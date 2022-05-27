Memorial Day Weekend is here, making right now the best time to save at your favorite retailers and brands. The start of summer means barbecues, days at the beach, and of course, Memorial Day sales. What better way to prepare for the sunny days ahead, than with a little retail therapy — especially when there are Black-Friday level deals on everything.

From fashion and beauty to mattresses and furniture, the holiday shopping is in full force with Memorial Day sales 2022. Standout sales include Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale, which alone has over 7,000 products up to 80% off, including rugs, furniture and home decor, and Dermstore's Summer Sale, which features deals on top skincare products from ILIA Beauty to cult-favorite Sunday Riley.

We've rounded up the best Memorial Day sales worth shopping this year. Make sure to check back here as we'll continue to update this list with more sales as they launch throughout the weekend.

Best Memorial Day 2022 Fashion & Beauty Sales

Coach is marking the beginning of the new season with a major summer sale — handbags, shoes, wallets and stylish jewelry are all on sale for up to 40% off through Monday, May 30.

The Friends of Glossier sale is here! Get 20% off all skincare, makeup, body and fragrance with code FOG22 at checkout.

The Dewy Look Glossier The Dewy Look Do you want to emulate that Jennifer Lopez signature ageless glow? This set comes with Futuredew (a moisturizing oil that gives you a dewy look for 12 hours), lip gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color (a gel-cream blush in six colors). With this set, every inch of your face will be hydrated and silky. $56 $40 WITH CODE FOG22 Buy Now

Save up to 50% at Outdoor Voices' Extra Sale, which features deals on some of the brand's most beloved styles.

Flow Crop Top Outdoor Voices Flow Crop Top We love the bright chartreuse shade of this soft crop top that works exceptionally well as a matching set with OV's flow shorts. $58 $40 Buy Now

Use the code LONGWEEKEND to take 25% off everything at Madewell. This sale is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe for summer.

Breeze into sunnier days with 20% off top products from Peter NuFace, Thomas Roth, Obagi, ILIA, and so much more. Use code SUN to save at Dermstore's Summer Sale.

ILIA Multi-Stick Dermstore ILIA Multi-Stick ILIA's easy-wearing stick gives your lips and cheeks a fresh flush of color while a blend of organic shea butter and organic sunflower oil support soft and glowing skin. $34 $27 WITH CODE SUN Buy Now

From Augustinus Bader to Westman Atelier, shop the best beauty products for 20% off from Violet Grey's Put It In The Bag sale.

Through May 30, take up to 60% off Kosas sets like the 5 Minute Face-to-Go Kit and the Golden Hour Glow Set with moisturizing bronzer and tinted face oil.

The Clean Start Set: Tinted Skincare Lineup Kosas The Clean Start Set: Tinted Skincare Lineup Combine your makeup and skincare routine into just a few products thanks to the Kosas Clean Start Stet: Tinted Skincare Lineup. The bundle features the Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25, Revealer Concealers and Cloud Set Setting Powder. When used together, this trio gives you some protection from UV rays, spot treats dark circles and smooths fine lines. $104 $98 Buy Now

The Golden Hour Glow Set Kosas The Golden Hour Glow Set The Golden Hour Glow Set is the perfect makeup bundle for the summer season. With the Kosas Tinted Face Oil and The Sun Show Bronzer, you can create a glowy no-makeup makeup look. $76 $61 Buy Now

Use the code HELLOSUMMER to get access to Kate Spade's Memorial Day Sale with designer handbags and sandals up to 40% off.

Save up to 40% on Crocs sandals, clogs, and charms for days by the pool.

REI's biggest sale of the year is happening right now with deals up to 30% off outdoor gear, footwear, apparel, and even bicycles. Members can save even more during the Anniversary Sale through May 30.

Nordstrom Rack is helping you get ready for the summer season with a Vacation Essentials sale going on now. Save on sandals, dresses, sunglasses, and more summer wardrobe staples.

Score savings on major beauty brands and popular makeup, skincare, haircare and more.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about. $18 Buy Now

Best Memorial Day 2022 Furniture & Home Sales

Swing over to Walmart's Memorial Day sale to save on thousands of last-minute rollbacks, including everyday necessities and summer must-haves.

Whether you're looking to refresh your kitchen, bedding, backyard, or home decor, Bed Bath & Beyond's Memorial Day sale is offering up to 50% off deals at unbelievable prices.

Wayfair's Memorial Day sale is officially live with over 7,000 start-of-summer deals up to 80% off.

Over at Pottery Barn, you can take up to 50% off furniture, bedding, and more.

Waffle Weave Blanket Pottery Barn Waffle Weave Blanket Add a fresh layer to your bed or sofa with a cozy waffle-weave blanket in a range of earthy neutrals. $99 $74 Buy Now

Bentley Round Wall Mirror Pottery Barn Bentley Round Wall Mirror This mirror with a bent wood frame acts as a focal point in your room. One of the best things about round mirrors is that they immediately add dimension to your room. $599 $419 Buy Now

Great Jones, the maker of some of our favorite colorful cookware, is offering 25% off sitewide with code MDW25.

The Dutchess Great Jones The Dutchess On the hunt for a new Dutch oven? Then, try the Great Jones Dutchess. It's a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that's perfect for oven and stovetop uses. $160 $120 WITH PROMO CODE Buy Now

Fully Baked Great Jones Fully Baked Grab the nonstick and nonstick Great Jones Fully Baked set for an additional 25% off, then start baking cakes, cookies, pieces and so much more. Though, your toughest decision will be choosing between the broccoli green and blueberry blue color options. $265 $161 WITH PROMO CODE Buy Now

Little Sheet Great Jones Little Sheet The Little Sheet comes in three different bright colors with the elegant Great Jones logo decorating the middle of the 13" by 9.5" sheet pan. $45 $34 WITH PROMO CODE Buy Now

Save up to 25% on Oprah's favorite cooling bedding and pajamas.

Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $369 $295 Buy Now

The oven on Oprah's Favorite Things List is now $49. You can scan the barcode of a grocery item and the oven will adjust its settings to cook it. Normally, this oven costs $299, but you can get it for 84% off.

Tovala Smart Oven Tovala Tovala Smart Oven You can get $250 off Oprah's favorite smart toaster oven when you order at least 6 weeks' worth of meals in 6 months. This Memorial Day Sale also includes free shipping with your order. $299 $49 Buy Now

Overstock's Memorial Day Clearance sale is offering 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.

Get the perfect fire pit for outdoor summer night gatherings by saving up to 45% off at Solo Stove until May 30.

Dyson's Memorial Day Sale has kicked off. Shoppers can save up to $120 on Dyson stick vacuums and air purifying fans.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner You won't have to fight dust bunnies this summer thanks to this Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner. Save on this pre-Memorial Day deal, and use this vacuum cleaner to deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from your hardwood and tile floors. $500 $450 Buy Now

Best Memorial Day 2022 Tech and Appliance Deals

Samsung has a plethora of offers and Memorial Day deals on TVs, smartphones, appliances, and more.

Shop HP's Memorial Day Sale for up to 70% off laptops, monitors, printers, and tablets.

HP Pavilion Laptop HP HP Pavilion Laptop The Pavilion 15 Laptop packs more performance into a smaller profile, so you can get more done wherever you go. Enjoy incredible entertainment with a micro-edge screen. $1,000 $630 Buy Now

Save on refrigerators, dishwashers, washer and dryer sets and more appliances at Best Buy's Memorial Day Appliance Sale.

Amazon has early Memorial Day deals on a variety of Apple products, including AirPods Pro and the iPad Air.

Best Memorial Day 2022 Exercise Equipment Sales

There's never been a better time to buy a Peloton with savings up to $500 on a Peloton Bike or Peloton Bike+. As an extra perk, the discounted Bike+ prices include shipping, setup and a 12-month limited warranty.

Bike Basics Peloton Bike Basics Power through some of your favorite cardio workouts with the help of the 24/7 studio cycling classes. Or you can add on the Peloton All-Access Membership for an additional few, so you can workout alongside a Peloton instructor and attend live exercise events. $1,495 $1,195 Buy Now

Bike+ Basics Peloton Bike+ Basics Use the Peloton Bike+ to transition from your cardio exercises to strength training, stretching, yoga and a ton of other workout options. $2,495 $1,995 Buy Now

Best Memorial Day 2022 Mattress and Bedding Sales

Casper's Memorial Day mattress sales is one of the best we've seen yet. Save up to $800 on all of the brand's popular mattresses and up to 50% on bedding.

Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress Casper's Hybrid Snow mattress is designed to keep your body cool while you sleep. It's made with gel pods and features a QuickCool Cover and HeatDelete Bands that help pull heat away from the body throughout the night. $2,895 $2,315 Buy Now

Save 35% on Cocoon's Chill mattresses and get free pillows & sheets with your mattress. The popular memory foam mattress is best for sleepers who want motion isolation and conforming support. Upgrade to the Hybrid for more responsive feel and added edge support.

The Chill Mattress Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress Take 35% off Cocoon's premium Chill Collection: a 10" Memory Foam mattress with a conforming feel or a 12" Hybrid mattress with a reactive bounce. Both include a cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat – keeping you cool as you sleep. $1,239 $799 Buy Now

Parachute is having a rare sale with 20% off everything. Snag new sheets and duvets with discounts on Parachute's entire line of bedding and loungewear.

Use code MEMDAY20 to take 20% off each of Allswell's mattresses. Allswell combines layers of innovative memory foam with individually wrapped coils for the perfect blend of comfort and support — and just the right amount of firmness.

Brooklyn Bedding's Memorial Day Preview sale lets you take 25% off sitewide through Thursday, May 26. Shop major discounts on mattresses, bedding and more.

Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Offered in three levels of firmness to let you decide the level of support you need, each option comes with distinctive layers for distinctive benefits. $1,874 $1,405 Buy Now

Take up to $700 off all mattresses, plus get two free pillows while supplies last.

Nolah Evolution Mattress 15-Inch Nolah Mattress Nolah Evolution Mattress 15-Inch This hybrid Nolah Mattress gives you a lot of cushioning and back support to help you get a better and more well-rested sleep. Grad this ultra-cooling mattress for $700 off and get two free Nolah Squishy Pillows thanks to Nolah's early Memorial Day deals. $2,299 $1,599 Buy Now

Save big on Layla Sleep bundles and get up to $200 off on mattresses.

Best Memorial Day 2022 Meal Delivery Deals

Subscribe to ButcherBox's popular meat delivery service and get 7 pounds of meat for free with your first delivery.

ButcherBox ButcherBox ButcherBox Get 2 ribeyes, 5 lbs of chicken drumsticks and 2 lbs of burgers FREE in your first box! 7 LBS OF FREE MEAT Sign Up

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals at Samsung to Shop Now

Samsung's Memorial Day Sale Is Live with Savings on TVs, Phones & More

The Best Memorial Day Grill Sales to Shop This Year

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Memorial Day and Summer 2022

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2022 You Can Shop Early

Amazon’s Comfortable Cloud Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

Save Up to 75% on Sandals at Nordstrom Rack's Sale

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022