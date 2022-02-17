The 25 Best Deals from Amazon’s President’s Day Sale

Amazon's 2022 President’s Day sales are finally starting to arrive. Thousand of items are on sale right now, including popular tech, kitchen appliances, bedding, and clothing. During Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale event, the major discounts on furniture are Black Friday-level deep. Due to the Amazon inventory being massive, shopping the website can be a little overwhelming. We've done the digging for you to compile a list of the very best deals from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale available now.

The deals range in price from under-$20 finds to must-score discounts on big brand names like Apple, Cuisinart, Ninja, Philips, Instant Pot, Tory Burch, Crocs, UGG, Ray-Ban, Fitbit, Beats, NuFACE and Samsonite. Whatever you're browsing for in 2022, ET will keep you updated on the latest and best deals the e-commerce giant offers, whether you need a new coat, skincare products, vacuum or a treadmill.

Ahead, shop the best items from Amazon’s President’s Day sale.

Flash Furniture Desk Chair Amazon Flash Furniture Desk Chair Get 45% off this desk chair and enjoy everyday comfort and support in your office. Designed to provide ample airflow and maneuverability, this office chair offers the perfect way to sit comfortably at your desk for long hours. $226 $125 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri and can skip songs or pause your music with just a few taps. $159 $99 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Save $74 on the noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro. It has great quality sound and features powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus, the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours. $249 $175 Buy Now

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop Amazon HP Pavilion 15 Laptop The touchscreen on this HP Pavilion 15 laptop gives you the freedom to forego the mouse when you simply need to switch to a different tab, scroll or you need to pause your music. $945 $845 Buy Now

Roku Ultra Amazon Roku Ultra If you want a streaming device to connect to a smart assistant, the Roku Ultra works with Google, Alexa and Siri. $100 $82 Buy Now

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and beauty this weekend.

