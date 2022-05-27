The 35 Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend: Save on Tech, Furniture, Fashion and More
Memorial Day Weekend is here, making right now the best time to save at your favorite retailers and brands. The start of summer means barbecues, days at the beach, and of course, Memorial Day sales. What better way to prepare for the sunny days ahead, than with a little retail therapy — especially when there are Black-Friday level deals on everything.
From fashion and beauty to mattresses and furniture, the holiday shopping is in full force with Memorial Day sales 2022. Standout sales include Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale, which alone has over 7,000 products up to 80% off, including rugs, furniture and home decor, and Dermstore's Summer Sale, which features deals on top skincare products from ILIA Beauty to cult-favorite Sunday Riley.
We've rounded up the best Memorial Day sales worth shopping this year. Make sure to check back here as we'll continue to update this list with more sales as they launch throughout the weekend.
Best Memorial Day 2022 Fashion & Beauty Sales
Coach
Coach is marking the beginning of the new season with a major summer sale — handbags, shoes, wallets and stylish jewelry are all on sale for up to 40% off through Monday, May 30.
Tap into the palette of the season with this poppy, papaya-colored crossbody from Coach.
Who knew a bucket hat could be so luxurious?
Glossier
The Friends of Glossier sale is here! Get 20% off all skincare, makeup, body and fragrance with code FOG22 at checkout.
The Glossier Skincare Set is the quintessential daily skin treatment where dewy, hydrated skin begins. This set includes Milky Jelly Cleanser, priming moisturizer and (lip) balm dotcom.
Do you want to emulate that Jennifer Lopez signature ageless glow? This set comes with Futuredew (a moisturizing oil that gives you a dewy look for 12 hours), lip gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color (a gel-cream blush in six colors). With this set, every inch of your face will be hydrated and silky.
Outdoor Voices
Save up to 50% at Outdoor Voices' Extra Sale, which features deals on some of the brand's most beloved styles.
We love the bright chartreuse shade of this soft crop top that works exceptionally well as a matching set with OV's flow shorts.
If you like shorter bike shorts, choose the 3.5-inch Move Free Short.
Madewell
Use the code LONGWEEKEND to take 25% off everything at Madewell. This sale is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe for summer.
Channel a laid-back '90s style with these 100% cotton denim shorts this summer.
The zippered version of Madewell's most popular Medium Transport Tote makes this essential even more of a go-to for any occasion.
Dermstore
Breeze into sunnier days with 20% off top products from Peter NuFace, Thomas Roth, Obagi, ILIA, and so much more. Use code SUN to save at Dermstore's Summer Sale.
ILIA's easy-wearing stick gives your lips and cheeks a fresh flush of color while a blend of organic shea butter and organic sunflower oil support soft and glowing skin.
Take 20% off the at-home sculpting treatment for your skin. NuFACE's device uses microcurrent technology to tone your facial muscles, which temporarily gives your face a lifted, more contoured appearance.
Violet Grey
From Augustinus Bader to Westman Atelier, shop the best beauty products for 20% off from Violet Grey's Put It In The Bag sale.
As one of today's premier skincare brands, you can't go wrong with having La Mer in your beauty arsenal — especially if it's the ultra-nourishing Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream.
Augustinus Bader is beloved by skincare gurus and celebrities alike — including Jennifer Aniston.
Kosas
Through May 30, take up to 60% off Kosas sets like the 5 Minute Face-to-Go Kit and the Golden Hour Glow Set with moisturizing bronzer and tinted face oil.
Combine your makeup and skincare routine into just a few products thanks to the Kosas Clean Start Stet: Tinted Skincare Lineup. The bundle features the Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25, Revealer Concealers and Cloud Set Setting Powder. When used together, this trio gives you some protection from UV rays, spot treats dark circles and smooths fine lines.
The Golden Hour Glow Set is the perfect makeup bundle for the summer season. With the Kosas Tinted Face Oil and The Sun Show Bronzer, you can create a glowy no-makeup makeup look.
Kate Spade
Use the code HELLOSUMMER to get access to Kate Spade's Memorial Day Sale with designer handbags and sandals up to 40% off.
Save double on this adorable pearl bucket bag.
This extra large tote features Kate Spade's signature print.
Crocs
Save up to 40% on Crocs sandals, clogs, and charms for days by the pool.
Heads will turn when you put these clogs on, especially when they notice the collection of oversized charms.
REI
REI's biggest sale of the year is happening right now with deals up to 30% off outdoor gear, footwear, apparel, and even bicycles. Members can save even more during the Anniversary Sale through May 30.
KEEN sandals make the perfect summer footwear for trail trekking or just walking on the beach.
This sleeping bag makes a great camping or backpacking sleeping bag. Plus, it's rating for cold temperatures up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack is helping you get ready for the summer season with a Vacation Essentials sale going on now. Save on sandals, dresses, sunglasses, and more summer wardrobe staples.
Get 66% off this light and flowy maxi dress for summer.
These simple slip-on sandals have a little something extra — wavy straps with a low-key '80s vibe.
Amazon Beauty
Score savings on major beauty brands and popular makeup, skincare, haircare and more.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about.
Save on your perfect summer shade.
Best Memorial Day 2022 Furniture & Home Sales
Walmart
Swing over to Walmart's Memorial Day sale to save on thousands of last-minute rollbacks, including everyday necessities and summer must-haves.
Relax and enjoy the breeze with this outdoor set.
We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Whether you're looking to refresh your kitchen, bedding, backyard, or home decor, Bed Bath & Beyond's Memorial Day sale is offering up to 50% off deals at unbelievable prices.
Not only will this cookware not stick, chip, or flake, but it is all oven safe, too. Easily go from stovetop to oven to finish cooking meats or bake as you can in cast iron.
This outdoor set is good for conversations, but also large enough to use a study area. The chairs come with soft removable cushions for extra comfort.
Wayfair
Wayfair's Memorial Day sale is officially live with over 7,000 start-of-summer deals up to 80% off.
Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.
This GE smart washer and dryer duo are Wi-Fi compatible, so you can check up on your laundry or adjust the dry time from the comfort of your phone.
Pottery Barn
Over at Pottery Barn, you can take up to 50% off furniture, bedding, and more.
Add a fresh layer to your bed or sofa with a cozy waffle-weave blanket in a range of earthy neutrals.
This mirror with a bent wood frame acts as a focal point in your room. One of the best things about round mirrors is that they immediately add dimension to your room.
Great Jones
Great Jones, the maker of some of our favorite colorful cookware, is offering 25% off sitewide with code MDW25.
On the hunt for a new Dutch oven? Then, try the Great Jones Dutchess. It's a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that's perfect for oven and stovetop uses.
Grab the nonstick and nonstick Great Jones Fully Baked set for an additional 25% off, then start baking cakes, cookies, pieces and so much more. Though, your toughest decision will be choosing between the broccoli green and blueberry blue color options.
The Little Sheet comes in three different bright colors with the elegant Great Jones logo decorating the middle of the 13" by 9.5" sheet pan.
Cozy Earth
Save up to 25% on Oprah's favorite cooling bedding and pajamas.
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.
Tovala
The oven on Oprah's Favorite Things List is now $49. You can scan the barcode of a grocery item and the oven will adjust its settings to cook it. Normally, this oven costs $299, but you can get it for 84% off.
You can get $250 off Oprah's favorite smart toaster oven when you order at least 6 weeks' worth of meals in 6 months. This Memorial Day Sale also includes free shipping with your order.
Overstock
Overstock's Memorial Day Clearance sale is offering 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.
Set your new television on this farmhouse-chic TV stand that's complete with six open storage compartments. Good for TVs up to 80 inches.
Save over 65% off on a new shag area rug. And you don't even have to wait until Memorial Day Weekend to take advantage of a sale like this.
Solo Stove
Get the perfect fire pit for outdoor summer night gatherings by saving up to 45% off at Solo Stove until May 30.
Grab a Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit before Memorial Day Weekend officially begins. Plus, you can bundle and save on accessories and stands.
The Yukon fire pit is perfect for big groups and large outdoor areas.
Dyson
Dyson's Memorial Day Sale has kicked off. Shoppers can save up to $120 on Dyson stick vacuums and air purifying fans.
Help keep seasonal allergies at bay this summer with an air purifying fan, and save at the same time. Use the Dyson Link app to control your Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 and keep track of the air quality.
You won't have to fight dust bunnies this summer thanks to this Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner. Save on this pre-Memorial Day deal, and use this vacuum cleaner to deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from your hardwood and tile floors.
Best Memorial Day 2022 Tech and Appliance Deals
Samsung
Samsung has a plethora of offers and Memorial Day deals on TVs, smartphones, appliances, and more.
Get up to $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 with trade-in credit.
Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.
Tackle your next load of laundry with style (and ease) with the help of Samsung's Smart Front Load Super Speed Washer and Smart Sanitize+ Electric Dryer duo.
HP
Shop HP's Memorial Day Sale for up to 70% off laptops, monitors, printers, and tablets.
The Pavilion 15 Laptop packs more performance into a smaller profile, so you can get more done wherever you go. Enjoy incredible entertainment with a micro-edge screen.
Best Buy
Save on refrigerators, dishwashers, washer and dryer sets and more appliances at Best Buy's Memorial Day Appliance Sale.
This refrigerator features an EvenTemp Cooling System with precise temperature control which keeps food at one ideal temperature. Spacious interior storage options include a full-width deli drawer, generous door bins, and a full-width glass freezer shelf.
LG's ultralarge capacity washer uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes and maximizes washing performance. ColdWash technology uses cold water and enhanced washing motions to penetrate deep into fabrics, giving you cold water savings with warm water performance.
Amazon
Amazon has early Memorial Day deals on a variety of Apple products, including AirPods Pro and the iPad Air.
Save on the Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation. MagSafe charging case included.
Draft up all your notes and stream your favorite shows from this 2020 Apple iPad Air.
Best Memorial Day 2022 Exercise Equipment Sales
Peloton
There's never been a better time to buy a Peloton with savings up to $500 on a Peloton Bike or Peloton Bike+. As an extra perk, the discounted Bike+ prices include shipping, setup and a 12-month limited warranty.
Power through some of your favorite cardio workouts with the help of the 24/7 studio cycling classes. Or you can add on the Peloton All-Access Membership for an additional few, so you can workout alongside a Peloton instructor and attend live exercise events.
Use the Peloton Bike+ to transition from your cardio exercises to strength training, stretching, yoga and a ton of other workout options.
Best Memorial Day 2022 Mattress and Bedding Sales
Casper
Casper's Memorial Day mattress sales is one of the best we've seen yet. Save up to $800 on all of the brand's popular mattresses and up to 50% on bedding.
Casper's Hybrid Snow mattress is designed to keep your body cool while you sleep. It's made with gel pods and features a QuickCool Cover and HeatDelete Bands that help pull heat away from the body throughout the night.
Cocoon by Sealy
Save 35% on Cocoon's Chill mattresses and get free pillows & sheets with your mattress. The popular memory foam mattress is best for sleepers who want motion isolation and conforming support. Upgrade to the Hybrid for more responsive feel and added edge support.
Take 35% off Cocoon's premium Chill Collection: a 10" Memory Foam mattress with a conforming feel or a 12" Hybrid mattress with a reactive bounce. Both include a cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat – keeping you cool as you sleep.
Parachute
Parachute is having a rare sale with 20% off everything. Snag new sheets and duvets with discounts on Parachute's entire line of bedding and loungewear.
Made from the softest linen for a perfectly lived-in feel, this cover feels as good as it looks.
Allswell
Use code MEMDAY20 to take 20% off each of Allswell's mattresses. Allswell combines layers of innovative memory foam with individually wrapped coils for the perfect blend of comfort and support — and just the right amount of firmness.
Stay asleep with individually-wrapped coils which help minimize motion transfer. Allswell's original hybrid mattress also regulates body temperature while you sleep.
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding's Memorial Day Preview sale lets you take 25% off sitewide through Thursday, May 26. Shop major discounts on mattresses, bedding and more.
Offered in three levels of firmness to let you decide the level of support you need, each option comes with distinctive layers for distinctive benefits.
Nolah Mattress
Take up to $700 off all mattresses, plus get two free pillows while supplies last.
This hybrid Nolah Mattress gives you a lot of cushioning and back support to help you get a better and more well-rested sleep. Grad this ultra-cooling mattress for $700 off and get two free Nolah Squishy Pillows thanks to Nolah's early Memorial Day deals.
The Original Nolah is the brand's best-selling and most versatile mattress, thanks to its cooling design, gentle body contouring and durability.
Layla Sleep
Save big on Layla Sleep bundles and get up to $200 off on mattresses.
Save $353 with the Foundational Bundle, which comes with the Mattress Foundation, Memory Foam Mattress and Bed Frame.
Rest easy after saving $150 (and getting 2 free pillows) on the Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress.
Best Memorial Day 2022 Meal Delivery Deals
ButcherBox
Subscribe to ButcherBox's popular meat delivery service and get 7 pounds of meat for free with your first delivery.
Get 2 ribeyes, 5 lbs of chicken drumsticks and 2 lbs of burgers FREE in your first box!
