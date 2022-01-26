Shopping

The Best Amazon Deals 2022: Shop 50+ Sale Items -- Apple AirPods Pro, Adidas Sneakers and More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon is constantly brimming with deals, but you have to admit their inventory is massive, which makes shopping the website a little overwhelming at times. Since our ET readers consider Amazon a go-to site for almost everything, we've done the digging for you to compile a list of the very best deals available on Amazon. 

Our picks span across categories, including fashion, beauty, wellness, homeware, cookware, kitchen appliances, tech, electronics and travel accessories. The deals range in price from under-$20 finds to must-score discounts on big brand names like Apple, Cuisinart, Ninja, Philips, Instant Pot, Tory Burch, Crocs, UGG, Ray-Ban, Fitbit, Beats, NuFACE and Samsonite. 

Whatever you're browsing for in 2022, ET will keep you updated on the latest and best deals the e-commerce giant offers, whether you need a new coat, skincare products, vacuum or a treadmill

Shop the best Amazon deals below. 

Homeware, Cookware & Kitchen Appliance Deals 

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
This self-operating vacuum will make sure that you don't have to worry about vacuuming for up to 45 days.
$600$408
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Blue Enamel Dutch Oven
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven. Blue Enamel Dutch Oven (Blue)
Amazon
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Blue Enamel Dutch Oven
This dutch oven features a chip-resistant porcelain-enamel finish. 
$115$80
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
If you've never tried a Ninja kitchen appliance, this one will blow your mind. Even if you buy it just for the air fryer function, it will pay for itself in just a few months. 
$250$180

Fashion

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets
These classic Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants have a 4.6-star rating and over 43,500 global ratings. 
$25
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds. 
$70$43 AND UP
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers
Amazon
HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers
Select the coupon to get an extra 15% off on these super cute and soft, plush slippers. 
$24$16

Beauty & Wellness Deals

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
revlon
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Take 42% off on the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush that blow dries the hair with ease right at home. 
$60$35
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
Amazon
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
This sponge makeup blender is made with designed with latex-free foam to evenly blend makeup for a smooth, flawless finish.
$17$14
Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush
Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush
Amazon
Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush
This two-speed electric facial cleansing brush from Olay boasts over 19,000 global ratings and a 4.6-star rating. 
$26$24

Tech, Electronic & Streaming Device Deals

New Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
New Apple AirPods Pro
Save $69 on the noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro. It has great quality sound and features powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus, the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.
$249$180
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube
The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-shelf streaming device. The Cube has a super-fast Hexa-core processor, an Ethernet port and hands-free control of compatible TVs and cable receivers.
$120$85
Roku Ultra
Roku Ultra
Amazon
Roku Ultra
If you want a streaming device to connect to a smart assistant, the Roku Ultra works with Google, Alexa and Siri. 
$100$69

Travel Gear Deals 

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels
Pack everything you need for your Spring break or vacation in this large luggage. Save 21% on the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Suitcase. 
$270$214
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
Amazon
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
This packing cube set is a best seller on Amazon. It keeps all your travel essentials organized. 
$30$24
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set
Amazon
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set
We still need special bottles for our toiletries when we're traveling. This travel bottle set is an Amazon Choice product.
$20$16

