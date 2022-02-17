Shopping

The 25 Best Deals from Amazon’s President’s Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
amazon deals 2022
Amazon

Amazon's 2022 President’s Day sales are finally starting to arrive. Thousand of items are on sale right now, including popular tech, kitchen appliances, bedding, and clothing. During Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale event, the major discounts on furniture are Black Friday-level deep. Due to the Amazon inventory being massive, shopping the website can be a little overwhelming. We've done the digging for you to compile a list of the very best deals from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale available now. 

The deals range in price from under-$20 finds to must-score discounts on big brand names like Apple, Cuisinart, Ninja, Philips, Instant Pot, Tory Burch, Crocs, UGG, Ray-Ban, Fitbit, Beats, NuFACE and Samsonite. Whatever you're browsing for in 2022, ET will keep you updated on the latest and best deals the e-commerce giant offers, whether you need a new coat, skincare products, vacuum or a treadmill

Ahead, shop the best items from Amazon’s President’s Day sale. 

Furniture & Mattress Deals

Mr. Kate Winston Sofa Sectional
Mr. Kate Winston Sofa Sectional
Amazon
Mr. Kate Winston Sofa Sectional
Perfect for small space living, the modern sectional sofa has a reversible chaise that can be placed on either side. 
$693$526
Flash Furniture Desk Chair
Flash Furniture Desk Chair
Amazon
Flash Furniture Desk Chair
Get 45% off this desk chair and enjoy everyday comfort and support in your office. Designed to provide ample airflow and maneuverability, this office chair offers the perfect way to sit comfortably at your desk for long hours.
$226$125
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress
Over 11,000 shoppers love Tuft & Needle's mattress with a breathable plush cover to help keep you cool and comfortable. 
$645$516
Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
Save $239 on this extra cooling, adaptive mattress designed to provide pressure relief to spots like hips and shoulders.
$1,195$956

Home & Kitchen Appliance Deals 

Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven
Amazon
Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven
If you're curious about electric Dutch ovens, now's the time to try Instant Pot's version -- right now it's 50% off on Amazon!
$230$180
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
This self-operating vacuum will make sure that you don't have to worry about vacuuming for up to 45 days.
$600$409
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven. Blue Enamel Dutch Oven (Blue)
Amazon
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
This dutch oven features a chip-resistant porcelain-enamel finish. 
$115$80
Ninja 8-Quart Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Ninja 8-Quart Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
If you've never tried a Ninja kitchen appliance, this one will blow your mind. Even if you buy it just for the air fryer function, it will pay for itself in just a few months. 
$250$178

Fashion Deals

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets
These classic Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants have more than 44,000 5-star reviews. 
$29$25
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds. 
$70$40 AND UP
MIHOLL Women’s Long Sleeve Lace Casual Blouse
MIHOLL Women’s Long Sleeve Tops Lace Casual Blouses
Amazon
MIHOLL Women’s Long Sleeve Lace Casual Blouse
This Amazon Best-Seller has over 36,000 reviews and is available in 30 different colors. 
$38$23
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers
Amazon
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers
Select the coupon to get an extra 15% off on these super cute and soft, plush slippers. 
$24$16

Beauty & Wellness Deals

Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream
Peter Thomas Roth vital-e microbiome age defense cream
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream
The Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream is filled with antioxidants to help your skin look younger and more radiant. This moisturizing cream can be used in the morning or evening.
$75$38
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
Amazon
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
Not only can the NuFACE FIX target fine lines and wrinkles, it can also plump your lips. 
$159$104
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
revlon
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Take 32% off on the cult-favorite Revlon blow dry brush that styles, drys & volumizes your hair in one step. 
$60$35
Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush
Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush
Amazon
Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush
This two-speed electric facial cleansing brush from Olay boasts over 20,000 global ratings and a 4.6-star rating. 
$26$19
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
Amazon
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
This sponge makeup blender is made with designed with latex-free foam to evenly blend makeup for a smooth, flawless finish.
$17$14

Tech & Electronics Deals

Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods
Amazon
Apple AirPods
These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri and can skip songs or pause your music with just a few taps.
$159$99
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
Save $74 on the noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro. It has great quality sound and features powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus, the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.
$249$175
Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart TV
Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD
Amazon
Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart TV
Save 15% off this 42-inch Insignia Smart TV. Use promo code FTVDOT22 with purchase and get an Echo Dot (3rd Gen), while supplies last.
$270$230
TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software
TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software
Amazon
TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software
E-File your Federal and State Tax Return this year with the helpful and Amazon exclusive TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software.
$60$50
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop
Amazon
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop
The touchscreen on this HP Pavilion 15 laptop gives you the freedom to forego the mouse when you simply need to switch to a different tab, scroll or you need to pause your music. 
$945$845
Roku Ultra
Roku Ultra
Amazon
Roku Ultra
If you want a streaming device to connect to a smart assistant, the Roku Ultra works with Google, Alexa and Siri. 
$100$82

Travel Gear Deals 

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
This three piece luggage features multidirectional spinner wheels and mesh zip compartment. This Rockland luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone.
$480$163
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels
Pack everything you need for your Spring break or vacation in this large luggage. Save 21% on the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Suitcase. 
$270$214
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set
Amazon
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set
We still need special bottles for our toiletries when we're traveling. This travel bottle set is an Amazon Choice product.
$20$14
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
Amazon
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
This packing cube set is a best seller on Amazon. It keeps all your travel essentials organized. 
$30$23

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliancesfurnituremattresses, and beauty this weekend.

