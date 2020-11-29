The Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Under $100

The holidays will be here before you know it, but there’s no need to panic. You can find major markdowns on a ton of affordable gift items at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. There are great options for your loved ones, friends, co-workers and anyone else who landed on your holiday shopping list.

During the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, shoppers determined to get their hands on great deals for fashion fanatics, wine lovers, minimalists, bookworms, foodies, gamers and more can search Amazon’s ultimate Gift Guide to find more great gift ideas.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Michael Kors, Guess, Puma, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Savage x Fenty, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are just some of the major brand retailers whose items are on sale and available to shop at a deep discount during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale and beyond.

Shop great deals and sale on women’s clothing, electronics, home decor items, travel gear, kitchen appliances, camping gear, toys, underwear, bras, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, kids/baby gear, luggage, winter jackets, athleisure, fitness trackers and more.

Below, see our picks for the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $100.

EP Wired On-Ear Headphones Beats Amazon EP Wired On-Ear Headphones Beats These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black. REGULARLY $129.95 $91 from Amazon

One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection. REGULARLY $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. REGULARLY $59.99 $38.99 at Amazon

Medium Panama Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Medium Panama Tote Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Medium Panama Tote is crafted with cowhide leather with a fabric interior and a magnetic closure. REGULARLY $149 $82.99 and up at Amazon

Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip. REGULARLY $100 $65.73 at Amazon

Mini Projector 2020 Auking Amazon Mini Projector 2020 Auking The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. This is the perfect addition to anyone's stocking this holiday season. REGULARLY $90 $55.24 at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. This Instant Pot Duo is on sale for 21% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $99.95 $79 at Amazon

Esme Backpack Frye and Co. Amazon Esme Backpack Frye and Co. This Frye and Co. backpack features woven leather details and dip dye leather. Plus, it comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika. REGULARLY $198 $48.60 and up at Amazon

Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Score this chic Kate Spade crossbody bag in six different colors -- we love the classic black. REGULARLY $249 $91.32 and up at Amazon

Power Couple Kit Sunday Riley Amazon Power Couple Kit Sunday Riley This Sunday Riley contains the popular Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Luna Sleeping Night Oil, two anti-aging skincare essentials that work to reveal a smoother-looking, glowing complexion. REGULARLY $82 $72 at Amazon

Vivosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker Garmin Amazon Vivosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker Garmin Featuring a slim wristband and an easy-to-read display screen, this fashionable yet functional activity and health monitoring tool tracks your heart rate, sleep patterns and more. REGULARLY $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. REGULARLY $115 $77.22 at Amazon

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. REGULARLY $176.22 $86.50 at Amazon

E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Cowin Amazon E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Cowin Sleek noise cancelling wireless headphones with a built-in microphone and over 30 hours of playtime. This item comes in a variety of different colors including purple, black, red and white. REGULARLY $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye Amazon Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye The Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $104 off retail price! Get this bag now, while supplies last. REGULARLY $148 $52.99 at Amazon

Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage American Tourister Amazon Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage American Tourister This luggage collection is lightweight and have smooth rolling in line skate Wheels for effortless mobility. REGULARLY $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs Amazon Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs You look good -- might as well smell good, too! REGULARLY $82 $40.99 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley This stylish Vera Bradley tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. This bag comes in multiple colors and prints for everyone's personal style. REGULARLY $100 $49 at Amazon

The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer Honest Beauty Amazon The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer Honest Beauty Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty's The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer is formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane. This face moisturizer is oil-free, synthetic-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free. REGULARLY $29.99 $25.49 at Amazon

Clique Nixon Amazon Clique Nixon This Nixon Clique is a jewelry-style watch that combines sunray dials with a five-link band and stainless steel locking clasp. REGULARLY $125 $60.38 at Amazon

Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000 Philips Amazon Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000 Philips A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. REGULARLY $59.99 $44.95 at Amazon

7QT Air Fryer Oven MOOSOO Amazon 7QT Air Fryer Oven MOOSOO Moosoo’s arc shaped electric oil-less air fryer features a digital LED touchscreen, a visibility window and detachable rotating blade for easy cleaning. REGULARLY $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper Sagaform Amazon Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper Sagaform Boasting a classic design and a solid oak stopper, this glass carafe makes a great gift for wine connoisseurs. $65.57 at Amazon

Heated Throw Blanket Sunbeam Amazon Heated Throw Blanket Sunbeam The ultimate winter blanket -- this sumptuous reversible throw comes with a heat controller with three settings and automatically shuts off after three hours. REGULARLY $59.99 $47.16 and up at Amazon

Polaroid Zip Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer Zink Amazon Polaroid Zip Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer Zink This wireless mini photo printer is compatible with iOS, Android and Bluetooth devices. $161.49 at Amazon

Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan Angashion Amazon Long Sleeve Leopard Print Knitting Cardigan Angashion This long sleeve leopard cardigan has pockets and is the long sweater you need to complete a trendy and casual look. This long sleeve cardigan is 18% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $38.99 $32.98 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Cyber Monday: Best Deals on Apple, UGG, 4K TVs, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Bose, Beats & So Much More

The Walmart Black Friday Sale Is Still Going Strong: Best Deals on Apple, 4K TVs, Samsung, Computers & More

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Sales: Best Deals at Amazon, Coach, Walmart, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target & More

Amazon Cyber Monday: Best Deals Under $50

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Adidas Sneakers and Apparel

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Fitness Trackers from Apple, Fitbit. Garmin & More

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Gucci, Coach, Ray-Ban, Oakley & More

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Vera Bradley Bags, Backpacks and More

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Designer Watches from Apple, Movado, Garmin, Nixon & More

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals for Beauty Lovers -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Under $200

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals for Beauty Lovers -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Shop Deals on Designer Backpacks

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Underwear

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Lacoste

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Calvin Klein Underwear

Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Styles

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Sneakers