products, a sports lover glued to NFL or college football games, a culinary aficionado ready to fire up the grill or a man with refined taste and style looking to update his wardrobe, our gift guide will help you find something truly fitting.

It's no secret that we love to shop, especially for the special parental figures in our lives, and we love passing along the great deals we find to you. Does Dad love luxury? Consider an elegant leather briefcase. Is he a Disney Dad? Try a Star Wars or Marvel-themed gift. Is Pops always dressed to impress? One up last year's tie with a stylish gift from Levi's. We even found perfect personalized gifts for a unique and one-of-a-kind present.

Here's hoping our gift guide inspires you to find the perfect gift that will bring a smile to his face. Ahead, search our picks for the best holiday gifts for Dad.

Gerber Gear 15-in-1 Multitool Knife Amazon Gerber Gear 15-in-1 Multitool Knife This multitool pocket knife will help Dad whenever he's in a pinch. This helpful tool comes complete with a cross driver, small flathead, can opener, bottle opener, large flathead, wire stripper, serrated blade, tool lock, lanyard point and a pocket clip. $50 $29 Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Whiskey Making Kit Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Whiskey Making Kit This could be the perfect gift for the Whiskey-loving dad. This alcohol infusion kit contains wood chip blends, stainless steel whiskey ice cubes, and prep bottles so Dad can create a whiskey blend of his own. $60 Shop Now

Theragun Mini Amazon Theragun Mini Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun. $199 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

