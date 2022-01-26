The Best Amazon Deals 2022: Shop 50+ Sale Items -- Apple AirPods Pro, Adidas Sneakers and More
Amazon is constantly brimming with deals, but you have to admit their inventory is massive, which makes shopping the website a little overwhelming at times. Since our ET readers consider Amazon a go-to site for almost everything, we've done the digging for you to compile a list of the very best deals available on Amazon.
Our picks span across categories, including fashion, beauty, wellness, homeware, cookware, kitchen appliances, tech, electronics and travel accessories. The deals range in price from under-$20 finds to must-score discounts on big brand names like Apple, Cuisinart, Ninja, Philips, Instant Pot, Tory Burch, Crocs, UGG, Ray-Ban, Fitbit, Beats, NuFACE and Samsonite.
Whatever you're browsing for in 2022, ET will keep you updated on the latest and best deals the e-commerce giant offers, whether you need a new coat, skincare products, vacuum or a treadmill.
Shop the best Amazon deals below.
Homeware, Cookware & Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Cuisinart 77-11G Chef's Classic Stainless 11-Piece Cookware Set (
$450, $170)
- Dash Mini Waffle Maker (
$15, $13)
- Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt Hand Blender (
$45, $35)
- Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto Small Room Air Purifier (
$140, $110)
- Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology (
$400, $350)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker (
$120, $100)
- Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set (
$90, $60)
- Verilux HappyLight Lucent UV-Free LED Light Therapy Lamp (
$45, $33)
Fashion
- Crocs Classic Tie Dye Clog (
$55, $30)
- UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper (
$110, $70)
- Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips, 4-Pack (
$17, $14)
- Ray-Ban Rb4122 Rectangular Sunglasses (
$135, $62)
- Ray-Ban Rb4171 Erika Round Sunglasses (
$173, $138)
- Seasum High Waist Tummy Control Slimming Booty Leggings (
$23, $17)
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Coat (
$50, $40)
Beauty & Wellness Deals
- NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device (
$149, $104)
- Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement (
$27, $25)
- Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream (
$15, $12)
- Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set (
$25, $18)
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum (
$30, $20)
- Coco & Co. Organic Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin (
$21, $17)
- L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Bright Reveal Anti-Aging Day Cream SPF 30 (
$18, $14)
- CeraVe Moisturizing Cream (
$19, $12)
- Pritech Electric Feet Callus Remover (
$25, $22)
- CHI Original 1" Flat Hair Straightening Ceramic Hairstyling Iron (
$100, $47)
Tech, Electronic & Streaming Device Deals
- Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (
$520, $380)
- Relaxteo Percussion Muscle Massage Gun (
$150, $110)
- Wyze Cam Outdoor Security Camera Bundle (
$130, $115)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (
$200, $134)
- AuKing Mini Projector 2021 Upgraded Portable Video-Projector (
$100, $90)
- Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021, Wi‑Fi, 128GB (
$799, $680)
- Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch (
$230, $202)
Travel Gear Deals
- Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling (
$22, $17)
- Mzoo 3D Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask (
$30, $17)
- Tigari Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo (
$11, $10)
- Bagsmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook (
$32, $28)
- Alnoor Car Seat Travel Belt (
$20, $14)
- Vera Bradley Women's Softside Rolling Work Bag (
$198, $126)
- 100 Pack Disposable Face Masks, 3 Layer Filter Protection (
$18, $15)
