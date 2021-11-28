Shopping

The Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Is Here! All of the Best Deals Are Right Here

By Fox Van Allen‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Black Friday 2021
Amazon

Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Nordstrom have been rolling out deals for weeks. Now with Black Friday behind us, the Cyber Monday deals are sweeter than ever. Amazon just launched thousands of Cyber Monday deals and we can hardly contain ourselves. 

The e-commerce giant kicked off its 2021 holiday sale season with what the company is calling "Black Friday-worthy deals." In addition to previously announced deals on beauty products, Amazon slashed prices on its own Alexa-backed gadgets, toys, apparel, kitchenware, pet gifts, celebrity-loved beauty products and more. Those deals have lasted and more have been added now that Black Friday is upon is. You'll find deals on some of the most sought-after gifts of 2021, including Apple AirPods Pro, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, cast iron Le Creuset ovens and even Amazon gift cards.

In addition to these huge Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon unveiled a number of helpful gift guides designed to ease your holiday shopping. Those shopping for presents for kids will want to check out Amazon's Holiday Toy List, the retailer's picks for the hottest toys of 2021. You can also shop Amazon's stocking stuffer suggestions, a list of Amazon customers' most-loved gifts, fall and winter holiday decor picks and more.

With holiday 2021 shipping deadlines pushed earlier this year than ever, Amazon's Black Friday sale offers the perfect opportunity to get gifts for all the important people on your list -- and save a lot of money while doing so. Here's what you need to know about Amazon's big sale, and some of the best deals you can get at Amazon right now.

Shop all of our favorite Black Friday deals here. For more gift-giving inspiration, check out our 2021 holiday gift guide. 

Amazon's Cyber Monday Gift Card Deal

Free $10 Amazon Gift Card Deal
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon
Free $10 Amazon Gift Card Deal
Gift cards are almost as good as cash, which is what makes this deal so exciting: Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards.
$50SPEND $50, GET A $10 CREDIT

Amazon's Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Amazon Kindle
Amazon Kindle
Amazon
Amazon Kindle
This Kindle, with a built-in front light, features 8 GB of storage. Unlike less-expensive Kindle models, this one is not ad supported. Save 20% with trade-in.
$110$70
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
The 2021 Ring Video Doorbell Wired features two-way talk, motion detection, night vision and optional 60-day video cloud storage (for an added fee).
$60$42
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon’s 4K-ready streaming stick supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, plus Dolby Atmos audio. The 4.7-star-rated streamer comes with an Alexa voice remote that will also control your TV and soundbar.
$50$25
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
Save 25% a trade in on the Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display with Alexa. 
$110$60
Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Amazon
Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Available in pink, purple and blue, the kid-proof Fire 7 Kids tablet features robust parental controls, 16GB of storage and a two-year worry-free guarantee -- if your kids break it, Amazon will replace it for free. Buy any 2 for $100 using promo code 2PACK.
$100$60

Amazon's Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Single Serve
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Single Serve
Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Single Serve
Start your morning with a fresh cup of coffee with this single serve Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker.
$80$75
Le Creuset Enameled Sauteuse Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Sauteuse Oven
Perfect for soups, casseroles and one-pot meals, this 3.5-quart cast iron is loved by Amazon reviewers for its ability to maintain even and consistent heat -- with no seasoning required. Available in 7 colors. 
$300$250
Instant Pot Duo Plus 8 Quart
Instant Pot 6 Quart
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus 8 Quart
This popular, programmable 9-in-1 kitchen appliance serves as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, saute pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, seamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer.
$140$80

More Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals

  • Save 20% on Breville coffee makers
  • Save 25% on Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender
  • Save up to 20% on Vitamix accessories
  • Save 40% on Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer
  • Save 38% on Ninja Foodi power blender and processor
  • Save up to 25% on Stone Lain dinnerware
  • Save up to 35% on Instant Pot dutch ovens

Shop Kitchen Deals at Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday Toy Deals

L.O.L. Surprise! Real Wood House
L.O.L. Surprise! Real Wood House
Amazon
L.O.L. Surprise! Real Wood House
Make your child's entire year with this L.O.L. Surprise! Real Wood House w/ New Family & 85+ Surprises. This doll house includes working elevator, lights and sounds across the three floors. Save $60, while supplies last.
$200$186
TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
Amazon
TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
Score the award-winning, #1 best-selling TeeTurtle Original Reversible Octopus Plushie that took TikTok by storm. With over 48,000 reviews, this plushie is a must-buy!
$15
Nerf N-Strike Mega Mega Mastodon
Nerf N-Strike Mega Mega Mastodon
Amazon
Nerf N-Strike Mega Mega Mastodon
Dominate every Nerf battle with this Nerf N-Strike Mega Mega Mastodon, the first-ever motorized Nerf Mega blaster!
$95$90
Bravokids LCD Writing Tablet Doodle Board
Bravokids LCD Writing Tablet Doodle Board
Amazon
Bravokids LCD Writing Tablet Doodle Board
Bring out your child's creative side with this Bravokids LCD Writing Tablet Doodle Board. This Amazon best-seller is currently 30% off, while supplies last.
$30$24
  • Save up to 50% on STEM toys and kits from Learning Resources, National Geographic, Osmo, Thames & Kosmos, and more
  • Save up to 30% on Hasbro Games, NERF, and Play-Doh
  • Save up to 30% on Barbie, Fisher-Price, and Hot Wheels
  • Save up to 30% on Dolls from Baby Alive, Journey Girls, KidKraft, L.O.L. Surprise!, Rainbow High, and more
  • Save up to 30% on Games from Catan, Exploding Kittens, PlayMonster, Ravensburger, Winning Moves, and more
  • Save up to 15% on STEM toys from PlayShifu

Shop Amazon's Holiday Toy List

Amazon's Cyber Monday Home Deals

Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen
Amazon
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen
Keep your body cool and supported while laying on this Casper Sleep Element Mattress.
$595$476
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Memory Foam Mattress, CertiPUR-US Certified
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Memory Foam Mattress, CertiPUR-US Certified
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Memory Foam Mattress, CertiPUR-US Certified
Save 63% off on this Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Memory Foam Mattress.
$580$298
Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum
Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum
The Tri-Brush system combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces.
$230$219
eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum Cleaner
eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum Cleaner
This incredibly slim and quiet choice of a robot vacuum is currently 40% off, while supplies last.
$200$138
  • Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums and steam mops
  • Save up to 15% on Casper mattresses
  • Save 15% or more on select furniture
  • Save 10% or more on select rugs and home office furniture
  • Save up to 40% on home essentials
  • Save up to 20% on Medify Air Purifiers

Shop Home Deals at Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday Electronics Deals

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
Amazon
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 touchscreen device that doubles as a tablet. It features a 13-inch HD display, 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor.
$430$329
Apple AirPods 3
Apple AirPods 3
Amazon
Apple AirPods 3
On Amazon, you can get an extra $20 off this price at checkout with the coupon applied. 
$200$170
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods
Amazon
Apple AirPods
These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri. Save an extra $15 off with the coupon applied.
$159$115
Galaxy SmartTag
Galaxy SmartTag
Amazon
Galaxy SmartTag
Samsung's answer to the Apple AirTag, the Galaxy SmartTag is a Bluetooth-enabled tracker that helps you find lost keys, wallet, bag or whatever you attach it to.
$40$25

More Cyber Monday Electronics Deals

  • Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds
  • Save on select Sony headphones
  • Save up to 20% on select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and more
  • Save up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony
  • Save on select Beats headphones
  • Save over 50% on Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling Deal
  • Save up to 40% on select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics
  • Save on select Bose headphones
  • Save up to 34% on select Nixplay digital picture frames
  • Save up to 22% on select Sony lenses
  • Save up to 33% on Madden NFL 22
  • Save up to 33% on Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft
  • Save $40 on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer

Shop Electronics Deals at Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is happening now. You'll be able to find a number of limited-time deals on some big name beauty products and appliances. 

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
This Revlon Hair Dryer Hot Air Brush definitely will make the perfect gift. The REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush is the perfect brush to style, dry & volumize your hair in one step. Eliminate frizz and protect your hair from heat damage with this brush. 
$60$35
Oribe The Collector's Set
Oribe The Collector's Set
Amazon
Oribe The Collector's Set
Give the Oribe-obsessed the gift of everything. This 11-piece set has everything you need for cleansing, conditioning, styling and refining.
$280$168
Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties
Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties
Amazon
Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties
Prevent tangling, headaches and damaging your hair with these Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties.
$10$8
ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Jade Roller Gua Sha Facial Tools Set
ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Jade Roller Gua Sha Facial Tools Set
Amazon
ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Jade Roller Gua Sha Facial Tools Set
A facial skin massager roller made with handcrafted jade. This beauty set is for the face, body, eyes, neck will cool, tighten, relax.
$20$9
Neutrogena Hydro Boost
Neutrogena Hydro Boost
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost
This gel moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid comes at the recommendation of Kerry Washington who named it the one skin-care product she can't live without. 
$19$16

More Amazon Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

  • Save 40% or more on shampoos and conditioners from Matrix, Pureology, and more
  • Save up to 35% on makeup from Maybelline, NYX, L'Oreal Paris, and more
  • Save up to 35% on hair care from American Crew, Old Spice, and more
  • Save up to 40% on self-care appliances
  • Save 40% or more on hair appliances from Revlon, T3, and more

Amazon's Cyber Monday Small Business Deals

  • Save up to 35% on the Taco vs Burrito card game
  • Save up to 15% on the FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection
  • Save up to 40% on select Bed Jet Climate Comfort for Beds
  • Save up to 30% on select Leather Honey Cleaner and Conditioner
  • Save 15% on Namore desk organizers
  • Save 50% or more on Hope Love Shine masks
  • Save 15% on Relaxcation bath bombs gift set

Shop Small Business Deals

Amazon's Cyber Monday Pet Deals

PetSafe ScoopFree Original Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes
PetSafe ScoopFree Original Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes
Amazon
PetSafe ScoopFree Original Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes
Save yourself the trouble of constantly cleaning the litter box with this ScoopFree Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box.
$150$100
ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor
ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor
Amazon
ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor
This Angry Orange deodorizer is for urine smells on your carpet, furniture & floors. Get an extra $8 off when you apply the coupon, while supplies last.
$30$21
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel
Amazon
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel
The squirrel hunt is on! Dogs go crazy for this genius toy that stimulates their natural instincts.
$13$9
Furbo Pet Camera
Furbo Pet Camera
Amazon
Furbo Pet Camera
After a year or more at home with your pet, there's a chance you're suffering from separation anxiety. The Furbo pet camera can help ease both of you through the transition, allowing you to check on your furry friend whenever you want and give them a little treat for being oh so good. 
$170$118
  • Save up to 20% on Stella & Chewy’s
  • Save up to 20% on Outward Hound
  • Save on PetSafe dog chew toys
  • Save up to 40% on select pet supplies from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics, Wag, and Kitzy

Shop Pet Deals at Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday Outdoor Deals

Snow Joe 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower Kit
Snow Joe 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower Kit
Amazon
Snow Joe 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower Kit
If you're looking for a snow removal option that is less manual, this Snow Joe 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower Kit is perfect for you.
$329 $230
Snow Joe SJBLZD 2-in-1 Snow Broom
Snow Joe SJBLZD 2-in-1 Snow Broom
Amazon
Snow Joe SJBLZD 2-in-1 Snow Broom
A lightweight snow broom that doubles as an ice scraper and a broom with extension poles.
$17$12
Coleman Cabin Tent
Coleman Cabin Tent
Amazon
Coleman Cabin Tent
A tent you can set up in 60 seconds? Count me in!
$160$101
  • Save up to 30% on select NCAA tailgate products
  • Save up to 30% on select Segway electric scooters
  • Save on select Makita power tools and saws
  • Save on select BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX drills
  • Save on select DEWALT 20V MAX battery packs and table saws
  • Up to 30% on Greenworks 40V outdoor tools
  • Save on Camco RV parts and accessories

Shop Outdoor Deals at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Early Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals: Roomba, Shark, Samsung, and More

The New Amazon Fire Tablet Is on Sale for the First Time Ever: Save 50% for Cyber Weekend

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale: Save Up to 60% on Uggs

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale: Best Deals on Athleisure

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale: The Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale: Deals on Streaming Devices

Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines Are Earlier Than You Think

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale: Best Deals on Fall Boots and Shoes to Shop Now

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale: the Best Deals on Sneakers -- Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and More

The Best Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale: Best Deals on Designer Dresses

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale: The Best Deals on Cozy Home Decor