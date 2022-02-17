The 25 Best Deals from Amazon’s President’s Day Sale
Amazon's 2022 President’s Day sales are finally starting to arrive. Thousand of items are on sale right now, including popular tech, kitchen appliances, bedding, and clothing. During Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale event, the major discounts on furniture are Black Friday-level deep. Due to the Amazon inventory being massive, shopping the website can be a little overwhelming. We've done the digging for you to compile a list of the very best deals from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale available now.
The deals range in price from under-$20 finds to must-score discounts on big brand names like Apple, Cuisinart, Ninja, Philips, Instant Pot, Tory Burch, Crocs, UGG, Ray-Ban, Fitbit, Beats, NuFACE and Samsonite. Whatever you're browsing for in 2022, ET will keep you updated on the latest and best deals the e-commerce giant offers, whether you need a new coat, skincare products, vacuum or a treadmill.
Ahead, shop the best items from Amazon’s President’s Day sale.
Furniture & Mattress Deals
Home & Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Cuisinart 77-11G Chef's Classic Stainless 11-Piece Cookware Set (
$450, $135)
- Dash Mini Waffle Maker (
$20, $10)
- Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt Hand Blender (
$45, $35)
- Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology (
$400, $314)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker (
$120, $90)
- Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set (
$90, $60)
- Verilux HappyLight Lucent UV-Free LED Light Therapy Lamp (
$45, $40)
Fashion Deals
- Crocs Classic Tie Dye Clog (
$55, $30)
- UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper (
$110, $70)
- Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips, 4-Pack (
$17, $14)
- Ray-Ban Rb4122 Rectangular Sunglasses (
$135, $69)
- Ray-Ban Rb4171 Erika Round Sunglasses (
$173, $138)
- Seasum High Waist Tummy Control Slimming Booty Leggings (
$23, $17)
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Coat (
$50, $40)
Beauty & Wellness Deals
- Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement (
$27, $25)
- Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set (
$25, $14)
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum (
$30, $20)
- Coco & Co. Organic Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin (
$21, $17)
- L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Bright Reveal Anti-Aging Day Cream SPF 30 (
$18, $14)
- CeraVe Moisturizing Cream (
$19, $12)
- Pritech Electric Feet Callus Remover (
$25, $22)
- CHI Original 1" Flat Hair Straightening Ceramic Hairstyling Iron (
$100, $47)
Tech & Electronics Deals
- Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (
$520, $380)
- Relaxteo Percussion Muscle Massage Gun (
$150, $120)
- Wyze Cam Outdoor Security Camera Bundle (
$130, $115)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (
$200, $134)
- AuKing Mini Projector 2021 Upgraded Portable Video-Projector (
$100, $90)
- Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021, Wi‑Fi, 128GB (
$799, $680)
- Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch (
$230, $202)
Travel Gear Deals
- Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling (
$22, $15)
- Mzoo 3D Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask (
$30, $20)
- Tigari Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo (
$11, $10)
- Bagsmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook (
$32, $24)
- Alnoor Car Seat Travel Belt (
$20, $14)
- Vera Bradley Women's Softside Rolling Work Bag (
$198, $140)
- 100 Pack Disposable Face Masks, 3 Layer Filter Protection (
$18, $13)
Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and beauty this weekend.
