The holiday season is just around the corner. And while you might not be ready to pull out the tinsel and garland, or set up your Christmas tree just yet, that doesn't mean you can't get a head start on your holiday planning. And with this year in particular, it might be more important than ever before -- especially if you're looking to add an artificial Christmas tree to your home.

Much like so many other industries that are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, those in the business of Christmas trees are facing shortages and obstacles of their own. According to Forbes, due to the global supply chain shortage this year, Christmas trees are reportedly expected to not only take longer to make and ship, but they will also likely be more expensive than normal too. CBS News even cited Christmas trees as one of the 10 things you might have the most trouble finding during the 2021 holiday season.

In short: You'll want to make sure that you order your tree soon this year to avoid the hassle (and possible expenses) of ordering it too late.

To help you in your search for the most perfect artificial Christmas tree -- and avoid the stress of navigating shipping delays, increased prices and issues with limited stock later on in the holiday season -- the ET Style team has rounded up some of the best options to shop at every budget, including collapsable and pop-up ones from Amazon, Wayfair, Kohl's and West Elm, among many others.

Whether you're in the market for a traditional faux tree, pre lit tree or even more modern offerings like a white Christmas tree and rose gold-colored options, you're bound to find your dream Christmas tree this holiday season -- and at a price-point that's just perfect for you. We've gathered some of the best fake Christmas trees that looks real.

Ahead, peruse through the best artificial Christmas trees to shop at every budget. Need more seasonal home inspiration? Check out the coziest furniture and decor to get your home ready for fall. Plus, Amazon's best deals on fall home essentials and goodies.

RELATED CONTENT:

BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Here -- Shop the Most Festive Pieces

Shop Disney's New Holiday Ornaments for 2021

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: The Best Gifts for Everyone On Your Shopping List

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals to Shop Now: Casper, Nectar, More

Amazon Predicts the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021 -- Funko Pop, Squishmallows and More

Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines Are Here -- Why Waiting Until Black Friday Is Too Late

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for 2021 -- Charlotte Tilbury, Rituals, Sephora and More

Our Place Is Having An Early Holiday Sale: Get $30 Off The Always Pan Our Place Early Black Friday Deals: Get the Always Pan For

You've Got Mail: The Cutest Holiday Cards to Send This Year

The Hottest Toys at Walmart, as Chosen by Kids

The Best Kitchenaid Attachments for the Holidays

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall