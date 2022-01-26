Amazon is constantly brimming with deals, but you have to admit their inventory is massive, which makes shopping the website a little overwhelming at times. Since our ET readers consider Amazon a go-to site for almost everything, we've done the digging for you to compile a list of the very best deals available on Amazon.

Our picks span across categories, including fashion, beauty, wellness, homeware, cookware, kitchen appliances, tech, electronics and travel accessories. The deals range in price from under-$20 finds to must-score discounts on big brand names like Apple, Cuisinart, Ninja, Philips, Instant Pot, Tory Burch, Crocs, UGG, Ray-Ban, Fitbit, Beats, NuFACE and Samsonite.

Whatever you're browsing for in 2022, ET will keep you updated on the latest and best deals the e-commerce giant offers, whether you need a new coat, skincare products, vacuum or a treadmill.

Shop the best Amazon deals below.

New Apple AirPods Pro Amazon New Apple AirPods Pro Save $69 on the noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro. It has great quality sound and features powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus, the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours. $249 $180 Buy Now

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-shelf streaming device. The Cube has a super-fast Hexa-core processor, an Ethernet port and hands-free control of compatible TVs and cable receivers. $120 $85 Buy Now

Roku Ultra Amazon Roku Ultra If you want a streaming device to connect to a smart assistant, the Roku Ultra works with Google, Alexa and Siri. $100 $69 Buy Now

